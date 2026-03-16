Facts: Nottinghamshire’s Fergus O'Neill is the leading bowler of the Division One with eight wickets in two innings.

Matt Critchley leads Essex’s run charts, having scored an unbeaten 145 in one innings.

Nottinghamshire vs Essex Chances of Winning

Nottinghamshire made their way to the top of the standings with a solid victory against Durham in their first game of the season. The latter, having batted first, piled on 378 runs but Nottinghamshire made light work of it as they chased it down and took the lead with 579 runs on the board. Lyndon James was the top batter with 125 runs while Ben Slater, Freddie McCann, Matthew Montgomery and Josh Tongue were next with 92, 79, 75 and 55 runs, respectively. At this point, Durham had their work cut out for them and they scored an extra 289 before getting bundled out. This was a piece of cake for Nottinghamshire who won by a comfortable eight-wicket margin after scoring 89 runs.

Essex were in the midst of a highly competitive outing against Surrey in the last game but it was all to no avail due to a shortage of time. The former, having elected to bat first, scored a mammoth total of 582 as Matt Critchley, Jordan Cox and Michael Pepper went hammer and tongs to score 145*, 117 and 109 runs, respectively. Moreover, opener Paul Walter narrowly missed out on a ton of his own, having been dismissed on 95. They put Surrey under immense pressure and the latter responded with 365 and 219/6 before the time constraints brought the match to a close in a draw.

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 32%

Essex chance of winning - 62%

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Nottinghamshire vs Essex Betting Tips

Essex to score high before first dismissal

During the 2024 season, Essex’s first partnership suffered a great deal with Dean Elgar and Robin Das as their opening pair. Both of the openers were underperforming but the latter, especially, was the weak link. The fact that they were out of form led to paltry scores of 4, 1 and 17 runs in the last three matches of the previous season. However, their opening wicket appears safe in the hands of Paul Walter and Charlie Allison, their new-found opening pair, who secured a 78-run partnership against Surrey. They are anticipated to score big in the next game as well.

Nottinghamshire vs Essex Toss Prediction

Although Trent Bridge was primarily a batting-friendly surface in the previous season with an average first innings total of 370 after seven matches, the last game between Nottinghamshire and Durham this season went in favor of the former who chose to field first. Since the strategy paid off last time out, it will be the favored option for the upcoming match, too.

Weather Report

A slight 10% likelihood of precipitation is predicted at Nottingham with a predominant cloud cover and a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Robert Lord, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Kyle Verreynne, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Farhan Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jacob Duffy, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten. Fergus O'Neill/

Predicted Playing XI

Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Ben Slater Batter Freddie McCann Batter Joe Clarke Wicket-keeper Jack Haynes Batter Matthew Montgomery Batter Lyndon James All-rounder Fergus O'Neill Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler Farhan Ahmed Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire’s batting was their greatest strength in the last game and they have it in them to score big once again.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Aaron Beard, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Shardul Thakur, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Ben Allison, Eathan Bosch, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer.

Predicted Playing XI

Paul Walter Batter Charlie Allison Batter Tom Westley (C) All-rounder Matt Critchley All-rounder Luc Benkenstein All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Simon Harmer Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex showed exceptional batting prowess against Surrey and they will certainly challenge Nottinghamshire’s bowlers.

Nottinghamshire vs Essex Head-to-Head

Essex have the edge over Nottinghamshire with a 2-1 scoreline in the previous five head-to-head meetings.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Nottinghamshire - 1

Essex - 2

Draw - 2

Nottinghamshire vs Essex Betting Odds

Essex to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater showed inconsistent form during Nottinghamshire’s previous game against Durham where the duo scored a brilliant 62-run partnership in the first innings but fell flat thereafter, having amassed a mere eight runs before the first dismissal in the second innings. On the contrary, Paul Walter and Charlie Allison’s partnership for Essex was much more fruitful considering the both of them pulled their weight and secured a stand of 78 runs in their sole innings against Surrey. The latter are a more dependable pair to take a punt on than their Nottinghamshire counterparts.

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Nottinghamshire vs Essex Best Batters

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Joe Clarke scored 37 runs in the first innings against Durham last time out where he was nowhere close to the top but he was the second highest run scorer in the following innings with an unbeaten 35. He has a total of 72 runs in two innings so far and will be expected to come good in the next game.

Matt Critchley to be Essex’s Best Batter

Matt Critchley emerged as the leading run-getter for Essex during the last outing against Surrey where he played a single innings and notched up a 145-run century. He is currently at the top of the team’s run charts and continues to be the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Nottinghamshire vs Essex Best Bowlers

Fergus O'Neill to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Fergus O'Neill emerged as the top wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire as he picked five wickets in the first innings and three more in the following innings. He has a grand total of eight wickets under his belt in two innings along with a brilliant average of 14.50. He is anticipated to come out on top in the next match as well.

Simon Harmer to be Essex’s Best Bowler

In the last game against Surrey, Simon Harmer was Essex’s top bowler as he delivered 47 overs in the first innings, bowled 12 maidens, captured four wickets and achieved an impressive economy rate of 1.76. He took an additional wicket in the second innings and with an average of 25.80, he is the leading choice against Nottinghamshire.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Essex Nottinghamshire to win @ 2.15 (Parimatch)

Essex to win @ 1.61 (Parimatch) Nottinghamshire had a forgettable campaign last season where they wound up with just two wins in 14 games. They seem determined for a better run this time around, having kicked off their present tournament with a dominant victory which took them straight to the top of the table. Essex were also on for a successful result but their chances were crushed by a lack of time. Since Nottinghamshire staked their claim as a competitive side, they are favored to overcome Essex. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





