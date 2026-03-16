Facts: Nottinghamshire’s Haseeb Hameed is the third leading batter of the Division One with 900 runs in 18 innings.

Somerset’s Jack Leach is the second highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 39 wickets in 16 innings.

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Nottinghamshire ended up in yet another high scoring drawas they took on Hampshire in the last match. The former batted first and piled on a whopping 578 runs before declaring; Lyndon James’s unbeaten 203 was an absolute spectacle while Jack Haynes scored a century of his own with 103 runs. Freddie McCann and Brett Hutton were also on the money with contributions of 79 and 71 runs, respectively. Hampshire responded with 454 runs and Nottinghamshire went on to add 108 runs to their original tally before the time was up and the sides had to settle for a stalemate.

In Somerset’s previous match against Durham,the Taunton-based team breezed past their rivals on home soil. The latter were limited to a score of 145 and Somerset surpassed with ease, having posted 250 runs on the board. Tom Lammonby’s 89 was the top contribution of the innings and the bowlers came in clutch once more as Durham scored 190 runs in the second innings. Somerset lost five wickets in the final innings but made up the deficit rather easily.

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 55%

Somerset chance of winning - 45%

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Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Betting Tips

Nottinghamshire to score high before first dismissal

Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater experienced a slight setback with low opening totals in the last match but they have the potential to come back stronger. In the five games leading up to this match,the pair set up competitive stands of 3, 9, 38, 90, 81, 9, 73, 104 and 41 runs. They have the firepower to come good against Somerset in the next match.

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Toss Prediction

Trent Bridge has produced a mixture of results in the tournament so far but theteams fielding first have the upper hand with a 2-1 recordwith those batting first while the remaining two games were drawn. In spite of a high average first innings score of 343, the toss winners elected to field first four out of five times which makes it the favorite strategy for the next game as well.

Weather Report

Light rain is forecast at Nottinghamon the day of the match, accompanied by a 40% possibility of a washout. The temperature will remain around 20 degrees Celsius.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Robert Lord, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Kyle Verreynne, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Farhan Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jacob Duffy, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten. Fergus O'Neill, Mohammad Abbas, Ishan Kishan.

Predicted Playing XI

Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Ben Slater Batter Freddie McCann Batter Joe Clarke Batter Jack Haynes Batter Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Lyndon James All-rounder Liam Patterson-White Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler Farhan Ahmed Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire are an absolute powerhouse with the bat and they have what it takes to put on a big score in the next match.

Somerset Player List

Craig Overton (c), Lewis Gregory, Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Brett Randell, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Shoaib Bashir, Matt Henry.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Sean Dickson Batter Tom Lammonby Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Tom Abell Batter Tom Banton Batter Archie Vaughan All-rounder Kasey Aldridge Bowler Craig Overton (C) Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Jack Leach Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset’s batting inconsistencies put them on the backfoot, and they do not have enough firepower to give Nottinghamshire a run for their money.

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Head-to-Head

Nottinghamshire and Somerset arenip and tuck in their head-to-head tally with a 1-1 scorelinein the last five matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Nottinghamshire - 1

Somerset - 1

Draw - 3

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Somerset

Somerset’s opening partnerships are better than they were at the start of the season but Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Josh Davey have not been consistent which still puts them at a disadvantage. In the last three games, they added 62, 13, 10, 4, 186 and 24 runs to the first wicket. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire’s first wicket stands have seen a slight dip in performance with Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater as the mainstays. Together,they secured totals of 3, 9, 38, 90 and 81 runsin the previous three encounters, and despite their downtrend the bookmakers expect them to bounce back in the next match.

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Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Best Batters

Haseeb Hameed to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Haseeb Hameed scored 2 and 50* runs in the previous game against Hampshire, and although he was not the top scorer, he added a fifth half-century to his tally this season.He has extended his lead at the top with 900 runs in 18 inningsalong with a brilliant average of 69.23. The opener is expected to come out on top in the next match.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Tom Kohler-Cadmore was the second highest run scorer for Somerset in the previous gameagainst Durham where he notched up 40 and ten runs in the two innings. However, he has 344 runs in six innings and an average of 68.80, the best of the lot, and he is the top choice to be their standout batter in the upcoming fixture.

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Mohammad Abbas to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Mohammad Abbas was the second leading bowler for Nottinghamshire during his solitary spell against Hampshire last time around, having taken two wickets in 28 overs which included ten maidens and an excellent economy rate of 2.64.He has 22 wickets in ten inningsand his average of 22.81 is among the best in the team, making him the favorite against Somerset.

Jack Leach to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the last match panned out as expected sinceJack Leach emerged as the leading bowler for Somersetwith one wicket in the first innings and a whopping six more in the second. He remains their top wicket-taker with 39 wickets in 16 innings and an average of 23.61, and he is anticipated to be their premier bowler once again.