Facts: With 1305 runs, Saif Zaib is the leading run scorer for Northamptonshire in this campaign.

With 877 runs, Lewis Hill is the leading run scorer for Leicestershire in this tournament.

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning

Northamptonshire head into this game after a disappointing performance against Gloucestershire in the last round of fixtures. Northamptonshire was outclassed in the last game as they lost the match by seven wickets. They head into this fixture after zero wins in the last five matches and are currently seventh on the table.

On the other hand Leicestershire would be hoping to end this season on a high as they have been brilliant in this campaign. With six wins in 13 matches, they have the most wins this season and are currently at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Leicestershire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire’ chances of winning - 38%

Leicestershire’ chances of winning - 62%

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Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Luke Procter has been solid so far in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 787 runs with an average of 41.42. Even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Lewis Hill has showcased consistency in this campaign as so far this season he has scored 877 runs with an average of 48.72. We expect him to carry on his form and score well in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. In the last five of the six matches, the team that has batted first have been unbeaten which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear in Northampton during the game with minimum chances of any disruption during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.

Northamptonshire News & Player List

Northamptonshire Player List

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Luke Procter (c), Lewis McManus (wk), James Sales, George Bartlett, Saif Zaib, Justin Broad, Rob Keogh, George Scrimshaw, Liam Guthrie, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aadi Sharma, Dominic Leech, Ben Sanderson, Calvin Harrison, Tim Robinson, Gus Miller

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Luke Procter Batter James Sales Batter George Bartlett Batter Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Saif Zaib All-rounder Justin Broad All-rounder Rob Keogh All-rounder George Scrimshaw Bowler Liam Guthrie Bowler Calvin Harrison Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire are winless in the last five matches. In the last game they lost against Gloucestershire.

Leicestershire News & Player List

Leicestershire Player List

Rishi Patel, Soloman Budinger, Rehan Ahmed, Lewis Hill, Peter Handscomb (c & wk), Ian Holland, Louis Kimber, Ben Green, Logan van Beek, Tom Scriven, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Chris Wright, Ben Cox, Roman Walker, Ben Mike, Samuel Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Soloman Budinger Batter Rehan Ahmed Batter Lewis Hill Batter Peter Handscomb Wicket-keeper Ian Holland All-rounder Louis Kimber All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder Logan van Beek Bowler Tom Scriven Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire have been incredible so far as they have managed six wins thus far and are currently at the top of the table.

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Head to Head

Leicestershire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Northamptonshire 51-46. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Leicestershire won the game.

Head to Head

Northamptonshire: 46

Leicestershire: 51

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire and Leicestershire head into the final game of the season in contrasting form. Northamptonshire have had a disappointing campaign this season as they just haven't been consistent enough this term. They head into this game after an embarrassing performance against Gloucestershire in the last outing and would be hoping for a big improvement in this game. On the other hand Leicestershire have been the best team in the tournament as they have managed six wins and are at the top of the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Leicestershire won the game by 132 runs. Leicestershire also had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Top Batters

Saif Zaib to be Northamptonshire’ top batter

Saif Zaib continued this excellent form in the last game as he scored 76 in the first innings. So far this season, he has scored 1305 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lewis Hill to be Leicestershire’ top batter

Lewis Hill has been one of the most consistent batters for Leicestershire this season as so far this season Hill has scored 877 runs and is the leading run scorer for Leicestershire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers

Calvin Harrison to be Northamptonshire’ top bowler

Calvin Harrison did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with 36 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ian Holland to be Leicestershire’ top bowler

Ian Holland did not have much to do in the last match as the game was called due to rain. He has bagged 35 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Leicestershire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.