Facts: Nottinghamshire’s Haseeb Hameed has extended his lead as Division One’s leading batter with 734 runs in 13 innings.

Yorkshire’s George Hill is the top bowler of the tournament with 32 wickets in 12 innings so far.

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Nottinghamshire have proved time and again that they are not to be trifled with this season and their victory over Yorkshire bolstered their dominance further. Having been put in to bat first, the former secured a mediocre total of 228 runs; Joe Clarke and Ben Slater led the innings with individual scores of 64 and 52 runs, respectively. Yorkshire’s bowlers were absolutely on point, particularly George Hill who achieved a five-wicket haul for the third time this season. Despite an outstanding display from the bowlers, Yorkshire’s batters made a mess of their innings by getting bundled out for 159 with Dawid Malan’s 64 as the only praiseworthy contribution.

In the second innings with the bat, Nottinghamshire were much more proactive as they piled on a huge total of 393 before declaring. Once again, Joe Clarke and Ben Slater top-scored with 94 and 78 runs, respectively, and miscellaneous scores from the others helped with a competitive total. This time, Yorkshire put on a bigger fight as they notched up 299 runs - with a standout 58 from James Wharton - but succumbed under pressure and collapsed in a 163-run defeat.

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 61%

Yorkshire chance of winning - 39%

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Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

Nottinghamshire to score high before first dismissal

Nottinghamshire’s openers have been an absolute powerhouse this season and both batters have pulled their weight which has contributed to their massive success. Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater have put on competitive stands more often than not, having secured totals of 9, 73, 104, 41, 62, 11, 36, 67 and 81 runs in the previous five fixtures. Their record is stellar and they are not an easy pair to break up.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership to be Over 30.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Yorkshire Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

The toss winners at Trent Bridge have all unanimously voted to field first in four matches thus far in spite of the monumental average first innings stand of 409 this season. Two of those matches were converted into victories while one game went in favor of the batting side and the other was drawn. Chasing will remain the favored decision in the next game as well.

Weather Report

A 40% chance of a washout is predicted at Nottingham and light rain will disrupt the game. The temperature is set to remain around 23 degrees Celsius.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Robert Lord, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Kyle Verreynne, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Farhan Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jacob Duffy, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten. Fergus O'Neill, Mohammad Abbas.

Predicted Playing XI

Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Ben Slater Batter Freddie McCann Batter Joe Clarke Batter Jack Haynes Batter Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper Lyndon James All-rounder Liam Patterson-White Bowler Brett Hutton Bowler Farhan Ahmed Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire are the most daunting team this season, having shown equal competitiveness with the bat and ball.

Yorkshire Player List

Jonny Bairstow (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, Noah Kelly, Shan Masood, William Luxton, George Hill, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Thompson, Yash Vagadia, Donovan Ferreira, Finlay Bean, Jonathan Tattersall, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dom Bess, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando, Jack White.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Finlay Bean Batter James Wharton Batter Dawid Malan Batter Jonny Bairstow (C) Wicket-keeper George Hill All-rounder William Luxton Batter Dom Bess Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Benjamin Cliff Bowler Jack White Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire’s batters thwarted their chances terribly in the last game against Nottinghamshire, even though the bowlers did exactly what was expected of them.

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head

Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire are level pegging with two wins apiece in the last five head-to-head matches.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Nottinghamshire - 2

Yorkshire - 2

Draw - 1

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire

Yorkshire’s openers were outperformed by Nottinghamshire’s opening wicket in the previous encounter between the sides. For the latter, Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater have been a prolific opening pair for the team as they added 9, 73, 104, 41, 62 and 11 runs to the first wicket in the last three matches. Yorkshire’s Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean have been no less competitive with scores of 2, 40, 52, 19, 71 and 72 runs in the previous three outings. However, the consistency that the former have shown makes them a much more formidable first partnership ahead of the next match.

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Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Best Batters

Haseeb Hameed to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Haseeb Hameed was not entirely fruitful in the previous game against Yorkshire where he scored a mere six runs in the first innings and 33 runs in the following innings. He is completely out of reach at the moment with 734 runs in 13 innings which includes two centuries and three half-centuries. Averaging at 81.55, he is the top pick to be their standout batter.

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Adam Lyth scored a measly two runs in the first innings against Nottinghamshire and missed out what would have been his fifth half-century with 44 runs in the second innings. He has a massive lead over the others with 728 runs in 14 innings and an average of 52.00, making him the top choice for the upcoming fixture as well.

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Best Bowlers

Brett Hutton to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Brett Hutton managed to take a mere two wickets across two innings in the previous game against Yorkshire which was not particularly impressive. However, he remains the top bowler for the team overall with 24 wickets in 12 innings along with an average of 24.75. Despite his performance in the last match, he is expected to come out on top.

George Hill to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

George Hill picked up his third fifer of the season in the first innings versus Nottinghamshire, and even though he failed to take any more wickets in the following innings, he was the joint leading bowler. He is in a league of his own with 32 wickets in 12 innings and an exceptional average of 14.65 which makes him the favorite against Nottinghamshire once more.