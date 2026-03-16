Facts: Nottinghamshire’s Haseeb Hameed is the second leading batter of the County Championship Division One with 1131 runs in 23 innings.

Ethan Bamber leads Warwickshire’s bowling attack with 40 wickets in 23 innings.

Warwickshire have a 1-0 record against Nottinghamshire in the previous five head-to-head encounters.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Nottinghamshire solidified their position as the most dominant team this season, having overcome Surrey in the previous game. Batting first, the former were bundled out for a mere 231 where opener Ben Slater was the standout performer with 50 runs. However, the bowlers stepped in and gave the team a fighting chance by keeping the opposition down to 173. The Nottingham-based team took the opportunity to pile on an additional 256 runs, and they defended the target effectively as they took home a 20-run victory.

Warwickshire’s last match against Essex was nearly washed out entirely as there was no play for three days due to rain. They managed to play one innings where the latter batted first, having scored 325 runs as they were five wickets down. Warwickshire’s bowlers were a tad expensive during the game but the match was ultimately drawn.

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 60%

Warwickshire chance of winning - 40%

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Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Nottinghamshire to score under 26.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Nottinghamshire’s first wicket has absolutely not been on the money, despite the fact that Haseeb Hameed is a powerhitter this season. He has opened alongside Ben Slater for a majority of the season, and their stands of 25, 9, 0, 0, 6, 3, 9 and 38 runs in the last five matches do not inspire confidence in their ability to improve in the next match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership to be Under 26.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Warwickshire Opening Partnership to be Over 22. 1.87 Bet on Batery

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

The chasing sides have the upper hand at Trent Bridge with a 2-1 record while the remaining three matches were drawn this season. The toss winners, too, elected to field first on five occasions and despite a high average first innings score of 359, both teams will vie to chase in the next game.

Weather Report

Partially cloudy skies are predicted at Nottingham with a 20% chance of rain, and the temperature is expected to peak at 16 degrees Celsius.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Robert Lord, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Kyle Verreynne, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Farhan Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jacob Duffy, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten. Fergus O'Neill, Mohammad Abbas, Ishan Kishan.

Predicted Playing XI

Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Ben Slater Batter Freddie McCann Batter Joe Clarke Batter Jack Haynes Batter Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Lyndon James All-rounder Liam Patterson-White Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler Farhan Ahmed Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire come into this game on the back of two successive victories, and their batters are quite formidable.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Booth, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Roman Walker, Ethan Bamber, Kai Smith, Tazeem Chaudry Ali, Vishwa Fernando, Tom Latham, Beau Webster, Zen Malik, Corey Rocchiccioli, Will Young, Nathan Gilchrist.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Alex Davies (C) Wicket-keeper Will Young Batter Sam Hain Batter Zen Malik Batter Ed Barnard All-rounder Dan Mousley Batter Michael Booth Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire’s bowlers were quite lax in the last game against Essex, and they do not have the firepower to overcome Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

In the last five matches between the sides,four games were drawn and Warwickshire won the remaining game.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Nottinghamshire - 0

Warwickshire - 1

Draw - 4

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater have not hit their marks in terms of opening partnerships for Nottinghamshire this season. In the last three matches, the pair secured totals of 25, 9, 0, 0 and 6 runs before the first dismissal. On the other hand, Warwickshire’s Rob Yates and Alex Davies are much better in this regard as they scored 10, 48 and 52 runs in the previous two completed games. Given that there is a disparity between the sides, the latter are expected to set up a superior stand in the next game.

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Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Haseeb Hameed to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Haseeb Hameed was not among the top scorers in the last match against Surrey where he scored nine and 14 runs. However, his lead overall is untouched considering he has amassed 1131 runs in 23 innings. This includes three tons and five half-centuries, and his average of 62.83 is the best of the team which makes him the favorite for the next game.

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Sam Hain did not get a chance to bat in the previous game against Essex but he stands as Warwickshire’s top run scorer with 671 runs in 16 innings and an average of 55.91. He has a whopping six half-centuries under his belt so far, and he is expected to be their standout batter against Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Josh Tongue to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the previous game panned out as expected since Josh Tongue emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire against Surrey. He picked three wickets in the first innings and a fifer in the second. He is now the joint leading bowler overall with 31 wickets in 11 innings and a stellar average of 22.03, making him the top choice against Warwickshire.

Ethan Bamber to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

As predicted, Ethan Bamber was Warwickshire’s top bowler in the previous game versus Essex and he was tied for the spot as he bagged a two-wicket haul in his sole 21-over spell, including six maidens and an economy rate of 2.47. He has 40 wickets in 23 innings and although his average of 34.10 could be better, he is anticipated to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.