Facts: Ben Foakes, Surrey’s wicket-keeper batter, leads their run charts with 142 runs in two innings.

Tom Prest is the leading batter for Hampshire so far with 89 runs in two innings.

Surrey have a 3-2 lead over Hampshire in their last five head-to-head encounters.

Surrey vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Surrey were quite competitive in the last match but the bowlers conceded more than they should have against Essex. The latter posted 582 on the board before declaring and that put Surrey under a lot of pressure. During their chase, Surrey scored 365 runs in the first innings with Ben Foakes and Rory Burns as the top contributors, having scored 92* and 73 runs, respectively. Following on, they secured an additional 219 runs as Dom Sibley and Ben Foakes anchored the innings with 66 and 50 runs, respectively. At this point, they reached the end of their four days which resulted in a draw.

Hampshire, on the contrary, achieved a stellar result in their first outing against Yorkshire. The latter put on a substandard batting display of 121 runs which Hampshire chased down with ease, having scored 249. Their entire lineup pulled their weight and the bowlers pulled off yet another brilliant performance, restricting Yorkshire to 275. Hampshire, once again, did not have to exert themselves much as they finished the game with five wickets in hand.

Surrey chance of winning - 67%

Hampshire chance of winning - 33%

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Surrey vs Hampshire Betting Tips

Hampshire to score high before first dismissal

Hampshire’s first wicket was not in the best of shape during the previous season of the Division One where Toby Albert and Fletcha Middleton opened for the team. In the last three matches of the tournament, they added a measly 0, 0, 16, 5, 20 and 14 runs to the first wicket. This season, though, Albert was dropped to accommodate Mark Stoneman, and it has already paid dividends. During the previous fixture against Yorkshire, the team’s lead-off batters posted totals of 70 and 47 runs. Hampshire’s opening wicket is safe in the hands of their new pair and they are endorsed to put on another big score.

Surrey vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

Fielding first is highly advantageous at Kennington Oval and it is evidenced by the fact that the toss winners of the last season elected to chase in all seven games held at the venue. The average first innings score in 2024 was 246 which is not really a defendable total. The toss winner of the next game will be keen to chase as well.

Weather Report

Partially cloudy skies are predicted at London on the day of the match along with a 10% likelihood of precipitation and a maximum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Josh Blake, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Jordan Clark, Ollie Sykes, Sam Curran, Shakib Al Hasan, Thomas Lawes, Tom Curran, Tom Ealham, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Chris Jordan, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Jamie Overton, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Yousef Majid, Matthew Fisher.

Predicted Playing XI

Rory Burns (C) Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Ollie Pope Batter Jamie Smith Batter Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper Dan Lawrence Batter Ryan Patel Batter Jordan Clark All-rounder Matthew Fisher Bowler James Taylor Bowler Kemar Roach Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey’s bowlers have got their work cut out for them but the batters are on the right track.

Hampshire Player List

Ben Brown (c), Ali Orr, Fletcha Middleton, James Vince, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, Felix Organ, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mark Stoneman, Brett Hampton, Sonny Baker.

Predicted Playing XI

Mark Stoneman Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter Toby Albert Batter Tom Prest All-rounder Brad Wheal Bowler Liam Dawson All-rounder Ben Brown (C) Wicket-keeper Brett Hampton Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler Sonny Baker Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire have a well-rounded squad with the batters and bowlers pulling their weight so far.

Surrey vs Hampshire Head-to-Head

Surrey and Hampshire are nearly tied in their last five head-to-head games but the former have the edge with three victories.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Surrey - 3

Hampshire - 2

Surrey vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Surrey

Rory Burns and Dom Sibley returned to open for Surrey this season but both of them had trouble achieving a balance in the first game. They secured partnerships of 8 and 38 runs against Essex which was not particularly impressive. On the other hand, Mark Stoneman’s arrival at Hampshire has been quite a boon for their first wicket considering his partnership with Fletcha Middleton was thriving in the previous game against Yorkshire. Together, the new pair set up stands of 70 and 47 runs, and will be expected to build on their form in order to outclass Surrey’s first partnership.

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Surrey vs Hampshire Best Batters

Rory Burns to be Surrey’s Best Batter

After finishing the 2024 season as Surrey’s top batter with 1073 runs in 22 innings, Rory Burns made a great start to the new season with a 73-run half-century in the first innings against Essex. He went on to score 25 runs in the following innings and has a total of 98 runs in two innings. With an average of 49.00, he is the top pick for the next match.

Tom Prest to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Tom Prest scored 32 runs against Yorkshire during the first innings of the previous match and he went on to secure a half-century with 57 runs in the following innings. He is currently Hampshire’s leading batter with 89 runs in two innings and an average of 44.50, making him the top choice against Surrey.

Surrey vs Hampshire Best Bowlers

Dan Lawrence to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Dan Lawrence was the leading wicket-taker for Surrey in the last match against Essex where he delivered 35.2 overs, bowled two maidens, took three wickets and achieved an economy rate of 4.78. He is expected to remain Surrey’s top bowler for the upcoming fixture as well.

Kyle Abbott to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Kyle Abbott was tied as Hampshire’s top bowler during the last outing against Yorkshire, having taken three wickets in the first innings and two more in the second. He was also the team’s leading wicket-taker last season with 55 wickets in 22 innings, and he is expected to continue being their premier bowler, especially with an average of 14.00 this season.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Surrey Surrey to win @ 1.49 (Parimatch)

Hampshire to win @ 2.43 (Parimatch) Surrey’s batting prowess was noticeable in the last game but the bowlers need to work on giving away fewer runs. Overall, they seem to be in competitive form once again as the defending champions of Division One. Hampshire will hope for a better campaign this time around but despite their strong start, they are likely to fall short against Surrey in the next encounter. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





