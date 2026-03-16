Facts: Northamptonshire’s Saif Zaib is the leading run-getter of the Division Two with 1045 runs in 17 innings.

Derbyshire’s Luis Reece is the top wicket-taker of the tournament so far, having claimed 34 wickets in 12 innings.

Northamptonshire lead their head-to-head tally against Derbyshire by a 2-1 scoreline in the last five matches.

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire had their hands tied in the last match against Middlesexwhere the bowlers allowed the latter to score a whopping 625 runs while batting first. This put immense pressure on Northamptonshire’s batters which they were, naturally, unable to withstand. They responded with a mere 261 runs in the first innings where Saif Zaib top-scored with 82 runs. While following on, they scored an additional 257 runs which was not nearly enough and the Lewis McManus-led side ended up falling short by an innings and 107 runs.

Derbyshire, too,faced a massive defeat at the hands of Leicestershire in the last matchwhere the latter scored 398 runs in the first innings. The Derby-based team did not even make it close as they found themselves bundled out for 189; Harry Came and Caleb Jewell scored 56 and 54 runs, respectively. Leicestershire managed to extend their lead by 236 runs and this was the final nail in the coffin for Derbyshire who eventually conceded defeat by 189 runs.

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 41%

Derbyshire chance of winning - 59%

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Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Derbyshire to score over 25.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

David Lloyd and Caleb Jewell are a reliable opening pair for Derbyshire and although they hit a snag with subpar scores in the last two games, they have what it takes to return stronger. In the five matches prior to this,they set up partnerships of 2, 35, 2, 15, 49, 177, 99, 33 and 27 runs. An upturn in form is expected of the duo in the next match since they have the firepower to outclass Northamptonshire’s bowlers.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northamptonshire Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Derbyshire Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

Batting first is advantageous at County Ground in Northamptonand the toss winners concur, having chosen to do so on three occasions in the four matches held here this season. The average first innings stand of 338 is competitive and the teams batting first have a 2-1 lead over the chasing sides. This makes setting the target a favorable option for the upcoming match.

Weather Report

With the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius at Northampton,there is a slight 25% likelihood of precipitationcoupled with light showers on match day.

Northamptonshire Player List

Lewis McManus (c), Luke Procter, George Bartlett, James Sales, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, David Willey, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Scrimshaw, George Weldon, Jack White, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, Siddarth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Krish Patel, Fateh Singh, Dominic Leech, Liam Guthrie, Calvin Harrison, Harry Conway, Aadi Sharma, Tim Robinson, Lloyd Pope.

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Lewis McManus (C) Wicket-keeper Aadi Sharma Bowler James Sales Batter George Bartlett Batter Saif Zaib All-rounder Justin Broad Bowler Rob Keogh All-rounder Liam Guthrie Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire are not a competitive team in the tournament and their performance with the bat leaves a lot to be desired. Moreover, their bowlers conceded too many runs in the last match.

Derbyshire Player List

Wayne Madsen (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Martin Andersson, Samit Patel, Yusuf Bin Naeem, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Harry Moore, Jack Morley, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell, Caleb Jewell.

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batter David Lloyd Batter Harry Came Batter Wayne Madsen (C) Batter Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Aneurin Donald All-rounder Luis Reece All-rounder Blair Tickner Bowler Zak Chappell Bowler Alex Thomson Bowler Jack Morley Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire are experiencing a slight downtrend in form but that does not change the fact that they are a strong contender this season and they have the potential to come back stronger.

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head

Northamptonshire are ahead of Derbyshire in their head-to-head tallyso far, having won two of the last five games.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Northamptonshire - 2

Derbyshire - 1

Draw - 2

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire @ 1.70 (Parimatch)

Ricardo Vasconcelos and Lewis McManus have had erratic partnerships in the last three matches, making it rather dicey for Northamptonshire. They scored 54, 10, 25, 69 and 24 runs together while Derbyshire’s openers have not hit their marks either.David Lloyd and Caleb Jewell secured stands of 2, 35, 2, 15, 49 and 177 runsin the previous three games. The bookmakers are confident the latter will be able to bounce back and come good in the next fixture.

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Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Best Batters

Saif Zaib to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

The prediction for the last match panned out as expected since Saif Zaib emerged as the leading batter for Northamptonshirewith 82 and 44 runs. He is in a league of his own with 1045 runs in 17 innings and an average of 65.31. Moreover, he has five tons and four half-centuries under his belt this season which makes him the favorite against Derbyshire.

Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Wayne Madsen barely made a contribution in the last match against Leicestershire where he scored five and six runs. Despite that,he is the second leading batter for the team with 914 runs in 17 inningswith an average of 60.93, and he is anticipated to come good in the next game against Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Best Bowlers

Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Ben Sanderson was tied as the second leading bowler for Northamptonshire in their previous outing versus Middlesex, having taken two wickets in 24 overs which included five maidens and an economy rate of 3.12.He has 17 wickets in seven inningsso far along with a stellar average of 23.64 which makes him the top choice for the upcoming match.

Luis Reece to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Luis Reece returned to the first squad in the previous encounter against Leicestershire and made his mark immediately with a six-for and fifer.He has a total of 34 wickets in 12 inningsso far and his average of 18.32 is remarkable, making him the leading pick for the next game.