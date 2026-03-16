Facts: Jack Leach stands as Somerset’s top wicket-taker with 17 wickets in eight innings.

Sussex’s Tom Haines is the second leading batter of the Division One with 566 runs in ten innings.

Somerset vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Somerset bagged their first win after a series of disappointing results, which is rather uncharacteristic of the Taunton-based side. They took on Essex in the previous match and even though they failed to chase down a low score of 206, having been bundled out for 145, Essex were curtailed to 259 which Somerset chased down in the fourth innings. After an early collapse of the top order which put Somerset in a precarious position, wicket-keeper batter James Rew came in and led the onslaught with a 116-run century. Following his lead, captain Lewis Gregory and Craig Overton did the rest of the work with scores of 57 and 53*, respectively. They made it over the line by a margin of three wickets in the end.

Sussex, on the other hand, found another breakthrough against a hapless Worcestershire during the previous match, where the former batted first to post 284 runs on the board. Opener Tom Haines set the tone with 53 runs and Jack Carson built on that by securing a 102-run knock. The bowlers kept Worcestershire to 180 runs, and Sussex retained their lead only to add 256 runs to it. This time, it was Tom Alsop and James Coles who did the grunt work with 72 and 68 runs, respectively, and Worcestershire failed to attain the target as they lost by 47 runs.

Somerset chance of winning - 57%

Sussex chance of winning - 43%

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Somerset vs Sussex Betting Tips

Sussex to score high before first dismissal

Daniel Hughes and Tom Haines have been absolutely spot on at the front of the pack throughout the season. In the five matches the team has played so far, the pair have secured phenomenal stands of 80, 0, 1, 89, 95, 132*, 24, 184, 21 and 59. Their partnership is tough to break and Somerset’s bowlers have their work cut out in the upcoming fixture.

Somerset vs Sussex Toss Prediction

The surface at The Cooper Associates County Ground supports high scoring chases and the average first innings score of 180 this season is not defendable. The toss winners elected to field first both times and they were successful once while the other match was drawn. For the next fixture, too, chasing will be opportune.

Weather Report

The temperature at Taunton is going to hover around 20 degrees Celsius with no signs of disruptions and the weather will be sunny.

Somerset Player List

Lewis Gregory (c), Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, Craig Overton, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Brett Randell, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Shoaib Bashir.

Predicted Playing XI

Andrew Umeed Batter Archie Vaughan All-rounder Tom Lammonby Batter Tom Abell Batter Tom Banton Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Kasey Aldridge All-rounder Lewis Gregory (C) All-rounder Craig Overton Bowler Josh Davey Bowler Jack Leach Bowler

Somerset Team Form

In the tournament so far, Somerset’s batters are woefully out of form and the bowlers are unable to defend the paltry scores set by their batters.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Brad Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Tymal Mills, James Hayes.

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Hughes Batter Tom Haines Batter Tom Clark Batter Tom Alsop Batter James Coles All-rounder John Simpson (C) Wicket-keeper Jack Carson Bowler Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder Aristides Karvelas Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler James Hayes Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex’s top order is absolutely formidable and their batting has quite a bit of depth, making them tough to beat.

Somerset vs Sussex Head-to-Head

Somerset have an ever so slight lead over Sussex in their last five head-to-head encounters, having won two matches while the latter have a single victory.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Somerset - 2

Sussex - 1

Draw - 2

Somerset vs Sussex Betting Odds

Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Somerset

Somerset’s opening wicket has been fraught with difficulty from the start of the season, and Archie Vaughan has been their mainstay. He opened with Sean Dickson for a majority of the season before he withdrew from injury and handed the baton to Andrew Umeed. In the last three matches, their scores of 0, 0, 20*, 0, 14 and 50 are far from desired and they are way off the mark compared to Sussex. The latter’s openers, Daniel Hughes and Tom Haines, have been absolutely prolific at the opening front with totals of 80, 0, 1, 89, 95 and 132* in the previous three outings. Given the obvious discrepancy between the sides, Sussex’s first wicket is superior in the next match.

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Somerset vs Sussex Best Batters

James Rew to be Somerset’s Best Batter

James Rew scored a mere nine runs in the previous outing against Essex during the first innings but he topped the team’s run charts in the following innings, having amassed 116 runs. He is now the team’s second leading batter with 383 runs in eight innings, which includes two centuries and a half-century, and an average of 54.71 which makes him the top contender against Sussex.

Tom Haines to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Tom Haines scored his third half-century of the season in the first innings against Worcestershire, having notched up 53 runs. He was the second highest run scorer but failed to contribute in the second innings where he was out on a 12-ball duck. However, his lead at the top remains unparalleled with 566 runs in ten innings. His average of 62.88 is exceptional and he is the top choice for the upcoming game.

Somerset vs Sussex Best Bowlers

Jack Leach to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Jack Leach emerged as the joint leading bowler for Somerset during the previous encounter against Essex where he captured three wickets in each of the two innings. He leads the team’s bowling attack overall with 17 wickets in eight innings and an average of 28.17, making him the top pick for the next match as well.

Fynn Hudson-Prentice to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Fynn Hudson-Prentice took his first fifer of the season in the first innings against Worcestershire and went on to capture an additional two wickets in the second innings, making him the top bowler in the last match. He is also tied as the leading wicket-taker overall with 13 wickets in nine innings and an average of 25.07. He is expected to come out on top against Somerset, too.