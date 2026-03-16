Facts: Wicket-keeper batter James Rew is the leading run scorer for Somerset with 876 runs in 20 innings.

Yorkshire’s Adam Lyth is the third leading batter of the County Championship Division One with 1023 runs in 20 innings.

Yorkshire and Somerset are neck-and-neck with two wins apiece in the last five games.

Somerset vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Somerset are a competitive team in the tournament this season and they wound up in a high scoring encounter against Nottinghamshire last time out. The former scored a whopping 438 runs where James Rew and Tom Abell were both centurions with 166 and 156 runs, respectively. Despite that, the bowlers absolutely fumbled their advantage as they conceded 544 runs to their rivals. Somerset’s batters had their work cut out at this juncture and they were 200/5 before a lack of time thwarted a result, putting the teams in a deadlock.

Yorkshire are a mediocre team this season but they were dominant in the last game against Sussex where the latter were kept down to 222 and the Leeds-based team surpassed the target with a massive 545-run stand on the board. Matthew Revis’s unbeaten 152 was the top score while opener Adam Lyth was next in line with 115 runs. George Hill’s 75 was also a brilliant individual total and the bowlers delivered by dismissing Sussex for 195. In the end, the Dom Bess-led side took victory by a monumental margin of an innings and 128 runs.

Somerset chance of winning - 58%

Yorkshire chance of winning - 42%

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Somerset vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

Yorkshire to score over 22.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean are a stable opening pair and they are highly dependable, especially since their partnerships have only been on an upward trajectory over the course of the season. In the five games leading up to this encounter, they added 46, 107, 15, 81, 41*, 0, 2 and 40 runs to the first wicket together. Their progression puts them at an advantage in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Somerset Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Yorkshire Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Somerset vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

The Cooper Associates County Ground is a fielding track through and through where those chasing have a 2-1 record with those batting first this season. The toss winners have elected to chase on four occasions in five fixtures so far, and the average first innings score of 244 is quite easily attainable. The toss winning skipper will want to chase in the next game, too.

Weather Report

Taunton will experience sunny skies with a 35% likelihood of precipitation, and the temperature is set to go up to 18 degrees Celsius on the day of the game.

Somerset Player List

Craig Overton (c), Lewis Gregory, Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Brett Randell, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Shoaib Bashir, Matt Henry.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Sean Dickson Batter Tom Lammonby Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Tom Abell Batter Tom Banton Batter Archie Vaughan All-rounder Kasey Aldridge Bowler Craig Overton (C) Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Jack Leach Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset’s batting is brilliant but their bowlers need to improve going forward, considering they were rather lax in their approach during the last game.

Yorkshire Player List

Jonny Bairstow (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, Noah Kelly, Shan Masood, William Luxton, George Hill, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Thompson, Yash Vagadia, Donovan Ferreira, Finlay Bean, Jonathan Tattersall, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dom Bess, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando, Jack White, Will O’Rourke, Will Sutherland.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Finlay Bean Batter James Wharton Batter William Luxton Batter Jonny Bairstow (C) Wicket-keeper Matthew Revis All-rounder Will Sutherland Bowler Dom Bess Bowler Jordan Thompson All-rounder Ben Coad Bowler Jack White Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire are a mediocre team this season and even though they have a powerful opening lineup, they do not have the firepower to challenge Somerset.

Somerset vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head

Somerset and Yorkshire are in dead heat with a 2-2 record in the previous five head-to-head games.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Somerset - 2

Yorkshire - 2

Draw - 1

Somerset vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Somerset

Somerset’s tendency to change their opening batters frequently has proven to be a detriment to the side as the openers ended up with erratic, unstable scores of 0, 32, 62, 13, 10 and 4 runs in the previous three games. Yorkshire, though, have been rather stable in this regard as Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean, their mainstays, secured totals of 46, 107, 15, 81 and 41* runs together in the last three matches. Their consistency makes them a more reliable pair going into the next game.

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Somerset vs Yorkshire Best Batters

James Rew to be Somerset’s Best Batter

In the last outing against Nottinghamshire, James Rew was among the top contributors with 166 runs in the first innings and 27 runs in the second. He furthered his lead as their top batter with 876 runs in 20 innings so far which includes three tons and three half-centuries. He has a stellar average of 46.10, making him the top choice against Yorkshire.

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Adam Lyth was the second leading run scorer for Yorkshire in the previous game where he scored 115 runs, marking his third ton of the season. He has 1023 runs in 20 innings, having notched up five half-centuries as well. He has an average of 53.84 which makes him the top choice for the upcoming encounter.

Somerset vs Yorkshire Best Bowlers

Migael Pretorius to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Migael Pretorius picked a single wicket in the previous game against Nottinghamshire but he has a massive lead at the top with a whopping 39 wickets in 17 innings. Moreover, his average of 26.15 is quite impressive and he is expected to be their premier bowler in the next game.

Jack White to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Jack White was the second highest wicket-taker for Yorkshire in the previous game, having captured three wickets in the first innings and two more in the second innings against Sussex. He is among the top bowlers for the team with 35 wickets in 17 innings and an excellent average of 22.28. He is anticipated to be their premier bowler against Somerset.