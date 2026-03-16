Facts: Middlesex’s Max Holden is the second leading batter of the Division Two with 561 runs in ten innings.

Leicestershire’s Ian Holland is the top wicket-taker of the competition with 21 wickets in ten innings.

Middlesex vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning

Middlesex managed to take their second victory of the season in the last outing versus Kent where the latter were kept down to a score of 129. Middlesex chased it down and added 238 runs to the scoreboard; Ryan Higgins’s 54 was the top score of the innings and Luke Hollman was next in line with 42 runs. The bowlers were a bit lax with Kent the second time around as they allowed the latter to secure 473 runs. However, the batters made up for this mishap by completing the chase - Luke Hollman was the leading run scorer with 103 runs while Jack Davies and Stephen Eskinazi notched up 59 and 41, respectively. Middlesex edged out victory by a two-wicket margin in the end.

Leicestershire have staked their claim as the most dominant team in the competition as they took their third win of the season against Northamptonshire. The former scored 304 runs to start the game with opener Rishi Patel as the leading batter, having notched up 105 runs. Northamptonshire struggled in their chase and wound up bundled out for 191 runs and Leicestershire posted 175 runs in their second innings with the bat. The bowlers dismissed the opposition for 156 in the final innings and Leicestershire achieved a whopping 132 runs.

Middlesex chance of winning - 45%

Leicestershire chance of winning - 55%

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Middlesex vs Leicestershire Betting Tips

Middlesex to score low before first dismissal

In the tournament so far, Middlesex have had varied opening lineups with Stephen Eskinazi, Sam Robson, Nathan Fernandes and Max Holden. Despite that, they have been unable to find a combination that works consistently since their scores have been quite subpar for the most part. In the five games they have played, Middlesex’s openers have ended up with totals of 15, 9, 24, 0, 75, 9, 11, 8, 5 and 4. Barring one competent total, Middlesex’s opening wicket has been disappointing on every other occasion, putting them on the backfoot against Leicestershire.

Middlesex vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction

Lord's has always been a chasing venue and two out of three matches played here this season were won by the teams fielding first. The average score with the first bat is 196 this season and that is quite easy to chase down, making chasing the more lucrative option for the next match as well.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests sunny skies in London with no possibility of rain whatsoever, and the temperature will peak at 20 degrees Celsius.

Middlesex Player List

Toby Roland-Jones (c), Leus du Plooy, Mark Stoneman, Martin Andersson, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Joshua De Caires, Luke Hollman, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Stephen Eskinazi, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm, Ben Geddes, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi Batter Nathan Fernandes All-rounder Max Holden Batter Luke Hollman All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder Ben Geddes Batter Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Zafar Gohar Bowler Toby Roland-Jones (C) Bowler Blake Cullen Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex had a dull start to their campaign but their performance has picked up and they now have two wins in the bag, owing to their brilliant displays with the bat.

Leicestershire Player List

Peter Handscomb (c), Lewis Hill, Ajinkya Rahane, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Umar Amin, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Scott Currie, Will Davis, Marcus Harris, Ben Mike, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Green, Ian Holland, Lewis Goldsworthy, Sam Wood, Logan van Beek.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Sol Budinger Batter Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Lewis Hill Batter Peter Handscomb (C) All-rounder Ian Holland All-rounder Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Logan van Beek Bowler Ben Green Bowler Roman Walker Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire are the most formidable team in the division at the moment and they come into this match with three victories. Their batting needs slight improvement in order to take their performances over the edge.

Middlesex vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head

Middlesex lead their tally against Leicestershire with three wins in the last five matches while the latter have a single victory.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Middlesex - 3

Leicestershire - 1

Draw - 1

Middlesex vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex

Middlesex have experimented with different opening combinations between Stephen Eskinazi, Sam Robson and Nathan Fernandes but it has hardly made any difference since the openers posted totals of 15, 9, 24, 0, 75 and 9 in the last three fixtures. Although Leicestershire have been too erratic in their performances, Rishi Patel finally returned to form in the last match and the pair had stands of 58 and 0. In the two matches prior to that, they added 1, 0 and 102 runs to the first wicket. Despite their instability as an opening wicket, Leicestershire have the potential to put on a big score in the upcoming match.

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Middlesex vs Leicestershire Best Batters

Max Holden to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Max Holden was a tad off his game in the last game against Kent as he scored 16 and 38 runs in the two innings. Nevertheless, he is the team’s leading run scorer by quite a margin, having amassed 561 runs in ten innings. He has two centuries and half-centuries under his belt in the tournament so far, and his average of 56.10 makes him the favorite against Leicestershire.

Peter Handscomb to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

In the last outing against Northamptonshire, Peter Handscomb did not have luck whatsoever since he scored a mere nine runs in the first innings and got out on a two-ball duck in the following innings. Despite that, he is the team’s second highest run scorer with 331 runs in eight innings and an average of 47.28. He is expected to come out on top against Middlesex.

Middlesex vs Leicestershire Best Bowlers

Toby Roland-Jones to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Toby Roland-Jones took his first fifer of the season in the last game against Kent and he went on to capture a three-wicket haul in the second innings. He has taken the lead among the team’s bowlers with a total of 20 wickets in nine innings so far. Averaging at 26.90, he is expected to be Middlesex’s premier bowler.

Ian Holland to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Ian Holland captured a single wicket across two innings in the last match against Northamptonshire but he continues to be Leicestershire’s leading bowler with 21 wickets in ten innings. He has been incredibly consistent and his average of 17.38 is impressive, and the best of the team, making him the top pick for the next game.