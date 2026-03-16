Facts: Jack Leach led Somerset’s bowling attack in the 2024 season with 45 wickets in 16 innings.

Kashif Ali was the leading run-getter for Worcestershire last season with 767 runs in 20 innings.

Somerset vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Somerset missed their opportunity for a runners up finish in their previous campaign as they faced a thrashing at the hands of Hampshire in their final game. Batting first, Somerset were completely off their game as they were bundled out for a mere 136 with Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s 63 being the only noteworthy performance. The bowlers salvaged the game to the best of their ability considering they kept Hampshire down to 196. However, the batters fumbled the chance once again as they found themselves all out for 180 in the second innings. Somerset could do nothing but watch as Hampshire finished the game comfortably with five wickets in hand.

Worcestershire’s forgettable 2024 run ended with a draw against Lancashire in the final outing where the former’s batting performance was, once again, subpar to say the least. Having posted 180 runs in the first innings, Worcestershire’s bowlers picked up the batters’ slack and relegated Lancashire to a score of 177. Although Worcestershire went on to add 223 runs to their original tally, their time was up and the teams were at an impasse.

Somerset chance of winning - 67%

Worcestershire chance of winning - 33%

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Somerset vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Worcestershire to score low before first dismissal

Through the course of Worcestershire’s entire 2024 campaign, Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby opened for the team regularly. However, even though they had the time to settle in and help the team lay down a solid foundation, they absolutely botched their responsibility by securing stands of 0, 0, 2, 16, 19, 7, 3, 89 and 13 runs in the last five fixtures. They had one single competent performance in those outings which does not inspire confidence that they will bring an improvement this time around.

Somerset vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

The Cooper Associates County Ground hosted seven matches in the previous season where the teams batting and fielding first were tied with three wins apiece while one match was drawn. The toss winners, too, were quite conflicted but decided that batting first was a better strategy since they opted to do so four times. The average first innings score of 323 is a safe target and batting first will be favored by the toss winning side.

Weather Report

A 30% likelihood of rainfall is forecast at Taunton and the skies are expected to be partly cloudy. The temperature is predicted to touch 16 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Player List

Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, Craig Overton, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Brett Randell, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Shoaib Bashir.

Predicted Playing XI

Archie Vaughan All-rounder Tom Lammonby Batter Andrew Umeed Batter Tom Abell Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Kasey Aldridge All-rounder Lewis Gregory All-rounder Jack Leach Bowler Alfie Ogborne Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset have got their work cut out for them in the batting department where they were lacking in the last season.

Worcestershire Player List

Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Brett D'Oliveira, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Amar Virdi, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Jack Home, James Hartshorn, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Logan van Beek, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Jake Libby Batter Kashif Ali Batter Rob Jones Batter Adam Hose Batter Brett D'Oliveira All-rounder Ethan Brookes All-rounder Matthew Waite All-rounder Logan van Beek Bowler Joe Leach Bowler Jack Home Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire have got to revamp their entire unit given how lackluster they were in the previous season, both in terms of batting and bowling.

Somerset vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head

Somerset are dominant in their head-to-head record against Worcestershire, having won three of the last five outings between the sides.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Somerset - 3

Worcestershire - 0

Draw - 2

Somerset vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Worcestershire’s Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby were not a particularly impactful pair in the previous season of the tournament where their partnerships were well off the mark, having scored 0, 0, 2, 16 and 19 runs in the last three matches. Although Somerset were also quite underwhelming in this aspect, they were marginally better than Worcestershire’s first wicket. Archie Vaughan opened with three different partners in the last three encounters of the season and the team ended up with totals of 4, 11, 0, 4, 0 and 8 runs. Somerset has a better chance of upping their game and scoring better in the upcoming tournament.

Somerset vs Worcestershire First class The Cooper Associates County Ground, null Somerset Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.49 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.50 Bet Now! Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.43 Bet Now!

Somerset vs Worcestershire Best Batters

Tom Abell to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Tom Abell took part in fewer innings than the other players from the team in the previous season and was among the top scorers for the team. He scored 658 runs in 15 innings with an average of 50.61. He also notched up three tons and two half-centuries, making him the top choice to be their standout batter against Worcestershire.

Kashif Ali to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Kashif Ali was Worcestershire’s leading run scorer in the 2024 season with 767 runs in 20 innings. Although this was not particularly impressive, he was the only major scorer for the team with two centuries and five half-centuries under his belt. He is anticipated to come out on top in the first outing against Somerset.

Somerset vs Worcestershire Best Bowlers

Jack Leach to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Jack Leach emerged as the top bowler for Somerset during the last season of the tournament where he captured 45 wickets in 16 innings. In the final match against Hampshire, he achieved his fifth fifer of the season and went on to take two additional wickets in the second innings. With a stellar average of 22.77, he is expected to be their premier bowler once more.

Logan van Beek to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Logan van Beek participated in just seven innings during the 2024 season of the tournament and he managed to claim 13 wickets with a bowling average of 28.76. He was tied as the second leading bowler in the last match against Lancashire where his 9.1-over spell yielded one maiden, two wickets and an economy rate of 2.83. He is the top pick for the next encounter.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Somerset Somerset to win @ 1.49 (Parimatch)

Worcestershire to win @ 2.43 (Parimatch) Somerset were not at the peak of their performance as they started their 2024 season and it was largely a result of their inconsistent batting displays. They squandered their chance of securing a second-place finish due to a poor showcase from their batters. They achieved five victories in the season while having lost three and the remaining five concluded in draws. On the other hand, Worcestershire were much further down in sixth with three wins, four defeats and seven drawn matches. Somerset also come into this match with a 3-0 lead over Worcestershire in their last five head-to-head matches and will be endorsed to emerge the victors. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





