401

Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan Match Prediction

NOR

61%

Chance of Winning

GLAM

39%

Parimatch

1.64
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First class

County Ground

Northamptonshire take on Glamorgan in the second 47th match of the 2025 County Championship Division Two at County Ground, Northampton. The game is scheduled to be played on Sep 08 at 03:30 PM IST.
Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan Match Prediction

Facts:

  • With 1047 runs, Saif Zaib is the leading run scorer for Northamptonshire in this campaign.
  • With 938 runs, Colin Ingram is the leading run scorer for Glamorgan in this season.

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Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

Northamptonshire have struggled for consistency this season as they have managed just two wins in 11 matches and are currently seventh on the table. Northamptonshire head into this game after one win in the last six matches, in the last game they went head to head against Derbyshire and managed to draw the game.

Unlike their opponents, Glamorgan have had a solid campaign thus far as they have managed five wins thus far and are currently second on the table. After two defeats in the first three matches, Glamorgan are unbeaten in the next eight matches. As per our calculations, Glamorgan are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Northamptonshire’ chances of winning - 39%
  • Glamorgan’ chances of winning - 61%

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Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Luke Procter has been solid so far in this campaign. So far he has scored 699 runs with an average of 43.68. He scored a brilliant half century in the last game which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Ben Kellaway struggled to make an impact in the last game against Lancashire but that doesn’t change the fact he has been outstanding this season and has scored 772 runs thus far which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. Only once has the team chasing got a result in the last five matches which makes us believe both teams would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Northampton during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Northamptonshire News & Player List

Northamptonshire Player List

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Luke Procter (c), Lewis McManus (wk), James Sales, George Bartlett, Saif Zaib, Justin Broad, Rob Keogh, George Scrimshaw, Liam Guthrie, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aadi Sharma, Dominic Leech, Ben Sanderson, Calvin Harrison, Tim Robinson, Gus Miller

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos

Batter

Luke Procter

Batter

James Sales

Batter

George Bartlett

Batter

Lewis McManus

Wicket-keeper

Saif Zaib

All-rounder

Justin Broad

All-rounder

Rob Keogh

All-rounder

George Scrimshaw

Bowler

Liam Guthrie

Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal

Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire are winless in the last three games. With two wins thus far, they are currently seventh on the table.

Glamorgan News & Player List

Glamorgan Player List

Zain-ul-Hassan, Asa Tribe, Kiran Carlson, Sam Northeast (c), Colin Ingram, Ben Kellaway, Chris Cooke (wk), Mason Crane, James Harris, Ned Leonard, Asitha Fernando, Billy Root, Timm van der Gugten, Marnus Labuschagne, Edward Byrom, Matthew Kuhnemann, Andy Gorvin

Predicted Playing XI

Zain-ul-Hassan

Batter

Asa Tribe

Batter

Sam Northeast

Batter

Kiran Carlson

Batter

Chris Cooke

Wicket-keeper

Colin Ingram

Batter

Ben Kellaway

All-rounder

Mason Crane

All-rounder

Timm van der Gugten

Bowler

Ned Leonard

Bowler

Asitha Fernando

Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan head into this game after back to back wins and with five wins thus far, they are currently second on the table.

Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan Head to Head

Northamptonshire hold a slight edge in this fixture against Glamorgan in the past 51-43. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Glamorgan won the game.

Head to Head

Northamptonshire: 51

Glamorgan: 43

Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire and Glamorgan go head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns so far this season. Northamptonshire have had a disappointing campaign thus far as they have managed just two wins in 11 matches and are currently seventh on the table. They head into this game after one win in the last five matches and would be hoping to turn things around in this game. On the other hand Glamorgan have been pretty consistent this season as they have managed five wins thus far and are currently second on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Glamorgan dominated the game and even though Northamptonshire had a better opening stand in the match, we believe Glamorgan openers will outscore and will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan

First class

County Ground, null

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Northamptonshire

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1.64
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Glamorgan

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2.12

Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan Top Batters

Saif Zaib to be Northamptonshire’ top batter

Saif Zaib has been incredible so far in this campaign as he has been consistent and with 1047 runs thus far, he is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’ top batter

Colin Ingram has been the standout batter for Glamorgan this season. Even though he did not have a great game in the last outing, with 938 runs, he remains the leading run scorerfor his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan Top Bowlers

Liam Guthrie to be Northamptonshire’ top bowler

Liam Guthrie did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been outstanding this season and is one of the leading wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Timm van der Gugten to be Glamorgan’ top bowler

Timm van der Gugten missed the last game but we expect him to return in this game as he has been outstanding thus far. With 28 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Glamorgan

Even though Northamptonshire have a better head to head record in this fixture, they have struggled to make an impact this season. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Glamorgan won the game with eight wickets to spare which is why we believe Glamorgan will register a comfortable win in the upcoming game.
  • Northamptonshire to win - 2.12 (PariMatch)
  • Glamorgan to win - 1.64 (PariMatch)
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