Facts: Nottinghamshire’s Fergus O'Neill is the top bowler of the Division One with 21 wickets in eight innings.

Kyle Abbott leads Hampshire’s bowling attack with 15 wickets in eight innings so far.

Hampshire have a dominant 4-0 tally against Nottinghamshire in the last five head-to-head fixtures.

Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Nottinghamshire remain undefeated in the tournament and they took their second win against Sussex last time around. Nottinghamshire’s bowlers kept the opposition down to a ridiculously low score of 169 and the batters breezed past the target to post 300 runs on the board. Skipper and opener Haseeb Hameed set the tone for the innings with 85 runs, followed by Liam Patterson-White’s 42. Even though Sussex scored an additional 278 runs, Nottinghamshire did not have much of a deficit to make up as Haseeb Hameed and Ben Duckett remained not out on 62 and 59, respectively. They made it over the line with nine wickets in hand.

Hampshire drew their third game in a row as they took on Durham in the last match and the latter piled on a formidable score of 511. Hampshire made it as close as they possibly could with 470 runs; captain and wicket-keeper batter Ben Brown top-scored with an excellent 162 runs, and Nick Gubbins, Felix Organ and Mark Stoneman made valuable contributions of 77, 70 and 57 runs, respectively. Durham were 61 for no loss when a lack of time halted the game in a draw.

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 54%

Hampshire chance of winning - 46%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Betting Tips

Nottinghamshire to score high before first dismissal

Nottinghamshire’s first partnership is successful more often than not as Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater have the ability to belt the ball to every corner of the ground. They are nearly invincible together which is evident in opening totals of 36, 67, 81, 1, 113, 62 and 8 in the four games they have played in the competition. Needless to say, they will bring their A-game against Hampshire as well, especially with the latter struggling for form.

Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

Fielding first is the favorite option at Trent Bridge since the toss winners have done so in all three matches so far, and it is evidently a chasing venue as two matches were won by those fielding first. The average first innings score of 298 this season is attainable which makes chasing the top choice for the upcoming game as well.

Weather Report

There is a low 5% chance of rain at Nottingham and sunny skies will make the weather conducive for the game. The temperature is going to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Robert Lord, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Kyle Verreynne, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Farhan Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jacob Duffy, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten. Fergus O'Neill.

Predicted Playing XI

Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Ben Slater Batter Freddie McCann Batter Joe Clarke Batter Jack Haynes Batter Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper Lyndon James All-rounder Fergus O'Neill Bowler Brett Hutton Bowler Farhan Ahmed Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire’s bowlers were mighty effective at curtailing runs in the last game and the batters pulled their weight by completing the chase. They are a well-rounded squad which makes them particularly strong against Hampshire.

Hampshire Player List

Ben Brown (c), Ali Orr, Fletcha Middleton, James Vince, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, Felix Organ, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mark Stoneman, Brett Hampton, Sonny Baker.

Predicted Playing XI

Mark Stoneman Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter Toby Albert Batter Tom Prest All-rounder Brad Wheal Bowler Liam Dawson All-rounder Ben Brown (C) Wicket-keeper Brett Hampton Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler James Fuller Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire’s bowlers conceded way more runs than they should have in the last match which left the batters to pick up the slack.

Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Head-to-Head

Nottinghamshire and Hampshire have one draw in the last five games but the latter have won four of their meetings back-to-back leading up to this match.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Nottinghamshire - 0

Hampshire - 4

Draw - 1

Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire

Mark Stoneman and Fletcha Middleton have had a tough time setting up a competitive score for Hampshire in the tournament so far. In the last three games, they scored 17, 38, 6 and 16 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Their performance is far from ideal, especially since Nottinghamshire are vastly superior in this regard. Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater have been a daunting pair with totals of 36, 67, 81, 1 and 113 in the previous three matches. Hampshire’s opening order is no match for Nottinghamshire’s first wicket which makes the latter the favorite duo for the next encounter.

Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire First class Trent Bridge, Nottingham, null Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.84 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.90 Bet Now! Hampshire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now!

Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Best Batters

Haseeb Hameed to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Haseeb Hameed scored two back-to-back half-centuries during the last outing against Sussex and he was the top scorer on both occasions with 85 and 62* runs. He has a hefty lead over the others from the team with a total of 443 runs in seven innings and an average of 110.75. He has a ton and three half-centuries so far, making him the favorite against Hampshire as well.

Nick Gubbins to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Nick Gubbins notched up his second half-century of the season with a 77-run knock in their sole innings against Durham. He is Hampshire’s leading batter overall with 333 runs in six innings and an average of 55.50. Based on his consistency, he is expected to be their standout batter once again

Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire Best Bowlers

Fergus O'Neill to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Fergus O'Neill’s first spell against Sussex was fruitless as he returned empty handed but he managed to pick three wickets in the following innings. He has 21 wickets under his belt in eight innings with a stellar average of 17.90. This includes two fifers and he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming game.

Kyle Abbott to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Kyle Abbott was the second highest wicket-taker for Hampshire in the previous encounter versus Durham where he captured three wickets in the first innings. His second spell did not yield any more wickets but he continues to be their top bowler overall with 15 wickets in eight innings and an average of 20.40. He is the top pick against Nottinghamshire, too.