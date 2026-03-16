Facts: Middlesex’s Toby Roland-Jones was the second leading bowler of the Division Two in 2024 with 52 wickets in 20 innings.

Keaton Jennings, Lancashire’s skipper, was the team’s top batter in the last season with 1006 runs in 23 innings.

Middlesex vs Lancashire Chances of Winning

Middlesex were among the competitive teams last season but their last match against Sussex was not shaping up to be a great performance. Having batted first, Middlesex piled on 271 runs with Sam Robson as the top contributor as he scored 113 runs. Ryan Higgins’s 40 and Luke Hollman’s 39 were also quite valuable contributions but the rest of the team were a let-down. Sussex, though, made their chase look like a piece of cake as they surpassed the target and posted a whopping 459 runs on the board before declaring. However, with the first two days of play washed out, the teams could not bat a second time and the match ended in a draw.

Lancashire’s poor performance in the 2024 season brought them to the Division Two this season. In their final game versus Worcestershire, both sides were underperforming as the latter scored 180 and Lancashire responded by securing 177 runs. Most of their batting lineup collapsed without any worthwhile contribution and there were virtually no standout players. Worcestershire went on to score 223 runs in the third innings but since there was no play on day two, the teams did not have time to tie up their loose ends.

Middlesex chance of winning - 42%

Lancashire chance of winning - 58%

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Middlesex vs Lancashire Betting Tips

Lancashire to score low before first dismissal

Keaton Jennings and Harry Singh were the openers for Lancashire in the last two games of the 2024 season while Luke Wells is the latter’s stead in the three matches prior to that. Despite the changes they made to the composition of the wicket, it did not help whatsoever since the openers notched up scores of 5, 21, 10, 0, 2, 12, 6, 9 and 9 runs in the last five matches. It was quite evident that their first partnership was struggling a great deal and they are not expected to do much better in the upcoming game.

Middlesex vs Lancashire Toss Prediction

Lord's is a haven for the batters but high scoring chases are quite common on this surface. In the previous season, the average first innings score came out to 408 after six matches. Three games were drawn while two went in favor of the chasing side and the remaining match was won by the team batting first. Additionally, the toss winners elected to field first five out of six times which will make chasing the sought after strategy this time around as well.

Weather Report

The weather at London is expected to be conducive for the match with no chance of rain and a predominantly sunny forecast. The temperature is set to reach 18 degrees Celsius.

Middlesex Player List

Leus du Plooy, Mark Stoneman, Martin Andersson, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Joshua De Caires, Luke Hollman, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Toby Roland-Jones, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Stephen Eskinazi, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm.

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Robson Batter Mark Stoneman Batter Max Holden Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Joshua De Caires All-rounder Luke Hollman All-rounder Toby Roland-Jones Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex had a solid batting lineup but their consistency was the only point of concern. Overall, they are quite a balanced team.

Lancashire Player List

Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Keshana Fonseka, Rocky Flintoff, Steven Croft, Tom Bruce, George Balderson, George Dockrell, Joshua Boyden, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Venkatesh Iyer, George Bell, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Charlie Barnard, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Nathan Lyon, Ollie Sutton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Aspinwall, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Keaton Jennings Batter Harry Singh Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Rocky Flintoff Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Luke Wells All-rounder George Bell Batter George Balderson All-rounder Tom Bailey Bowler Nathan Lyon Bowler Will Williams Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire were struggling in nearly every aspect of the game last season but their record against Middlesex makes them superior in this clash.

Middlesex vs Lancashire Head-to-Head

Lancashire have the lead in their head-to-head tally against Middlesex with three wins in the last five matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Middlesex - 1

Lancashire - 3

Draw - 1

Middlesex vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire

Both Middlesex and Lancashire struggled at the opening front in the previous season and neither of the teams had much to show for themselves. Middlesex’s opening partnerships regressed over time as Sam Robson and Mark Stoneman scored 0, 0, 34 and 61 runs in the last three games of the season. On the other hand, Keaton Jennings and Harry Singh secured totals of 5, 21, 10, 0, and 2 runs for Lancashire’s first wicket in the last three matches of the 2024 season. Middlesex’s openers showed that they had the potential to score big and will be endorsed to outperform Lancashire’s first partnership in the next encounter.

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Middlesex vs Lancashire Best Batters

Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Ryan Higgins was phenomenal during the previous season of the tournament as he secured a total of 1133 runs in 18 innings. This included a whopping five centuries and two half-centuries, and he missed out on a 50 in the last match where he departed for 40. His consistency was unmatched and he had a remarkable average of 70.81, making him the top pick for the next match.

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Keaton Jennings was the only dependable batter for Lancashire in the last season where he notched up 1006 runs in 23 innings. Over the course of the season, he garnered four centuries and three half-centuries. With an average of 45.72, he is the top choice for the upcoming fixture as well.

Middlesex vs Lancashire Best Bowlers

Toby Roland-Jones to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

In the previous season of the Division Two, Toby Roland-Jones emerged as the leading bowler for Middlesex by quite a margin as he picked 52 wickets in 20 innings with a stellar average of 22.55. His performance was nonpareil and he will be expected to be their premier bowler once more.

George Balderson to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

George Balderson led Lancashire’s bowling attack with 36 wickets in 22 innings and an average of 30.00 during the 2024 season. He was among the most consistent wicket-takers for the team and he will be relied upon to come out on top in the next fixture, too.