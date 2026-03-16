Northamptonshire vs Kent Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - County Championship Division Two 2025, April 4

NOR 54 % Chance of Winning KEN 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

Northamptonshire and Kent will lock horns in the County Championship Division Two for the first time since the 2023 season. The match will take place from April 4 to 7, 2025, at County Ground, Northampton. The action is set to kick off at 3:30 P.M IST.

Northamptonshire vs Kent Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire’s middling season came to an end with a draw against Yorkshire in the final game. The former, having been asked to bat first, were kept down to a ridiculously low score of 147 with George Bartlett’s unbeaten 64 being the only worthwhile contribution. Yorkshire took advantage of this opportunity and piled on a mammoth total of 726. At this point, Northamptonshire stood no chance of winning the match and after posting 71 runs on the board, they were saved by the bell as their allotted four days came to an end, resulting in a draw.

Kent were the worst-performing team in the Division One last season and they were hardly a threat to anyone. In the last match of the season against Durham, they were unable to end their campaign on a high note since the first two days were washed out. The latter scored 360 while batting first and Kent kept up with that as they secured a total of 353/8. However, with no time left to complete the match, the sides reached a draw.

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 54%

Kent chance of winning - 46%

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Northamptonshire vs Kent Betting Tips

Northamptonshire to score low before first dismissal

Northamptonshire’s opening scores were all over the place in the 2024 season and they had various opening lineups over the course of the tournament. During the last five games of their campaign, their openers secured totals of 2, 29, 47, 17, 4, 3, 57, 31 and 5 runs. Although they had one odd competent score once every few matches, it is not enough to justify the performance of their first wicket. This puts them on the backfoot against Kent in the upcoming clash.

Northamptonshire vs Kent Toss Prediction

County Ground at Northampton was great for the bowlers last season who were able to restrict runs very effectively. On five out of seven occasions, the toss winning skippers chose to field first. It did not pay off particularly well considering the teams fielding first achieved a single win while those batting first took three wins. The average first innings total of 308 was a mediocre target but the toss winners will likely still prefer to bat first in the next match.

Weather Report

Mostly cloudy weather is expected at Northampton with a slight 20% possibility of precipitation. The temperature is predicted to go up to 14 degrees Celsius.

Northamptonshire Player List

Emilio Gay, George Bartlett, James Sales, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, David Willey, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Luke Procter, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Sikandar Raza, Lewis McManus, Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Scrimshaw, George Weldon, Jack White, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, Siddarth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Krish Patel, Fateh Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Gus Miller All-rounder Luke Procter All-rounder Krish Patel Batter James Sales Batter George Bartlett Batter Saif Zaib All-rounder Fateh Singh Batter Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Justin Broad All-rounder Ben Sanderson Bowler Jack White Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire went a majority of their season without a win. They won two back-to-back games at the tail end of their campaign. Their batting is in need of improvement ahead of the new season.

Kent Player List

Ben Compton, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Sam Billings, Akeem Jordan, Charlie Stobo, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton All-rounder Tawanda Muyeye Batter Harry Finch Wicket-keeper Jack Leaning All-rounder Jaskaran Singh Bowler Joe Denly Batter Joey Evison All-rounder Marcus O'Riordan All-rounder Grant Stewart Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent’s batting was off the mark due to an underperforming top and middle order while their bowling was also substandard.

Northamptonshire vs Kent Head-to-Head

Kent won two back-to-back games against Northamptonshire while the latter have one victory in their last five head-to-head encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Northamptonshire - 1

Kent - 2

Draw - 2

Northamptonshire vs Kent Betting Odds

Kent to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Kent tried several different opening combinations in the hope that one of them would work out but it resulted in a great deal of instability in their first wicket. In the last three games of the 2024 season, the team’s openers set up stands of 2, 29, 47, 17, 4 and 3 runs. Even though Kent’s consistency was no great shakes, they showed that they had the potential to score big before losing their first wicket. Ben Compton and Tawanda Muyeye secured partnerships of 9, 5, 91, 16 and 70 runs before the first dismissal. Kent’s openers have the firepower to improve and come good in the upcoming match.

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Northamptonshire vs Kent Best Batters

Luke Procter to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Luke Procter emerged as Northamptonshire’s top run scorer in the 2024 season with 923 runs in 22 innings which included one ton and seven half-centuries. He only batted one innings against Yorkshire in the last match of the season where he departed for 25. In spite of that, he had an average of 48.57 and will be expected to be their top batter once again.

Jack Leaning to be Kent’s Best Batter

In the last season, Jack Leaning was the second highest run scorer for Kent as he scored a total of 728 runs in 20 innings. His consistency was brilliant and he secured three tons and a half-century during their campaign. Averaging at 38.31, he is the top choice to be their standout batter in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire vs Kent Best Bowlers

Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Ben Sanderson was the leading wicket-taker for Northamptonshire with 41 wickets in 20 innings and an average of 26.73. Over the course of the season, he bagged three fifers and was a highly consistent bowler for the team. Given his reliability, he is the top choice to be their premier bowler in the next match.

Matt Parkinson to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Matt Parkinson was the top bowler for Kent in the 2024 season of the tournament, having captured 36 wickets in 16 innings. In the last game against Durham, he claimed an impressive six-wicket haul. Although his average of 47.44 was quite high, he remains the top contender to be their leading wicket-taker against Northamptonshire.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Northamptonshire Northamptonshire to win @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Kent to win @ 1.83 (Paritmatch) Northamptonshire were painfully mediocre in the 2024 season of the Division Two where they achieved two wins, lost three games and settled for nine drawn matches. They still finished in a respectable fourth place in the standings despite their lackluster form. Kent, on the other hand, were much worse off as they finished last on the Division One points table with a single win, eight defeats and five draws. Kent have virtually no chance of putting up a fight against Northamptonshire if they come into this season in the same form. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





