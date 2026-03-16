Facts: Jack Leach is the top wicket-taker for Somerset, having taken 32 wickets in 14 innings so far.

Skipper Alex Lees leads Durham’s run charts with 741 runs in 16 innings thus far.

Somerset lead their head-to-head tally against Durham by a 3-1 scoreline in the last five fixtures.

Somerset vs Durham Chances of Winning

Somerset were able to give Nottinghamshire a run for their moneyin the last match where the Taunton-based team posted 379 runs while batting first; Tom Banton, Tom Abell and James Rew were the top scorers with 84, 64 and 58 runs, respectively. However, they allowed Nottinghamshire to get past the target with 509 runs on the board. In Somerset’s second innings, they were 238/4 by the end of the four days and the match concluded in a stalemate due to a shortage of time.

Durham drew two games in a rowand the last match was against Surrey where the former’s only option was to draw. The latter secured a massive total of 820 runs and Durham certainly had their work cut out with the bat - they responded with 362 runs in the first innings where Alex Lees’ 125 was the standout performance. Following on, they were 262 for no loss with openers Alex Lees and Emilio Gay unbeaten on 100 and 156 runs, respectively. Naturally, there was a lack of time and the teams were at an impasse.

Somerset chance of winning - 61%

Durham chance of winning - 39%

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Somerset vs Durham Betting Tips

Somerset to score low before first dismissal

Somerset’s first wicket has been vulnerable right from the start of the tournament, and their attempts at changing their lineup has backfired. They have had too many different openers in the last five matches as Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sean Dickson, Josh Davey, Lewis Gregory, Archie Vaughan and Andrew Umeed have all opened for the team.They secured totals of 10, 4, 186, 24, 13, 35, 21, 11, 0 and 0. Their partnership is not expected to succeed in the next match either.

Somerset vs Durham Toss Prediction

The Cooper Associates County Ground has produced varied results this season with two draws anda 1-1 scoreline for the teams batting and fielding first. However, the average stand of 269 while batting first is quite low, and the toss winners elected to field first three out of four times so far. This makes chasing a lucrative option for the upcoming fixture, too.

Weather Report

Taunton is set to experience light rainand a 25% likelihood of rain on match day. The temperature is predicted to go up to 19 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Player List

Craig Overton (c), Lewis Gregory, Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Brett Randell, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Shoaib Bashir, Matt Henry.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Sean Dickson Batter Tom Lammonby Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Tom Abell Batter Tom Banton Batter Archie Vaughan All-rounder Kasey Aldridge Bowler Craig Overton (C) Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Jack Leach Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset have a strong batting order but their top order certainly needs a great deal of improvement.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, Mitchell Killeen, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, David Bedingham, Haydon Mustard, Ollie Robinson, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, James Minto, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Neil Wagner, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Stanley McAlindon, Emilio Gay, Will Rhodes, Brendan Doggett, Codi Yusuf, Sam Conners.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees (C) Batter Emilio Gay Batter Will Rhodes Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Graham Clark Batter Bas de Leede Bowler George Drissell Bowler Ben Raine Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler Sam Conners Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham’s batters need to work on putting in more stable performances which will give them a better shot at victory.

Somerset vs Durham Head-to-Head

Somerset have two additional wins over Durham with a 3-1 scorelinein the five matches leading up to this fixture.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Somerset - 3

Durham - 1

Draw - 1

Somerset vs Durham Betting Odds

Durham to have a better opening partnership than Somerset

Somerset’s first wicket has suffered all season and they have tested out various combinations which have not worked out. In the last three games, the different opening pairs have set up stands of 10, 4, 186, 24, 13 and 35 runs. Durham’s Alex Lees and Emilio Gay have also had inconsistencies over the course of the season but they are a tad more stable than their rivals,having scored 10, 262*, 51, 0 and 9 runs. The latter are more reliable together and will be endorsed to put on a big first partnership.

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Somerset vs Durham Best Batters

Tom Kohler-Cadmore to be Somerset’s Best Batter

As predicted for the previous encounter,Tom Kohler-Cadmore was the top run scorer for Somerset as he notched up 31 and 147*runs in the two innings against Nottinghamshire. He has 294 runs in four innings which includes two centuries. Moreover, he has an average of 98.00 which is the best of the team and he is expected to come out on top once again.

Alex Lees to be Durham’s Best Batter

Alex Lees scored two back-to-back centuries in the last match against Surreywhere he scored 125 runs in the first innings and remained unbeaten on 100 in the second innings. He leads their run charts in the tournament with 741 runs in 16 innings, including three centuries and two half-centuries. His average of 52.92 is commendable and he is the top pick for the next match, too.

Somerset vs Durham Best Bowlers

Jack Leach to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

In the previous outing against Nottinghamshire, Jack Leach picked up an exceptional six-for in 53.2 overs, including seven maidens and a stellar economy rate of 2.26.He is the top bowler for Somerset overall with 32 wickets in 14 inningsand an average of 26.50, and he remains the top choice to be their premier bowler against Durham as well.

Ben Raine to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Ben Raine delivered ten overs in his solitary spell against Surrey last time around where he picked a single wicket, andhe furthered his lead overall with a whopping 30 wickets in 15 inningsand an average of 27.73. He is a dependable bowler and will be expected to emerge as the top wicket-taker in the upcoming fixture.