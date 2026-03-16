Northamptonshire vs Lancashire County Championship Division Two Match Prediction NOR 37 % Chance of Winning LAN 63 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Northamptonshire and Lancashire will take on each other for a second time in the present County Championship Division Two from May 9 to 12, 2025. The sides are going to clash at County Ground, Northampton, at 3:30 P.M IST.

Facts: Lancashire’s Marcus Harris is the leading run-getter of the Division Two, having scored 585 runs in eight innings.

Skipper Luke Procter leads Northamptonshire’s run charts with 281 runs in six innings.

Lancashire lead their head-to-head record against Northamptonshire with a 2-0 scoreline in the last five games.

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire’s dry spell continues as they wound up losing to Leicestershire in the previous match. Northamptonshire were tasked with chasing down 304 runs but they ended up falling short by a huge margin, having been bundled out for 191. Although Leicestershire were restricted to 175 in their second innings, Northamptonshire’s batters were completely off their game and got dismissed for 156, registering a 132-run loss.

Lancashire ended their last match in a high scoring draw against Gloucestershire, having scored a brilliant first innings total of 450 runs. Marcus Harris was single handedly responsible for 167 runs while Matty Hurst and Josh Bohannon were next with 78 and 56 runs, respectively. The bowlers, somehow, were unable to defend this total and allowed Gloucestershire to take the lead with 589 runs. Lancashire were 255/8 in the second innings when they were saved by the bell in a draw.

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 37%

Lancashire chance of winning - 63%

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Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Betting Tips

Lancashire to score low before first dismissal

Michael Jones and Keaton Jennings opened the first three matches of the season together and went guns blazing with partnerships of 97 and 93 in the first outing. In the following two games, though, they could absolutely not keep the momentum as they scored 22, 0, 18 and 5 runs before the first dismissal. George Bell’s arrival in place of Jones in the last game seems to have made a slight difference as the duo piled on 16 and 50 runs against Gloucestershire. However, since they have shown no promise of keeping this up, they are not expected to pull off another big score in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Toss Prediction

Northamptonshire made the mistake of choosing to field first at County Ground in Northampton during the last match held here against Kent. The average first innings score of 308 was quite low last season and after the outcome of the previous encounter, batting first will be the toss winner’s go-to strategy.

Weather Report

Disruptions are not expected at Northampton on match day since there is a negligible 10% chance of a washout along with sunny, clear skies. The temperature is set to touch 18 degrees Celsius.

Northamptonshire Player List

Luke Procter (c), George Bartlett, James Sales, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, David Willey, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Sikandar Raza, Lewis McManus, Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Scrimshaw, George Weldon, Jack White, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, Siddarth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Krish Patel, Fateh Singh, Dominic Leech, Liam Guthrie, Calvin Harrison, Harry Conway.

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Luke Procter (C) All-rounder George Bartlett Batter James Sales Batter Saif Zaib All-rounder Rob Keogh Batter Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Justin Broad All-rounder Calvin Harrison Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Harry Conway Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire’s batting was awful to say the least in their last outing against Gloucestershire, and their chances of recovering appear slim.

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keshana Fonseka, Rocky Flintoff, Steven Croft, Tom Bruce, George Balderson, George Dockrell, Joshua Boyden, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Venkatesh Iyer, George Bell, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Charlie Barnard, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Nathan Lyon, Ollie Sutton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Aspinwall, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Michael Jones, Marcus Harris.

Predicted Playing XI

Keaton Jennings (C) Batter George Bell Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Marcus Harris Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Luke Wells All-rounder George Balderson All-rounder Tom Aspinwall Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler Will Williams Bowler Ollie Sutton Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire have neither won nor lost any games so far but their bowling is in need of improvement.

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Head-to-Head

Lancashire have the edge in their head-to-head tally against Lancashire with two wins in the previous five games.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Northamptonshire - 0

Lancashire - 2

Draw - 3

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire

Lancashire’s opening wicket has not been their strong suit this season as George Bell and Keaton Jennings have opened every match together, having added 16, 50, 18, 5, 22 and 0 runs to the first wicket. Their upcoming adversary, Northamptonshire, have had inconsistent opening totals but are better overall since Ricardo Vasconcelos and Luke Procter scored 51, 18, 143 and 23 runs in the previous three encounters. Despite their instability, they have the firepower to outdo Lancashire’s first wicket.

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Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Best Batters

Saif Zaib to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Saif Zaib’s performance against Leicestershire in the last game was not very competitive as he scored 19 and 8 runs in the two innings. He is the team’s second leading batter with 268 runs in six innings and an average of 44.66. He has two centuries under his belt and remains the top contender for the upcoming game.

Marcus Harris to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Marcus Harris scored his second ton of the season during the first innings against Gloucestershire where he notched up a whopping 167 runs. He scored an additional 24 runs in the following innings and is in a league of his own with 585 runs in eight innings and an average of 83.57. With two centuries and three 50s to his credit, he is the top pick for the next match, too.

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Best Bowlers

Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Ben Sanderson took part in his first match of the season and he went ham on the opposition, having taken three wickets in the first innings and a whopping six-wicket haul in the second innings. He is now the second highest wicket-taker for Northamptonshire with nine wickets in two innings and an average of 14.88. He is the top choice against Lancashire as well.

Tom Bailey to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Tom Bailey was tied as the leading bowler for Lancashire in the last outing versus Gloucestershire, having captured two wickets in 21 overs, including three maidens and an economy rate of 3.19. He is also the joint leading wicket-taker overall with eight wickets in four innings, and remains the favorite despite his high average of 35.50.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Lancashire Northamptonshire to win @ 2.18 (Parimatch)

Lancashire to win @ 1.58 (Parimatch) Northamptonshire have had a pretty unimpressive campaign so far with two draws and two losses as they occupy seventh place, second-to-last, while Lancashire are sitting on the fence with four successive draws. They are currently sixth in the standings and their performance, especially with the bat, is a tad more convincing than that of Northamptonshire. Lancashire are the match favorites this time around. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





