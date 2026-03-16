Nottinghamshire vs Durham Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - County Championship Division One 2025, April 4
NOT
57%
Chance of Winning
DUR
43%
First class
Trent Bridge
Facts:
- Haseeb Hameed was Nottinghamshire’s top run-getter in the 2024 season with 1091 runs in 26 innings.
- Durham’s David Bedingham emerged as the leading batter of the Division One with 1331 runs in 18 innings.
Nottinghamshire vs Durham Chances of Winning
Nottinghamshire were among the tail enders last season and their performance throughout the season was rather underwhelming. They looked strong towards the end of the tournament as they took on Warwickshire in the final match, having scored 487 runs while batting first. Wicket-keeper batter Kyle Verreynne was the top scorer with an unbeaten 148-run century while Freddie McCann also made an incredibly valuable contribution with 130 runs. Miscellaneous scores from the rest of the players helped put the team in a solid position and Warwickshire managed 373 runs before the time was up, resulting in a deadlock.
Durham were a middling team in their campaign in the previous season and they were quite competitive in the last game versus Kent. Batting first, Durham posted 360 runs on the board with skipper and opener Alex Lees as the leading batter, having notched up 144 runs. David Bedingham and Emilio Gay were next in line with 66 and 52 runs, respectively. Kent made it quite close as they scored 353 in response but given that there was no play on the first two days, the teams had no choice but to draw.
- Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 57%
- Durham chance of winning - 43%
Nottinghamshire vs Durham Betting Tips
Durham to score high before first dismissal
Durham’s openers had a tough time bringing some stability to the first wicket as Alex Lees and Ben McKinney had their ups and downs. In the last five games of the tournament, they secured partnerships of 80, 60, 0, 16, 25, 1 and 189 runs before the fall of the first wicket. They certainly need to work on their consistency coming into the present season but they have it in them to improve and post a big total.
Nottinghamshire vs Durham Toss Prediction
Four out of seven matches played at Trent Bridge last season were drawn and the teams fielding first won two matches, leaving the batting sides with one victory. The average first innings total of 370 is a defendable target and the teams preferred to bat first, having opted to do so four times. It will be the favored option in the next match as well.
Weather Report
The forecast suggests a mild 20% likelihood of rainfall with overcast skies and the temperature reaching 14 degrees Celsius.
Nottinghamshire Player List
Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Robert Lord, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Kyle Verreynne, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Farhan Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jacob Duffy, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Haseeb Hameed
|
Batter
|
Ben Slater
|
Batter
|
Freddie McCann
|
Batter
|
Joe Clarke
|
Batter
|
Jack Haynes
|
Batter
|
Kyle Verreynne
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lyndon James
|
All-rounder
|
Robert Lord
|
All-rounder
|
Brett Hutton
|
Bowler
|
Farhan Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Dane Paterson
|
Bowler
Nottinghamshire Team Form
Nottinghamshire’s batting was solid last season but their bowling was lacking severely. They need to work on improving their defense.
Durham Player List
Alex Lees, Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, Mitchell Killeen, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, David Bedingham, Haydon Mustard, Ollie Robinson, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, James Minto, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Neil Wagner, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Stanley McAlindon.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alex Lees
|
Batter
|
Ben McKinney
|
Batter
|
Graham Clark
|
Batter
|
David Bedingham
|
Batter
|
Ollie Robinson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Colin Ackermann
|
All-rounder
|
Bas de Leede
|
All-rounder
|
James Minto
|
Bowler
|
Daniel Hogg
|
Bowler
|
Callum Parkinson
|
Bowler
|
Brydon Carse
|
Bowler
Durham Team Form
Durham had a disproportionately powerful batting lineup but the bowlers were not on the same level.
Nottinghamshire vs Durham Head-to-Head
Nottinghamshire have a slight lead over Durham in their last five head-to-head games with a scoreline of 2-1 and they drew the remaining two matches.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Nottinghamshire - 2
Durham - 1
Draw - 2
Nottinghamshire vs Durham Betting Odds
Durham to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire
Nottinghamshire’s Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater certainly had the firepower to do well last season but their consistency turned out to be a concern. In the last three outings of the season, the pair added 15, 196, 28*, 19 and 31 runs to the first wicket before the first dismissal. Although Durham’s openers, Alex Lees and Ben McKinney, had a similar problem, the openers had slightly better consistency with scores of 80, 60, 0 and 16 runs in the last three matches of the 2024 season. The latter are expected to start the season on a strong note and outperform Nottinghamshire’s first wicket.
Nottinghamshire vs Durham
First class
Trent Bridge, null
Nottinghamshire vs Durham Best Batters
Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter
Joe Clarke was bowled for 12 in the last match of the season against Warwickshire in the team’s solitary innings and he was not particularly impactful. However, he was one the top batters for Nottinghamshire with 917 runs in 21 innings and an average of 50.94. He had four centuries and four half-centuries under his belt, making him the top contender against Durham.
David Bedingham to be Durham’s Best Batter
David Bedingham played fewer innings than his teammates in the previous season and still ended up well above everyone with 1331 runs in 18 innings. Over the course of the season, he scored a whopping six centuries and three half-centuries. Averaging at 78.29, he continues to be the top choice for the upcoming fixture.
Nottinghamshire vs Durham Best Bowlers
Farhan Ahmed to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler
Farhan Ahmed emerged as the second leading wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire with 22 wickets in just six innings last season, including a fifer and a ten-wicket haul. In the last game against Warwickshire, he was the top bowler as he delivered 34 overs, four maidens, picked four wickets and achieved a splendid economy rate of 2.91. With an average of 23.22, he remains the top pick for the next match as well.
Callum Parkinson to be Durham’s Best Bowler
Callum Parkinson was among the top bowlers for Durham in the 2024 season as he captured a total of 30 wickets in 18 innings. He was relatively consistent but his average of 53.26 was far too high. Despite that, he is expected to turn things around and come good against Nottinghamshire.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Nottinghamshire
- Nottinghamshire to win @ 1.95 (Parimatch)
- Durham to win @ 1.75 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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