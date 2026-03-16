401

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction

NOR

38%

Chance of Winning

LEI

62%

Parimatch

1.59
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Batery

1.62
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

First class

County Ground, Northampton

Northamptonshire take on Leicestershire in the 53rd match of the 2025 County Championship Division Two at County Ground, Northampton. The game is scheduled to be played on Sep 24 at 03:30 PM IST.
Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction

Facts:

  • With 1305 runs, Saif Zaib is the leading run scorer for Northamptonshire in this campaign.
  • With 877 runs, Lewis Hill is the leading run scorer for Leicestershire in this tournament.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning

Northamptonshire head into this game after a disappointing performance against Gloucestershire in the last round of fixtures. Northamptonshire was outclassed in the last game as they lost the match by seven wickets. They head into this fixture after zero wins in the last five matches and are currently seventh on the table.

On the other hand Leicestershire would be hoping to end this season on a high as they have been brilliant in this campaign. With six wins in 13 matches, they have the most wins this season and are currently at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Leicestershire are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Northamptonshire’ chances of winning - 38%
  • Leicestershire’ chances of winning - 62%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Luke Procter has been solid so far in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 787 runs with an average of 41.42. Even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Lewis Hill has showcased consistency in this campaign as so far this season he has scored 877 runs with an average of 48.72. We expect him to carry on his form and score well in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. In the last five of the six matches, the team that has batted first have been unbeaten which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear in Northampton during the game with minimum chances of any disruption during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.

Northamptonshire News & Player List

Northamptonshire Player List

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Luke Procter (c), Lewis McManus (wk), James Sales, George Bartlett, Saif Zaib, Justin Broad, Rob Keogh, George Scrimshaw, Liam Guthrie, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aadi Sharma, Dominic Leech, Ben Sanderson, Calvin Harrison, Tim Robinson, Gus Miller

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos

Batter

Luke Procter

Batter

James Sales

Batter

George Bartlett

Batter

Lewis McManus

Wicket-keeper

Saif Zaib

All-rounder

Justin Broad

All-rounder

Rob Keogh

All-rounder

George Scrimshaw

Bowler

Liam Guthrie

Bowler

Calvin Harrison

Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire are winless in the last five matches. In the last game they lost against Gloucestershire.

Leicestershire News & Player List

Leicestershire Player List

Rishi Patel, Soloman Budinger, Rehan Ahmed, Lewis Hill, Peter Handscomb (c & wk), Ian Holland, Louis Kimber, Ben Green, Logan van Beek, Tom Scriven, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Chris Wright, Ben Cox, Roman Walker, Ben Mike, Samuel Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel

Batter

Soloman Budinger

Batter

Rehan Ahmed

Batter

Lewis Hill

Batter

Peter Handscomb

Wicket-keeper

Ian Holland

All-rounder

Louis Kimber

All-rounder

Ben Green

All-rounder

Logan van Beek

Bowler

Tom Scriven

Bowler

Josh Hull

Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire have been incredible so far as they have managed six wins thus far and are currently at the top of the table.

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Head to Head

Leicestershire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Northamptonshire 51-46. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Leicestershire won the game.

Head to Head

Northamptonshire: 46

Leicestershire: 51

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire and Leicestershire head into the final game of the season in contrasting form. Northamptonshire have had a disappointing campaign this season as they just haven't been consistent enough this term. They head into this game after an embarrassing performance against Gloucestershire in the last outing and would be hoping for a big improvement in this game. On the other hand Leicestershire have been the best team in the tournament as they have managed six wins and are at the top of the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Leicestershire won the game by 132 runs. Leicestershire also had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire

First class

County Ground, Northampton, null

Icon

Northamptonshire

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.21
Icon

Leicestershire

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

1.62

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Top Batters

Saif Zaib to be Northamptonshire’ top batter

Saif Zaib continued this excellent form in the last game as he scored 76 in the first innings. So far this season, he has scored 1305 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lewis Hill to be Leicestershire’ top batter

Lewis Hill has been one of the most consistent batters for Leicestershire this season as so far this season Hill has scored 877 runs and is the leading run scorer for Leicestershire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers

Calvin Harrison to be Northamptonshire’ top bowler

Calvin Harrison did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with 36 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ian Holland to be Leicestershire’ top bowler

Ian Holland did not have much to do in the last match as the game was called due to rain. He has bagged 35 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Leicestershire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Leicestershire

Northamptonshire have struggled to make an impact this season as they are currently seventh on the table. Leicestershire have been sublime this season thus far which is why the bookmakers have sided with Leicestershire in this game and you should do the same as they will bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Northamptonshire to win - 2.21 (PariMatch)
  • Leicestershire to win - 1.59 (PariMatch)
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments