Facts: Saif Zaib is the leading run scorer for Northamptonshire at the moment with 604 runs in 12 innings.

Middlesex’s Toby Roland-Jones is the third leading bowler of the tournament with 26 wickets in 12 innings.

Northamptonshire vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire are a middling team so far and their run in the Division Two has been subpar until now. They had a high scoring draw against Gloucestershire at the end of the first leg where the former scored 469 runs; Saif Zaib’s 159 was the top score of the innings while James Sales and Calvin Harrison scored half-centuries with 81 and 63 runs, respectively. Gloucestershire responded with 379 runs and Northamptonshire went on to add 259 runs in their second innings. This time, James Sales and Saif Zaib top-scored with 70 and 56 runs, respectively. However, when Gloucestershire were 214/6, a shortage of time led to a stalemate.

Middlesex suffered a horrendous loss at the hands of Glamorgan in the previous game and it started with the latter scoring 383 runs. The former were bundled out for a mere 155 runs and Max Holden was the only contributor with 42 runs. Following on, they scored an additional 235 runs with Sam Robson’s 66 and Toby Roland-Jones’s 57 as the leading scores. In the end, they conceded a huge ten-wicket defeat.

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 44%

Middlesex chance of winning - 56%

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Northamptonshire vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Middlesex to score over 27.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

In three out of the last five matches, Middlesex’s first wicket has suffered since Nathan Fernandes was out of form and holding down the rest of the team. With him as the opener, the team had measly scores more often than not as they added 15, 9, 24, 0, 75 and 9 runs to the first wicket. However, after Sam Robson and Max Holden took over in the last two games, their scores have skyrocketed as the pair secured totals of 14, 98, 0 and 51 runs. They are on course to give the team yet another strong base to build on.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northamptonshire Opening Partnership to be Under 26.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Middlesex Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Northamptonshire vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

County Ground in Northampton is a batting friendly surface as those setting the target won two out of three games. The other match was drawn and the toss winners elected to bat first twice with an average first innings score of 313 runs. For the next match, too, it will be the favorite strategy once again.

Weather Report

With the temperature touching 24 degrees Celsius at Northampton, the conditions will remain cloudy with a 20% chance of rain.

Northamptonshire Player List

Luke Procter (c), George Bartlett, James Sales, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, David Willey, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Sikandar Raza, Lewis McManus, Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Scrimshaw, George Weldon, Jack White, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, Siddarth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Krish Patel, Fateh Singh, Dominic Leech, Liam Guthrie, Calvin Harrison, Harry Conway, Aadi Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Luke Procter (C) All-rounder Gus Miller Batter James Sales Batter Aadi Sharma Batter Saif Zaib All-rounder George Bartlett Batter Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Calvin Harrison Bowler Liam Guthrie Bowler Harry Conway Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have got their work cut out with the bat and they tend to rely on Saif Zaib far too much.

Middlesex Player List

Toby Roland-Jones (c), Leus du Plooy, Mark Stoneman, Martin Andersson, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Joshua De Caires, Luke Hollman, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Stephen Eskinazi, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm, Ben Geddes, Zafar Gohar, Dane Paterson, Naavya Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Robson Batter Max Holden Batter Luke Hollman All-rounder Leus du Plooy Batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder Ben Geddes Batter Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Zafar Gohar Bowler Toby Roland-Jones (C) Bowler Naavya Sharma Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex’s batting in the previous game against Glamorgan was downright awful but they have the potential to come back stronger.

Northamptonshire vs Middlesex Head-to-Head

Northamptonshire and Middlesex are evenly tied with one win apiece in their previous five head-to-head encounters.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Northamptonshire - 1

Middlesex - 1

Draw - 3

Northamptonshire vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire @ 1.77 (Parimatch)

Ricardo Vasconcelos and Luke Procter have had their ups and downs all season as Northamptonshire’s openers. In the three matches leading up to this game, they set up stands of 6, 26, 52, 11, 2 and 0 runs, and their progression has not inspired confidence. For Middlesex, contrarily, it was Sam Robson and Max Holden who took over and forged a solid partnership in the previous two games; the pair added 14, 98, 0 and 51 runs to the first wicket and the bookmakers are convinced they are the duo to back in this next encounter.

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Northamptonshire vs Middlesex Best Batters

Saif Zaib to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Saif Zaib was the leading run scorer in Northamptonshire’s previous outing against Middlesex where he scored a ton with 159 runs in the first innings and 56 runs in the second. This marked his century and half-century of the season, and he is the team’s top batter overall with 604 runs in 12 innings and an average of 50.33. He is the top pick to be their standout batter once more.

Max Holden to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

As predicted for the previous encounter, Max Holden was Middlesex’s top scorer against Glamorgan with 42 and 35 runs. He continues to build on his gap over the others with 663 runs in 14 innings and an average of 47.35. With two centuries and two half-centuries, he is expected to come out on top against Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire vs Middlesex Best Bowlers

Calvin Harrison to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Calvin Harrison emerged as Northamptonshire’s top wicket-taker against Gloucestershire last time out where he claimed four wickets in the first innings and added one more wicket to his tally in the second. With 21 wickets in 12 innings and an average of 24.19, he is the team’s leading bowler overall and will be anticipated to be their premier bowler once again.

Toby Roland-Jones to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

In the last game versus Glamorgan, Toby Roland-Jones was the second highest wicket-taker after delivering a single spell and taking a four-wicket haul. He leads their bowling attack with 26 wickets in 12 innings and an average of 26.53 which makes him the top contender for the match against Northamptonshire.