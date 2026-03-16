Facts: Dom Sibley is the top run scorer for Surrey in the tournament so far, having garnered 480 runs in nine innings.

Yorkshire’s Adam Lyth is the leading batter of the Division One with 611 runs in ten innings.

Surrey vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Surrey ended up in a high scoring draw with Warwickshire last time out, and the latter were allowed to pile on 665 runs after having been asked to bat first. Surrey’s batters had to do an awful lot of damage control and they managed to add 504 runs to the scoreboard; wicket-keeper batter Ben Foakes went hammer and tongs with a daddy hundred, having scored 174* runs. Dom Sibley and Cameron Steel achieved half-centuries with 64 and 55 runs, respectively. Additionally, Dan Lawrence, Ryan Patel and Matthew Fisher made valuable contributions with 45, 42 and 40 runs, respectively. Following on, the openers scored 15 runs before the time was up and a draw was reached.

Yorkshire were on the verge of taking their second victory of the season against Essex but a lack of time thwarted their chances. Yorkshire batted first and scored 216 runs - the top order did most of the work as James Wharton, Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean scored 63*, 58 and 31 runs, respectively - but the bowlers somehow defended it rather well by dismissing Essex for 123. This allowed Yorkshire to add 426 runs to their tally before declaring and opener Adam Lyth is largely credited with the success, having scored 185 runs. Jonny Bairstow’s 79 and James Wharton’s 61 were exceptional but as Essex were 273/9, they ran out of time.

Surrey chance of winning - 65%

Yorkshire chance of winning - 35%

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Surrey vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

Surrey to score high before first dismissal

Surrey’s opening wicket has improved gradually over the course of the season and the experienced pair of Rory Burns and Dom Sibley have become absolutely invincible together. The team has participated in five matches so far, and the duo have opened every match to set up stands of 58, 15*, 129, 18, 34, 3, 56, 8 and 38 runs before the first dismissal. Taking their consistency into account, they have the firepower to take Yorkshire’s bowlers head-on in the next game.

Surrey vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

Kennington Oval is primarily a fielding track and the toss winners chose to do so in both matches held here so far. The average score with the first bat is 268 this season and those chasing have a win in the bag while the other game was a draw. Fielding first will be the toss winner’s preference in the next match as well.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests there is no likelihood of rain on match day and the temperature is set to touch 20 degrees Celsius with sunny conditions.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Josh Blake, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Jordan Clark, Ollie Sykes, Sam Curran, Shakib Al Hasan, Tom Lawes, Tom Curran, Tom Ealham, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Chris Jordan, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Jamie Overton, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Yousef Majid, Matthew Fisher, Nathan Smith.

Predicted Playing XI

Rory Burns (C) Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Ryan Patel Batter Dan Lawrence Batter Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper Jason Roy Batter Cameron Steel Batter Jordan Clark All-rounder Nathan Smith All-rounder Tom Lawes Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey’s batters are consistent and their top order in particular is quite powerful.

Yorkshire Player List

Jonny Bairstow (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, Noah Kelly, Shan Masood, William Luxton, George Hill, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Thompson, Yash Vagadia, Donovan Ferreira, Finlay Bean, Jonathan Tattersall, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dom Bess, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando, Jack White.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Finlay Bean Batter James Wharton Batter Dawid Malan Batter Jonny Bairstow (C) Wicket-keeper George Hill All-rounder William Luxton Batter Dom Bess Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Benjamin Cliff Bowler Jack White Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire displayed outstanding batting prowess in the last match but their ability to keep it is under fire.

Surrey vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head

Surrey have the lead in their head-to-head tally against Yorkshire with three wins in the previous five matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Surrey - 3

Yorkshire - 1

Draw - 1

Surrey vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire

Yorkshire went absolutely berserk as openers Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean scored 71 and 72 runs together in the last match against Essex. However, their scores in the two matches prior to that were not quite as impressive, having added 23, 9, 43 and 25 runs to the first wicket. On the contrary, Surrey’s opening wicket has had immaculate consistency with Rory Burns and Dom Sibley having scored 58, 15*, 129, 18, and 34 runs in the last three outings. Their stability as a pair makes them easy to count on and they are the favorite duo for the upcoming match.

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Surrey vs Yorkshire Best Batters

Dom Sibley to be Surrey’s Best Batter

In the first innings against Warwickshire, opener Dom Sibley notched up his fourth half-century of the tournament so far with a 64-run knock. He also has two centuries under his belt and has extended his lead as Surrey’s top scorer with 480 runs in nine innings. With an average of 68.57, he is expected to be their standout batter in the upcoming fixture.

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Adam Lyth amassed a brilliant half-century with 58 runs in the first innings against Essex but outdid himself with a splendid 185-run knock in the second innings. He is truly in a different league with 611 runs in ten innings, including two tons and three half-centuries, and his average of 61.10 is commendable which makes him the favorite against Surrey, too.

Surrey vs Yorkshire Best Bowlers

Jordan Clark to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Jordan Clark was the second leading bowler for Surrey with a single wicket in their solitary innings against Warwickshire. He continues to be their top wicket-taker overall, though, with 15 wickets in seven innings and an average of 29.13. He remains the top choice against Yorkshire as well.

George Hill to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

George Hill went ham on the opposition in the previous game against Essex as he captured an excellent six-for in the first innings, and he went on to claim three more wickets in the following innings. He leads Yorkshire’s bowling attack with 22 wickets in nine innings and an exceptional average of 15.00, making him the leading contender for the next encounter.