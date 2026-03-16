Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction
NOR
38%
Chance of Winning
LEI
62%
Parimatch
Batery
First class
County Ground, Northampton
Facts:
- With 1305 runs, Saif Zaib is the leading run scorer for Northamptonshire in this campaign.
- With 877 runs, Lewis Hill is the leading run scorer for Leicestershire in this tournament.
Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning
Northamptonshire head into this game after a disappointing performance against Gloucestershire in the last round of fixtures. Northamptonshire was outclassed in the last game as they lost the match by seven wickets. They head into this fixture after zero wins in the last five matches and are currently seventh on the table.
On the other hand Leicestershire would be hoping to end this season on a high as they have been brilliant in this campaign. With six wins in 13 matches, they have the most wins this season and are currently at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Leicestershire are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Northamptonshire’ chances of winning - 38%
- Leicestershire’ chances of winning - 62%
Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Luke Procter has been solid so far in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 787 runs with an average of 41.42. Even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Lewis Hill has showcased consistency in this campaign as so far this season he has scored 877 runs with an average of 48.72. We expect him to carry on his form and score well in the upcoming game.
Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. In the last five of the six matches, the team that has batted first have been unbeaten which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear in Northampton during the game with minimum chances of any disruption during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.
Northamptonshire News & Player List
Northamptonshire Player List
Ricardo Vasconcelos, Luke Procter (c), Lewis McManus (wk), James Sales, George Bartlett, Saif Zaib, Justin Broad, Rob Keogh, George Scrimshaw, Liam Guthrie, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aadi Sharma, Dominic Leech, Ben Sanderson, Calvin Harrison, Tim Robinson, Gus Miller
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ricardo Vasconcelos
|
Batter
|
Luke Procter
|
Batter
|
James Sales
|
Batter
|
George Bartlett
|
Batter
|
Lewis McManus
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Saif Zaib
|
All-rounder
|
Justin Broad
|
All-rounder
|
Rob Keogh
|
All-rounder
|
George Scrimshaw
|
Bowler
|
Liam Guthrie
|
Bowler
|
Calvin Harrison
|
Bowler
Northamptonshire Team Form
Northamptonshire are winless in the last five matches. In the last game they lost against Gloucestershire.
Leicestershire News & Player List
Leicestershire Player List
Rishi Patel, Soloman Budinger, Rehan Ahmed, Lewis Hill, Peter Handscomb (c & wk), Ian Holland, Louis Kimber, Ben Green, Logan van Beek, Tom Scriven, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Chris Wright, Ben Cox, Roman Walker, Ben Mike, Samuel Wood
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rishi Patel
|
Batter
|
Soloman Budinger
|
Batter
|
Rehan Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Lewis Hill
|
Batter
|
Peter Handscomb
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ian Holland
|
All-rounder
|
Louis Kimber
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Green
|
All-rounder
|
Logan van Beek
|
Bowler
|
Tom Scriven
|
Bowler
|
Josh Hull
|
Bowler
Leicestershire Team Form
Leicestershire have been incredible so far as they have managed six wins thus far and are currently at the top of the table.
Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Head to Head
Leicestershire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Northamptonshire 51-46. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Leicestershire won the game.
Head to Head
Northamptonshire: 46
Leicestershire: 51
Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds
Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire
Northamptonshire and Leicestershire head into the final game of the season in contrasting form. Northamptonshire have had a disappointing campaign this season as they just haven't been consistent enough this term. They head into this game after an embarrassing performance against Gloucestershire in the last outing and would be hoping for a big improvement in this game. On the other hand Leicestershire have been the best team in the tournament as they have managed six wins and are at the top of the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Leicestershire won the game by 132 runs. Leicestershire also had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire
First class
County Ground, Northampton, null
Northamptonshire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Leicestershire
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Top Batters
Saif Zaib to be Northamptonshire’ top batter
Saif Zaib continued this excellent form in the last game as he scored 76 in the first innings. So far this season, he has scored 1305 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lewis Hill to be Leicestershire’ top batter
Lewis Hill has been one of the most consistent batters for Leicestershire this season as so far this season Hill has scored 877 runs and is the leading run scorer for Leicestershire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers
Calvin Harrison to be Northamptonshire’ top bowler
Calvin Harrison did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with 36 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ian Holland to be Leicestershire’ top bowler
Ian Holland did not have much to do in the last match as the game was called due to rain. He has bagged 35 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Leicestershire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Leicestershire
- Northamptonshire to win - 2.21 (PariMatch)
- Leicestershire to win - 1.59 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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