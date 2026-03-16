Somerset vs Worcestershire Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - County Championship Division One 2025, April 4
SOM
67%
Chance of Winning
WOR
33%
First class
The Cooper Associates County Ground
Facts:
- Jack Leach led Somerset’s bowling attack in the 2024 season with 45 wickets in 16 innings.
- Kashif Ali was the leading run-getter for Worcestershire last season with 767 runs in 20 innings.
Somerset vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning
Somerset missed their opportunity for a runners up finish in their previous campaign as they faced a thrashing at the hands of Hampshire in their final game. Batting first, Somerset were completely off their game as they were bundled out for a mere 136 with Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s 63 being the only noteworthy performance. The bowlers salvaged the game to the best of their ability considering they kept Hampshire down to 196. However, the batters fumbled the chance once again as they found themselves all out for 180 in the second innings. Somerset could do nothing but watch as Hampshire finished the game comfortably with five wickets in hand.
Worcestershire’s forgettable 2024 run ended with a draw against Lancashire in the final outing where the former’s batting performance was, once again, subpar to say the least. Having posted 180 runs in the first innings, Worcestershire’s bowlers picked up the batters’ slack and relegated Lancashire to a score of 177. Although Worcestershire went on to add 223 runs to their original tally, their time was up and the teams were at an impasse.
- Somerset chance of winning - 67%
- Worcestershire chance of winning - 33%
Somerset vs Worcestershire Betting Tips
Worcestershire to score low before first dismissal
Through the course of Worcestershire’s entire 2024 campaign, Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby opened for the team regularly. However, even though they had the time to settle in and help the team lay down a solid foundation, they absolutely botched their responsibility by securing stands of 0, 0, 2, 16, 19, 7, 3, 89 and 13 runs in the last five fixtures. They had one single competent performance in those outings which does not inspire confidence that they will bring an improvement this time around.
Somerset vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction
The Cooper Associates County Ground hosted seven matches in the previous season where the teams batting and fielding first were tied with three wins apiece while one match was drawn. The toss winners, too, were quite conflicted but decided that batting first was a better strategy since they opted to do so four times. The average first innings score of 323 is a safe target and batting first will be favored by the toss winning side.
Weather Report
A 30% likelihood of rainfall is forecast at Taunton and the skies are expected to be partly cloudy. The temperature is predicted to touch 16 degrees Celsius.
Somerset Player List
Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, Craig Overton, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Brett Randell, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Shoaib Bashir.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Archie Vaughan
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Lammonby
|
Batter
|
Andrew Umeed
|
Batter
|
Tom Abell
|
Batter
|
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|
Batter
|
James Rew
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kasey Aldridge
|
All-rounder
|
Lewis Gregory
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Leach
|
Bowler
|
Alfie Ogborne
|
Bowler
|
Shoaib Bashir
|
Bowler
Somerset Team Form
Somerset have got their work cut out for them in the batting department where they were lacking in the last season.
Worcestershire Player List
Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Brett D'Oliveira, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Amar Virdi, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Jack Home, James Hartshorn, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Logan van Beek, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Gareth Roderick
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jake Libby
|
Batter
|
Kashif Ali
|
Batter
|
Rob Jones
|
Batter
|
Adam Hose
|
Batter
|
Brett D'Oliveira
|
All-rounder
|
Ethan Brookes
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Waite
|
All-rounder
|
Logan van Beek
|
Bowler
|
Joe Leach
|
Bowler
|
Jack Home
|
Bowler
Worcestershire Team Form
Worcestershire have got to revamp their entire unit given how lackluster they were in the previous season, both in terms of batting and bowling.
Somerset vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head
Somerset are dominant in their head-to-head record against Worcestershire, having won three of the last five outings between the sides.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Somerset - 3
Worcestershire - 0
Draw - 2
Somerset vs Worcestershire Betting Odds
Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire
Worcestershire’s Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby were not a particularly impactful pair in the previous season of the tournament where their partnerships were well off the mark, having scored 0, 0, 2, 16 and 19 runs in the last three matches. Although Somerset were also quite underwhelming in this aspect, they were marginally better than Worcestershire’s first wicket. Archie Vaughan opened with three different partners in the last three encounters of the season and the team ended up with totals of 4, 11, 0, 4, 0 and 8 runs. Somerset has a better chance of upping their game and scoring better in the upcoming tournament.
Somerset vs Worcestershire
First class
The Cooper Associates County Ground, null
Somerset vs Worcestershire Best Batters
Tom Abell to be Somerset’s Best Batter
Tom Abell took part in fewer innings than the other players from the team in the previous season and was among the top scorers for the team. He scored 658 runs in 15 innings with an average of 50.61. He also notched up three tons and two half-centuries, making him the top choice to be their standout batter against Worcestershire.
Kashif Ali to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter
Kashif Ali was Worcestershire’s leading run scorer in the 2024 season with 767 runs in 20 innings. Although this was not particularly impressive, he was the only major scorer for the team with two centuries and five half-centuries under his belt. He is anticipated to come out on top in the first outing against Somerset.
Somerset vs Worcestershire Best Bowlers
Jack Leach to be Somerset’s Best Bowler
Jack Leach emerged as the top bowler for Somerset during the last season of the tournament where he captured 45 wickets in 16 innings. In the final match against Hampshire, he achieved his fifth fifer of the season and went on to take two additional wickets in the second innings. With a stellar average of 22.77, he is expected to be their premier bowler once more.
Logan van Beek to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler
Logan van Beek participated in just seven innings during the 2024 season of the tournament and he managed to claim 13 wickets with a bowling average of 28.76. He was tied as the second leading bowler in the last match against Lancashire where his 9.1-over spell yielded one maiden, two wickets and an economy rate of 2.83. He is the top pick for the next encounter.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Somerset
- Somerset to win @ 1.49 (Parimatch)
- Worcestershire to win @ 2.43 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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