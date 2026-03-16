Facts: Sussex’s Tom Haines and John Simpson are the first and third leading batters of the Division One so far with 449 and 375 runs, respectively.

Nottinghamshire’s Fergus O'Neill is the top wicket-taker of the tournament with 18 wickets in six innings.

Nottinghamshire vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Nottinghamshire maintained their competitive edge after their first victory despite having faced two successive draws thereafter. In the previous outing versus Warwickshire, the latter were kept down to a measly score of 93 runs and Nottinghamshire went hammer and tongs as they posted 367 runs on the board. The chase was led by opener and skipper Haseeb Hameed who remained not out on 138 while Fergus O'Neill, Lyndon James and Ben Slater followed behind with 50, 42 and 40 runs, respectively. The bowlers were once again on the money as they restricted Warwickshire to 181/6 but a shortage of time forced a stalemate between the sides.

Sussex also showcased their competitiveness in the previous encounter against Surrey where the former scored 435 runs to start the game; Tom Haines’ 174 was the top score of the innings while Tom Alsop and Daniel Hughes were close behind as they notched up 63 and 62 runs, respectively. The bowlers somehow allowed Surrey to get the lead since they surpassed the target with 490 runs and Sussex’s batters had to pull off another stunning innings. In their second innings with the bat, openers Tom Haines and Daniel Hughes remained unbeaten with scores of 69* and 49*, respectively, when the time was up and a deadlock was reached.

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 54%

Sussex chance of winning - 46%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Nottinghamshire vs Sussex Betting Tips

Sussex to score high before first dismissal

Tom Haines and Daniel Hughes have both been outstanding with the bat this season, evidenced by their averages of 89.80 and 60.60, respectively, in the tournament so far. In the three matches that they have played, the pair secured stands of 95, 132*, 24, 184, 21 and 59 runs before the fall of the first wicket. They are unstoppable at the moment and another big score is on the cards for the openers.

Nottinghamshire vs Sussex Toss Prediction

Trent Bridge has always been a high scoring ground but the fielding sides have the upper hand despite that since the totals are never safe. After two matches played at the venue this season, the average first innings total of 363 was not defended on either of the occasions. The toss winners, too, chose to field first both times which makes it the sought after option for the next match as well.

Weather Report

A prominent cloud cover is expected at Nottingham with a 20% possibility of a downpour and a maximum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Robert Lord, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Kyle Verreynne, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Farhan Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jacob Duffy, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten. Fergus O'Neill.

Predicted Playing XI

Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Ben Slater Batter Freddie McCann Batter Joe Clarke Batter Jack Haynes Batter Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper Lyndon James All-rounder Fergus O'Neill Bowler Brett Hutton Bowler Farhan Ahmed Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire’s bowlers were absolutely on a different plane in the last match and their ability to restrict runs was brilliant.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Brad Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Tymal Mills.

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Hughes Batter Tom Haines Batter Tom Clark Batter Tom Alsop Batter James Coles All-rounder John Simpson (C) Wicket-keeper Jack Carson Bowler Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder Danny Lamb Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex’s batting prowess is unmatched but their bowling attack is slightly behind since they have been conceding far too many runs.

Nottinghamshire vs Sussex Head-to-Head

Nottinghamshire lead their head-to-head tally against Sussex with four victories in the previous five encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Nottinghamshire - 4

Sussex - 0

Draw - 1

Nottinghamshire vs Sussex Betting Odds

Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire and Sussex both have explosive opening partnerships in the tournament this season. Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater, Nottinghamshire’s openers, have added 81, 1, 113, 62 and 8 runs to the first wicket in the last three matches and their consistency is a slight issue given that their scores are either hit or miss. However, Sussex’s Daniel Hughes and Tom Haines are in a league of their own with totals of 95, 132*, 24, 184, 21 and 59 runs in the previous three encounters. Since the latter have a more stable first wicket, they are expected to outgun Nottinghamshire’s openers in the next match.

Nottinghamshire vs Sussex First class Trent Bridge, null Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.84 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Sussex Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.90 Bet Now!

Nottinghamshire vs Sussex Best Batters

Kyle Verreynne to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Kyle Verreynne took part in his third innings of the season in the previous match against Warwickshire but he did not put on an impressive performance considering he scored 29 runs. He currently has 160 runs under his belt which includes a century and an average of 80.00. He is expected to be their standout batter in the next game.

Tom Haines to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Tom Haines was absolutely phenomenal in the previous outing against Surrey, having scored a whopping 174 runs in the first innings and an unbeaten 69 in the second. He is now the leading batter for the team with 449 runs in six innings and an average of 89.80, making him the top choice for the upcoming fixture, too.

Nottinghamshire vs Sussex Best Bowlers

Fergus O'Neill to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the last match, Fergus O'Neill emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire with a fifer in the first innings against Warwickshire and two more wickets in the following innings. With 18 wickets in six innings and an average of 14.72, he is their top bowler overall and remains the leading contender against Sussex as well.

Jayden Seales to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Jayden Seales was the second leading bowler for Sussex in the last match against Surrey where he claimed an impressive three-wicket haul in their sole innings. He stands as the top wicket-taker for the team with ten wickets in five innings so far. Even though his average of 38.40 is on the higher side, he is anticipated to display his wicket-taking prowess once again against Nottinghamshire.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Nottinghamshire Nottinghamshire to win @ 1.84 (Parimatch)

Sussex to win @ 1.84 (Parimatch) Nottinghamshire and Sussex are the top two teams in the tournament so far as the former stand as the table toppers and the latter are placed second. Both teams have taken one victory and faced two draws until now. Nottinghamshire are well-rounded with strong batting and bowling departments but Sussex are a tad weaker in terms of bowling. Moreover, Nottinghamshire have a dominant 4-0 record against Sussex in the last five matches which makes the former the match favorites. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





