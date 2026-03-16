Facts: Surrey’s Dom Sibley is the second highest run scorer of the County Championship Division One with 1075 runs in 18 innings.

Ed Barnard leads Warwickshire’s run charts with 815 runs in 19 innings thus far.

Surrey have a formidable 4-0 record against Warwickshire in the previous five head-to-head matches.

Surrey vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Surrey are arguably the most dominant side in the competition and their previous victory against Durham was exceptional. The latter were bundled out for a mere 153 and Surrey surpassed the target with ease, having scored 322 runs in response. Dan Lawrence’s 88, Jordan Clark’s 82 and Ryan Patel’s 58 were the leading scores of the innings and Durham notched up 344 at the second time of asking. The deficit that Surrey had to make up was minimal and they made it over the line with five wickets in hand.

Warwickshire were in a tense game against Essex last time around where the latter posted a whopping 602 runs. The former did the best during their chase by securing 485 runs with immense help from Ed Barnard and Ethan Bamber, having scored 108* and 107 runs, respectively. Dan Mousley’s 75-run half-century was also a valued contribution but it was not quite enough to give Essex a challenge, considering the latter were 96/1 in the third innings. Fortunately for the Birmingham-based side, the sides ran out of time and a deadlock was reached.

Surrey chance of winning - 69%

Warwickshire chance of winning - 31%

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Surrey vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Surrey to score over 30.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Rory Burns and Dom Sibley are the most solid opening duo in the present tournament and their scores in the last five matches are rather compelling. They set up first partnerships of 9, 49, 134, 95, 87, 24, 22 and 76 together which puts them in a brilliant position to put on a massive total in the next encounter as well.

Surrey vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

Despite a high average first innings score of 367 in the tournament, Kennington Oval remains a fielding friendly track as the toss winners elected to do so in all five games so far. The teams chasing have two victories while the other three matches were drawn, making fielding first the top choice for the next game, too.

Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies are predicted at London with a 15% chance of precipitation, and the temperature will hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Josh Blake, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Jordan Clark, Ollie Sykes, Sam Curran, Shakib Al Hasan, Tom Lawes, Tom Curran, Tom Ealham, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Chris Jordan, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Jamie Overton, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Yousef Majid, Matthew Fisher, Nathan Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Santner, Sai Kishore.

Predicted Playing XI

Rory Burns (C) Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Ryan Patel Batter Dan Lawrence All-rounder Will Jacks Batter Josh Blake Wicket-keeper Jordan Clark All-rounder Jamie Overton Bowler Sai Kishore Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey are invincible this season with the most powerful batting lineup of the tournament.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Booth, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Roman Walker, Ethan Bamber, Kai Smith, Tazeem Chaudry Ali, Vishwa Fernando, Tom Latham, Beau Webster, Zen Malik, Corey Rocchiccioli.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Alex Davies (C) Batter Dan Mousley Batter Zen Malik Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Ed Barnard All-rounder Kai Smith Wicket-keeper Corey Rocchiccioli Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Tazeem Chaudry Ali Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire are a strong team, and they have the potential to fight for the top spot but they still pale in comparison to Surrey.

Surrey vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

Surrey have a formidable 4-0 record against Warwickshire in their previous five head-to-head outings in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Surrey - 4

Warwickshire - 0

Draw - 1

Surrey vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire

In Warwickshire’s previous three games, Rob Yates and Alex Davies are their recurring opening pair but their inability to improve or stay consistent puts them on the backfoot. They secured stands of 52, 0, 8, 79 and 22 runs together but Surrey’s openers are much more stable and consistent in this aspect. Rory Burns and Dom Sibley’s scores of 9, 49, 134 and 95 runs in the last three games make them the top choice for the next game.

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Surrey vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Dom Sibley to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Dom Sibley was not particularly fruitful during the previous outing against Durham where he scored 12 and 35 runs in the two innings. He has a massive lead over the other batters in the team with a whopping 1075 runs in 18 innings, including three tons and six half-centuries. With an average of 67.18, he is undoubtedly the top contender for the upcoming match.

Ed Barnard to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Ed Barnard emerged as the leading run scorer for Warwickshire in the last game against Essex where he notched up a 108*-run ton in their solitary innings. He has 815 runs in 19 innings which makes him the team’s top batter overall. He also has three tons, three half-centuries and a brilliant average of 58.21 which makes him the favorite against Surrey.

Surrey vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Daniel Worrall to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Daniel Worrall bagged an impressive four-wicket haul in his first spell against Durham and went wicketless in the following innings. However, he is the second leading bowler for the team overall with 26 wickets in 14 innings and an average of 25.80. He is in convincing form at the moment and will be expected to come out on top in the next game against Warwickshire.

Beau Webster to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

As predicted, Beau Webster was the leading wicket-taker for Warwickshire against Essex and he was tied for the position as he claimed a two-wicket haul in his first spell. Although he failed to take any more wickets the second time around, he has an impressive 16 wickets in 11 innings and an average of 26.56. He is anticipated to lead the way in the next game, too.