Facts: Luke Procter is Northamptonshire’s top batter with 421 runs in ten innings in the tournament.

Gloucestershire’s Oliver Price is the third highest run scorer with 565 runs in ten innings.

Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire returned to losing ways in the previous game against Glamorgan where the former’s batting was all out of sorts. They chose to set the target but after getting bundled out for 185, the bowlers had virtually nothing to defend. Captain Luke Procter was the only one who made a difference with a 61-run knock. Glamorgan surpassed the score with ease as they piled on 424 runs. Northamptonshire did much better in the second innings with the bat, having scored 304 runs; this time, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus and Luke Procter scored 71, 66 and 56 runs, respectively. However, their lead was not substantial enough and Glamorgan chased it with eight wickets left.

After a dry spell for a majority of the season, Gloucestershire claimed their first win against Kent even though the latter secured a brilliant 424-run stand. Gloucestershire managed to get past it with 516 runs - Cameron Green and James Bracey top-scored with 128 and 127, respectively, and Tom Price followed it up with a 76-run half-century. Kent’s score of 253 was not enough to keep Gloucestershire at bay as the latter edged out a three-wicket victory.

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 43%

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 57%

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Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

Northamptonshire to score low before first dismissal

Northamptonshire have shown the potential to set up a strong foundation for the team but the openers are quite inconsistent. Ricardo Vasconcelos and Luke Procter are the team’s mainstay openers but their partnerships of 52, 11, 2, 0, 51, 18, 143 and 23 are not entirely convincing. Despite their occasional big scores, they are unstable which puts them on the backfoot for the next fixture.

Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

The vote is split 1-1 between the teams batting and fielding first at County Ground in Northampton in the two matches played here but both games were won by those batting first. The average score with the first bat is 236 in the tournament this season but since those setting the target have enjoyed a clean sweep, the toss winning side will be keen to do so in the next game as well.

Weather Report

Northampton is going to experience cloudy conditions with a negligible 20% chance of rain and the temperature is set to peak at 18 degrees Celsius.

Northamptonshire Player List

Luke Procter (c), George Bartlett, James Sales, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, David Willey, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Sikandar Raza, Lewis McManus, Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Scrimshaw, George Weldon, Jack White, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, Siddarth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Krish Patel, Fateh Singh, Dominic Leech, Liam Guthrie, Calvin Harrison, Harry Conway.

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Luke Procter (C) All-rounder George Bartlett Batter James Sales Batter Saif Zaib All-rounder Rob Keogh Batter Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Justin Broad All-rounder Calvin Harrison Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Harry Conway Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have an underwhelming batting lineup and they have a lot of ground to make up in the upcoming game.

Gloucestershire Player List

Cameron Bancroft (c), James Bracey, Chris Dent, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Tommy Boorman, Ahmed Syed, Beau Webster, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft (C) Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Oliver Price All-rounder Miles Hammond Batter Matt Taylor Bowler James Bracey Wicket-keeper Graeme van Buuren Batter Chris Dent Batter Tom Price Batter Josh Shaw Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire are coming into this game on the back of a win and their bowling was particularly brilliant in the last match.

Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head

Gloucestershire have two wins in the last five matches versus Northamptonshire and the latter have a single victory.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Northamptonshire - 1

Gloucestershire - 2

Draw - 2

Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire’s opening scores have followed a similar trajectory in the competition so far and the latter’s Ricardo Vasconcelos and Luke Procter have set up totals of 52, 11, 2, 0, 51 and 18 in the last three matches. Cameron Bancroft and Ben Charlesworth, Gloucestershire’s openers, are not much better as they added 54, 8, 47, 1 and 9 to the first wicket in the previous three games. Even though both teams have their work cut out, Gloucestershire have a better chance of improving in the next match and overhauling Northamptonshire’s first partnership.

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Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire Best Batters

Luke Procter to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Luke Procter scored two back-to-back half-centuries in the previous outing against Glamorgan as he notched up 61 and 56 runs. He is now the leading run-getter for Northamptonshire in the tournament with 421 runs in ten innings and an average of 42.10. He is expected to be their top batter in the next match as well.

James Bracey to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

James Bracey was short of the top spot by a single run in the previous game, having secured 127 runs in the first innings against Kent. Although he only went on to score 19 runs in the following innings, he is Gloucestershire’s second leading batter in the competition with 550 runs in ten innings and an average of 78.57, making him the top choice against Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers

Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the last game, Ben Sanderson was Northamptonshire’s leading bowler against Glamorgan with two wickets in each of the two innings. He stands as their second leading wicket-taker overall with 15 wickets under his belt in six innings. With a stellar average of 21.80, he is the top pick for the upcoming game, too.

Ajeet Dale to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Ajeet Dale was in a league of his own in the last game against Kent where he achieved a seven-for in the first innings and took two more wickets in the second. He made his way to the top of Gloucestershire’s bowling unit with 22 wickets in nine innings. His average of 28.54 is currently the best among their bowlers which makes him the favorite for the next encounter.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Gloucestershire Northamptonshire to win @ 1.96 (Parimatch)

Gloucestershire to win @ 1.75 (Parimatch) Northamptonshire are currently last in the Division Two standings with one win, three losses and two drawn games. They have two defeats in the last three matches and their batting in the last match was not something to write home about. Gloucestershire are a middling team in the competition as they stand fourth with one victory, two losses and three draws. Gloucestershire are expected to overcome Northamptonshire, especially after their first triumph prior to this. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





