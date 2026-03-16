Facts: James Rew, Somerset’s wicket-keeper, stands as the team’s leading batter with 930 runs in 21 innings.

Hampshire’s Kyle Abbott is the second leading bowler of the County Championship Division One with 46 wickets in 21 innings.

Somerset vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Somerset’s batters were absolutely on the money during the last game against Yorkshire where the Taunton-based team batted first and scored a whopping 441 runs before declaring; it was a collective effort considering Tom Abell’s 130 was the top score, followed by Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s 76, Lewis Goldsworthy’s 65, James Rew’s 54, Kasey Aldridge’s 42* and Ben Green’s 33*. The bowlers also held up their end of the bargain by keeping Yorkshire down to 134/9 but the clock ran out at this point, leading to a draw between the sides.

In Hampshire’s previous game against Sussex, their batting performance was quite mediocre since the former scored 226 runs while batting first. Skipper and wicket-keeper batter Ben Brown’s 71 was the only standout score but the bowlers pulled off a miracle, limiting Sussex to 122. However, Hampshire’s batting was a let-down once again as they were bundled out for 173 but the team were saved by the bell as they ran out of time.

Somerset chance of winning - 59%

Hampshire chance of winning - 41%

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Somerset vs Hampshire Betting Tips

Somerset to score under 24.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Somerset have made a plethora of changes to their opening wicket since the start of the season and that reflects in the fact that their partnerships are quite erratic and inconsistent. In the last five matches, their varied opening partners have scored 20, 0, 32, 62, 13, 10, 4, 186 and 24 runs together. Barring two competitive stands, the openers do not have much to show for themselves and are not cut out to take on Hampshire’s bowling attack in the next game.

Somerset vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

In the six games held at The Cooper Associates County Ground this season, the teams batting and fielding first have a 1-2 record while the remaining three matches were drawn. Moreover, the toss winners were in favor of chasing five out of six times and the average first innings score of 277 is not competitive enough. This makes fielding first the top choice for the next encounter, too.

Weather Report

Partly cloudy conditions are predicted at Taunton with a mild 25% possibility of a washout. The temperature is expected to reach 16 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Player List

Lewis Gregory (c), Craig Overton, Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Brett Randell, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Shoaib Bashir, Matt Henry, Ben Green.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Archie Vaughan All-rounder Tom Lammonby Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Tom Abell Batter Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder Kasey Aldridge Bowler Ben Green Bowler Josh Davey Bowler Lewis Gregory (C) Batter Jack Leach Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset recovered well after facing two early losses in their campaign, and they have consistently proven that they are capable of fighting for the title.

Hampshire Player List

Ben Brown (c), Ali Orr, Fletcha Middleton, James Vince, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, Felix Organ, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mark Stoneman, Brett Hampton, Sonny Baker, Tilak Varma, Eddie Jack, Bjorn Fortuin.

Predicted Playing XI

Ali Orr Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter Toby Albert Batter Ben Brown (C) Wicket-keeper Tom Prest All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler James Fuller Bowler Keith Barker All-rounder Kyle Abbott Bowler Eddie Jack Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire’s performances are not up to the mark at the moment and they are expected to fall short against Somerset.

Somerset vs Hampshire Head-to-Head

Hampshire have a dominant 3-0 lead over Somerset in their last five encounters against each other.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Somerset - 0

Hampshire - 3

Draw - 2

Somerset vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Somerset

Somerset have had three different opening combinations in the last three matches and they are struggling as a result. The openers set up stands of 20, 0, 32, 62 and 13 runs which is not impressive in the slightest. Hampshire have also had two different opening lineups in the previous three matches with Ali Orr, Fletcha Middleton and Joe Weatherley, and they secured totals of 28, 2, 144, 37 and 94 runs together. Despite their downtrend in the last outing, Hampshire’s opening wicket is endorsed to outperform that of Somerset in the upcoming game.

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Somerset vs Hampshire Best Batters

James Rew to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Wicket-keeper batter James Rew scored his fourth half-century of the season during the last game against Yorkshire, having notched up 54 runs. Although he was not the top scorer, he is their leading batter overall with 930 runs in 21 innings and a stellar average of 46.50. He is expected to lead the charge against Hampshire in the next match.

Ben Brown to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Ben Brown was Hampshire’s top scorer in the previous game against Sussex where he scored a 71-run half-century in the first innings and 30 runs in the second. He is the leading batter for the team overall with 675 runs in 19 innings, and his average of 48.21 is the best of the lot. The skipper is the top choice to be their standout batter against Somerset.

Somerset vs Hampshire Best Bowlers

Jack Leach to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Jack Leach stands as Somerset’s top bowler with 41 wickets in 18 innings, and his average of 25.09 is quite impressive. He was tied for second place during the last outing against Yorkshire with two wickets in eight overs, including three maidens and a phenomenal economy rate of 1.12. He remains the top choice to be their premier bowler in the next encounter.

Kyle Abbott to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler



Kyle Abbott was the second highest wicket-taker for Hampshire in the last game against Sussex with a four-wicket haul in the first innings. Even though his second spell was wicketless, he has furthered his lead overall with 46 wickets in 12 innings and a remarkable average of 20.84 which makes him the favorite for the upcoming fixture as well.