Facts: Tom Banton has extended his lead at the top of Somerset’s run charts with 411 runs in six innings.

Opener Paul Walter is the leading batter for Essex with 317 runs in five innings so far.

Somerset vs Essex Chances of Winning

Somerset’s uncharacteristic form has landed them in a world of trouble early in the season, having faced their second defeat at the hands of Surrey in the last match. Their batters made a solid start with 283 runs on the board and Tom Lammonby’s 76 was the standout performance, followed by skipper Lewis Gregory’s 62. However, the score fell short against Surrey’s batters who surpassed it with ease as they piled on 367 runs. Somerset’s batters found it difficult to hold their own under pressure which resulted in a total of 119 before they got bundled out in their second innings. The deficit was a piece of cake for their rivals who crossed the line with eight wickets in hand.

Essex tasted success for the first time this season in their previous encounter versus Worcestershire, and they turned a highly improbable chance of victory on its head after scoring a measly 179-run first innings stand. Worcestershire overcame the target but only just as they scored 202 runs, and Essex took the opportunity to belt the opposition’s bowlers by piling on 317 runs. Opener Paul Walter set the tone for this innings with a knock of 104 while Noah Thain and Shane Snater scored 54 and 48 runs, respectively. Worcestershire came close but Essex’s bowlers halted their advance by bowling them out for 266, taking victory by a close margin of 28 runs.

Somerset chance of winning - 43%

Essex chance of winning - 57%

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Somerset vs Essex Betting Tips

Somerset to score low before first dismissal

Sean Dickson and Archie Vaughan have opened nearly every innings for Somerset in the tournament so far but their partnership has not been fruitful at all, having posted totals of 20*, 0, 14, 50, 14, 4 and 21 in the previous four matches. Barring one competent knock, their yield has been arid to say the least which does not build confidence that they will improve in the matches to come. With no signs of an upward trend, their collaboration is expected to be underwhelming once again against Essex.

Somerset vs Essex Toss Prediction

Although Somerset chose to field first against Worcestershire in the last match played at The Cooper Associates County Ground, batting first is a safer option at the venue. In the 2024 season, the average first innings stand of 323 was a defendable score and the toss winner will be keen to bat first in the next encounter.

Weather Report

A minimal 5% possibility of rainfall is expected at Taunton which will ensure smooth progression of the game with partially cloudy skies. The temperature is set to touch 20 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Player List

Lewis Gregory (c), Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, Craig Overton, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Brett Randell, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Shoaib Bashir.

Predicted Playing XI

Sean Dickson Batter Archie Vaughan All-rounder Tom Lammonby Batter Tom Abell Batter Tom Banton Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Kasey Aldridge All-rounder Lewis Gregory (C) All-rounder Craig Overton Bowler Josh Davey Bowler Jack Leach Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset’s batting is not optimal at all and this has caused multiple setbacks in their campaign thus far.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Aaron Beard, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Shardul Thakur, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Ben Allison, Eathan Bosch, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer.

Predicted Playing XI

Paul Walter Batter Charlie Allison Batter Tom Westley (C) All-rounder Matt Critchley All-rounder Luc Benkenstein All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Simon Harmer Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex’s batters have been on the money right from the start and the bowlers did well to defend their score in the last match.

Somerset vs Essex Head-to-Head

Essex have a 2-1 lead over Somerset in their last five head-to-head matches, although the latter won their previous meeting in the 2024 season.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Somerset - 1

Essex - 2

Draw - 2

Somerset vs Essex Betting Odds

Essex to have a better opening partnership than Somerset

Somerset’s first wicket has been their greatest bug bear this season with Sean Dickson and Archie Vaughan taking the lead. In the last three games, the pair have struggled to make inroads and it is evident in their partnerships of 20*, 0, 14, 50, 14 and 4 runs. This is in complete contrast to Essex’s first partnership as Paul Walter and Charlie Allison have secured totals of 16, 53, 22, 50 and 78 runs in the previous three outings. There is a glaring disparity in performance in both the teams’ opening orders and Essex are, undeniably, superior in this regard.

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Somerset vs Essex Best Batters

Tom Banton to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Tom Banton’s first match thrashing with 371 runs remains his top score and he is yet to get back into form, having scored a mere 40 additional runs in the following five innings. He leads Somerset’s run charts with 411 runs in six innings and an average of 68.50. Despite his struggle with form, he is the only reliable option from the team at present and he continues to be the top pick for the next game.

Jordan Cox to be Essex’s Best Batter

Wicket-keeper batter Jordan Cox was the top batter for Essex in the first innings against Worcestershire, having scored 32 runs. Although he only added 24 runs to his tally in the second innings, he is Essex’s second highest run-getter with 255 runs in four innings and an average of 63.75 which makes him the favorite against Somerset.

Somerset vs Essex Best Bowlers

Jack Leach to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Jack Leach delivered a 15-over spell in the previous game against Surrey where he bowled a maiden, claimed one wicket and earned an economy rate of 3.06. Although he was not the top bowler, he is the second leading wicket-taker for Somerset overall with 11 wickets in six innings. Despite a high average of 33.72, he is expected to lead the way in the upcoming fixture.

Jamie Porter to be Essex’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the previous game, Jamie Porter emerged as the leading bowler for Essex against Worcestershire. After taking two wickets in the first innings, he bagged an outstanding six-wicket haul in the following innings. Overall, too, he leads their bowling attack with 14 wickets in six innings and a stellar average of 20.07. He remains the top choice for the next encounter as well.