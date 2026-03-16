Facts: Max Holden leads Middlesex’s run charts with 733 runs in 17 innings so far, including two centuries and three half-centuries.

Northamptonshire’s Saif Zaib is the top batter of the Division Two with 919 runs in 15 innings.

Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Middlesex put an end to their three-match losing streak as they beat Leicestershirein the previous match. The former, having batted first, piled on 534 where Ben Geddes and Sam Robson scored 137 and 133 runs, respectively, while Joshua De Caires’ 76 and Leus du Plooy’s 56 were also rather helpful. The bowlers defended it with all their might as they kept their rivals down to 205 and 202, taking victory by a margin of an innings and 127 runs.

Northamptonshire’s batters went absolutely hammer and tongs against Kentwhere the latter scored 566 runs before declaring. The Northampton-based team responded with a whopping 722 runs - there were four centurions as Saif Zaib, Justin Broad, Calvin Harrison and Ricardo Vasconcelos scored 196*, 157, 122 and 100 runs, respectively. The innings was a masterclass in batting and the bowlers swooped in and restricted Kent to 160/8, and the match was drawn due to a shortage of time.

Middlesex chance of winning - 48%

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 52%

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Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Middlesex to score high before first dismissal

Middlesex’s first wicket has undergone a great deal of highs and lows this season, and now that they have found an opening pair which works for the team, they are in a significantly better position. In the last five games, they have had various opening combinations with Sam Robson as the mainstay andthe openers set up totals of 173, 6, 89, 14, 98, 0, 51, 15 and 9 runs. Their progression is admirable and they are relied upon to secure a competitive stand against Northamptonshire.

Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

In the 2024 season of the Division Two, Middlesex and Northamptonshire played the only game at Merchant Taylors' School Ground wherethe latter emerged victorious after choosing to field first. They were able to restrict their opposition to scores of 207 and 167, and they chased it down with ease which will make it the toss winner’s favored option for the next game as well.

Weather Report

With the temperature touching 21 degrees Celsius,Northwood will experience overcast conditionsalong with showers.

Middlesex Player List

Leus du Plooy (c), Toby Roland-Jones, Mark Stoneman, Martin Andersson, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Joshua De Caires, Luke Hollman, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Stephen Eskinazi, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm, Ben Geddes, Zafar Gohar, Dane Paterson, Naavya Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Robson Batter Joshua De Caires Batter Max Holden Batter Leus du Plooy (C) Batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder Ben Geddes Batter Naavya Sharma All-rounder Joe Cracknell Wicket-keeper Zafar Gohar Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex have had their ups and downs, and they ended their three-match losing streak with a win. They have a powerful batting lineup to take on Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Player List

Luke Procter (c), George Bartlett, James Sales, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, David Willey, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Sikandar Raza, Lewis McManus, Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Scrimshaw, George Weldon, Jack White, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, Siddarth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Krish Patel, Fateh Singh, Dominic Leech, Liam Guthrie, Calvin Harrison, Harry Conway, Aadi Sharma, Tim Robinson, Lloyd Pope.

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Luke Procter (C) All-rounder Calvin Harrison Bowler James Sales Batter Tim Robinson Batter Saif Zaib All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Justin Broad Bowler Rob Keogh All-rounder Liam Guthrie Bowler Lloyd Pope Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire went absolutely guns blazing with the bat in the last match and they are expected to keep the momentum up in the next match.

Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head

Northamptonshire and Middlesex have a 2-1 recordin their head-to-head tally during the previous five matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Middlesex - 1

Northamptonshire - 2

Draw - 2

Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

For Northamptonshire, Ricardo Vasconcelos and Luke Procter have been the linchpin openers and despite the fact that they have led the innings regularly for the team, their partnerships have been no great shakes. In the last three matches, they added subpar scores of 25, 69, 24, 6 and 26 runs to the first wicket. Contrarily, Sam Robson and Joshua De Caires have been absolutely prolific for Middlesex’s opening wicket,having secured totals of 173, 6, 89, 14 and 98 runsin the previous three matches. Their consistency and ability to score big puts them in a position of advantage against Northamptonshire’s openers.

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Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Best Batters

Max Holden to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Max Holden faced an unfortunate four-ball duck in the previous game against Leicestershire in the team’s sole innings. Despite this,he retains his lead as Middlesex’s top batter with 733 runs in 17 inningsand an average of 43.11. He has two centuries and three half-centuries under his belt so far, and he is expected to lead the charge in the upcoming game.

Saif Zaib to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

As predicted, Saif Zaib emerged as the top run scorer for Northamptonshireduring the last game against Kent where he remained not out on 196. He has extended his lead at the top with 919 runs in 15 innings which includes five centuries and three half-centuries. Averaging at 65.64, he is expected to be their standout batter against Middlesex as well.

Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Best Bowlers

Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Ryan Higgins went wicketless in the first innings against Leicestershire and he went on to take two wickets in the second innings.He stands as the second leading bowler for Middlesex with 26 wickets in 16 innings, and his average of 24.42 is quite impressive which makes him the favorite against Northamptonshire.

Calvin Harrison to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the previous encounter panned out as expected considering Calvin Harrison picked a total of five wickets against Kent, and he was the top wicket-taker for Northamptonshire.He is also the leading bowler overall, having bagged 30 wickets in 16 inningsalong with an average of 28.50, making him the top choice for the upcoming fixture, too.