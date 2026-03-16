Facts: Surrey’s Dom Sibley is the top run scorer of the County Championship Division One with 1184 runs in 20 innings.

Nottinghamshire’s Haseeb Hameed is the second leading batter of the tournament with 1108 runs in 21 innings.

Surrey vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Surrey continue to remain undefeated this season and their previous game against Warwickshire ended in a draw. The former, having batted first on home soil, posted 246 runs on the board with the help of Ryan Patel’s 72*, Rory Burns’ 52 and Ollie Pope’s 50. They allowed the opposition to take a two-run lead before going hammer and tongs, having scored a whopping 391 runs in the second innings with the bat. Opener Dom Sibley’s unbeaten 103 was the top score of the innings while Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, Ben Foakes and Dan Lawrence added 78, 54, 52 and 43 runs, respectively, to the scoreboard. However, their efforts went in vain as a shortage of time put the teams at an impasse.

Nottinghamshire, too, are a highly competitive team this season as they took their fifth win against Worcestershire last time out. The latter were restricted to 182 which Nottinghamshire surpassed with 207 runs on the board where Freddie McCann’s 56 was the standout performance. Worcestershire managed to score a mere 160 runs in the second innings and Nottinghamshire made it over the line with three wickets to spare.

Surrey chance of winning - 64%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 36%

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Surrey vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Surrey to score over 32.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Rory Burns and Dom Sibley are nearly invincible together and they have forged solid partnerships for Surrey over the course of the season. The pair set up stands of 7, 92, 9, 49, 134, 95, 87 and 24 runs in the five games leading up to this fixture. Their consistency is commendable and they are expected to succeed against Nottinghamshire’s bowlers in the next encounter as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Surrey Opening Partnership to be Over 32.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership to be Under 29.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Surrey vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

Kennington Oval has hosted six matches this season where the teams chasing have the upper hand with two victories while the remaining four games were drawn. The toss winners elected to field first on all six occasions and the average first innings score of 346, although competitive, is not secure at this venue. Both sides will vie to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

A huge 50% likelihood of precipitation is predicted in London, accompanied by light rain. The temperature is set to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Josh Blake, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Jordan Clark, Ollie Sykes, Sam Curran, Shakib Al Hasan, Tom Lawes, Tom Curran, Tom Ealham, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Chris Jordan, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Jamie Overton, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Yousef Majid, Matthew Fisher, Nathan Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Santner, Sai Kishore.

Predicted Playing XI

Rory Burns (C) Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Ryan Patel Batter Dan Lawrence All-rounder Will Jacks Batter Josh Blake Wicket-keeper Jordan Clark All-rounder Jamie Overton Bowler Sai Kishore Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey have two wins in the five games leading up to this fixture, and their batting lineup is arguably the best of the division.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Robert Lord, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Kyle Verreynne, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Farhan Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jacob Duffy, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten. Fergus O'Neill, Mohammad Abbas, Ishan Kishan.

Predicted Playing XI

Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Ben Slater Batter Freddie McCann Batter Joe Clarke Batter Jack Haynes Batter Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Lyndon James All-rounder Liam Patterson-White Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler Farhan Ahmed Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire drew four games in a row before taking victory against Worcestershire. Nonetheless, their batting depth pales in comparison to that of Surrey.

Surrey vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

Surrey have two wins in the previous five head-to-head matches versus Nottinghamshire while the latter have none.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Surrey - 2

Nottinghamshire - 0

Draw - 3

Surrey vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire @ 1.72 (Parimatch)

Rory Burns and Dom Sibley are a force to be reckoned with this season, and they have ensured that Surrey’s first wicket thrives. In the last three matches, they added 7, 92, 9, 49 and 134 runs to the first wicket while Nottinghamshire’s openers have struggled to suppress single digit stands in the previous three matches. Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater secured totals of 0, 0, 6, 3 and 9 runs together, and the bookmakers are confident that Surrey’s opening wicket has the upper hand in this encounter.

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Surrey vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Dom Sibley to be Surrey’s Best Batter

The prediction for the previous game against Warwickshire panned out as expected since Dom Sibley emerged as Surrey’s top batter with 6 and 103* runs. He continues to pull away from the others with a whopping 1184 runs in 20 innings, including four tons and six half-centuries. With a phenomenal average of 69.64, the opener is the top pick once again.

Haseeb Hameed to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Skipper Haseeb Hameed was, unfortunately, completely off his game in the previous encounter with Worcestershire where he faced two back-to-back ducks. Nonetheless, this did not affect his position as Nottinghamshire’s leading run scorer since he has 1108 runs 21 innings with three tons and five half-centuries. Averaging at 69.25, he is the leading choice against Surrey.

Surrey vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Daniel Worrall to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Daniel Worrall picked two wickets in the previous game against Warwickshire and although he was not the top bowler, he is second highest overall with 31 wickets in 20 innings. His average of 32.96 is not particularly favorable but he is expected to lead the charge against Nottinghamshire in the upcoming fixture.

Josh Tongue to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler



Josh Tongue emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire in the last encounter against Worcestershire with a three-wicket haul in the first innings and an additional four wickets in the following innings. He is the second leading bowler for the team this season with 23 wickets in nine innings and an average of 23.47, making him the top contender for the next match.