Facts: Dom Sibley, Surrey’s opener, is their leading run-getter with 356 runs in five innings so far.

Somerset’s Tom Banton is the second highest run scorer of the Division One with 382 runs in four innings.

Surrey vs Somerset Chances of Winning

The defending champions are in the midst of a dry spell as Surrey drew their third game in a row in the previous encounter versus Sussex. In this high scoring endeavor, Sussex batted first to pile on 435 runs and Surrey managed to surpass this mammoth total with 490 runs on the board. The top and middle order went berserk with the bat as Dan Lawrence and Ollie Pope scored centuries with 117 and 103 runs, respectively. Opener Dom Sibley was next in line with 82 runs while wicket-keeper batter Ben Foakes notched up 60 runs. Sussex were 132 for no loss during the third innings but the match halted here due to a lack of time, resulting in a draw.

Somerset are also in a bind at the moment and their last game against Hampshire did not amount to a result. The former were completely off their game as they scored a measly 184 runs in the first innings. Naturally, Hampshire took the opportunity to add 336 runs to the scoreboard which put Somerset under tremendous pressure. Somerset’s second innings with the bat looked much more convincing as they were 163/2 but at this juncture, the time ran out and the sides had to draw.

Surrey chance of winning - 72%

Somerset chance of winning - 28%

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Surrey vs Somerset Betting Tips

Somerset to score low before first dismissal

Archie Vaughan and Sean Dickson have opened for Somerset in all three matches so far and their partnership is not particularly strong at the moment. In the tournament so far, the pair secured totals of 14, 50, 14, 4 and 21. Barring one competitive score, they have been completely off the mark on all other occasions. Furthermore, Vaughan and Dickson have averages of 18.00 and 25.75, respectively, and that does not look promising for a pair of openers.

Surrey vs Somerset Toss Prediction

In the last match held at Kennington Oval between Surrey and Hampshire this season, the latter chose to field first which turned out to be a rather advantageous strategy. The pitch is more favorable to the teams fielding first, especially with an average stand of 246 with the first bat in the previous season. Chasing will remain the toss winner’s top choice in the next match as well.

Weather Report

The conditions at London look rather bleak on the day of the game with mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of rain. The temperature is set to hover around 15 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Josh Blake, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Jordan Clark, Ollie Sykes, Sam Curran, Shakib Al Hasan, Thomas Lawes, Tom Curran, Tom Ealham, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Chris Jordan, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Jamie Overton, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Yousef Majid, Matthew Fisher.

Predicted Playing XI

Rory Burns (C) Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Ollie Pope Batter Jamie Smith Batter Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper Dan Lawrence Batter Ryan Patel Batter Jordan Clark All-rounder Gus Atkinson Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey’s batters are quite remarkable and Dominic Sibley, in particular, is their linchpin.

Somerset Player List

Lewis Gregory (c), Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, Craig Overton, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Brett Randell, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Shoaib Bashir.

Predicted Playing XI

Sean Dickson Batter Archie Vaughan All-rounder Tom Lammonby Batter Tom Abell Batter Tom Banton Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Kasey Aldridge All-rounder Lewis Gregory (C) All-rounder Craig Overton Bowler Josh Davey Bowler Jack Leach Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset have a lot of work to do in order to improve their batting strength since their performances have seen a sharp downtrend.

Surrey vs Somerset Head-to-Head

Surrey are dominant in their head-to-head tally against Somerset with three victories in the last five games.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Surrey - 3

Somerset - 1

Draw - 1

Surrey vs Somerset Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Somerset

Archie Vaughan and Sean Dickson showed signs of improvement in the last match but their partnership for Somerset’s first wicket has been far from impressive. In the last three games, the pair set up scores of 14, 50, 14, 4 and 21 runs before the first dismissal. On the other hand, Surrey’s first partnerships have been inconsistent but Rory Burns and Dom Sibley are both powerhitters, and when they settle in they have the potential to score big. They have added 34, 3, 56, 8 and 38 runs to the first wicket in the previous three games and will be favored to outperform Somerset’s opening wicket in the upcoming match.

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Surrey vs Somerset Best Batters

Dom Sibley to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Dom Sibley was not the top batter for Surrey in the last match against Sussex but he secured his second half-century of the season with 82 runs. He has a massive lead over his teammates with a total of 356 runs in five innings, including two tons and two half-centuries. With an average of 89.00, he is the top pick for the next game.

Tom Banton to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Tom Banton has become a shadow of himself after the first outing of the season where he scored 371 runs in a single innings. Since then, he has not done much to help the team but remains the top run scorer with 383 runs in four innings. Averaging at 95.50, he is expected to come good in the next encounter.

Surrey vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Gus Atkinson to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Gus Atkinson made his first appearance in the present season in the last outing against Somerset, having taken four wickets in the first innings. Although he went wicketless in the following innings, he is among the top wicket-takers for Surrey and his average of 35.00 is the best of the team, making him the top choice against Somerset.

Jack Leach to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

In Somerset’s previous game against Hampshire, Jack Leach delivered five overs in his solitary spell which did not yield any wickets. However, he remains the team’s leading bowler with ten wickets in five innings. Although his average of 32.50 is rather high, he is anticipated to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Surrey Surrey to win @ 1.37 (Parimatch)

Somerset to win @ 2.80 (Parimatch) Surrey are currently seventh on the points table with three back-to-back draws. Although their performance with the bat has been impressive, they are unable to secure a favorable result. On the other hand, Somerset’s performance has declined in the three matches they have played so far and that was especially evident in the previous outing against Hampshire. Given that they are out of form, Surrey have the chance to take their first victory of the season and improve their standing on the table. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





