Facts: John Simpson, Sussex’s captain and wicket-keeper batter, is their leading run scorer with 830 runs in 15 innings.

Michael Pepper leads Essex’s run charts with 590 runs in 16 innings so far.

Sussex vs Essex Chances of Winning

Sussex remain one of the top teams in the competition so farand in the last match against Warwickshire, they were brilliant with the bat. After allowing the latter score 415 runs, Sussex’s batters surpassed it with ease and piled on 533 runs - Daniel Hughes and James Coles were particularly prolific with scores of 151 and 150 runs, respectively. The bowlers allowed the opposition to score 260/4 in the second innings but since their allotted four days were up, both sides had to settle for a draw.

Essex faced a terrible pasting at the hands of Yorkshirein the last match where the former batted first, having posted a competitive total of 368. Tom Westley, Dean Elgar and Noah Thain were of great impact as they scored 107, 94 and 50* runs, respectively. However, the bowlers made a mess as they conceded 459 runs, and Essex struggled to score big in the second innings where they were bundled out for a mere 131. Since the deficit was not huge, Yorkshire chased it down with a whopping ten wickets in hand.

Sussex chance of winning - 61%

Essex chance of winning - 39%

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Sussex vs Essex Betting Tips

Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Essex

Daniel Hughes and Tom Haines have had their ups and downs this season, and their partnership for Sussex took a hit before they bounced back. In the last five matches,they secured totals of 98, 9, 0, 11, 10, 37, 100, 80 and 0 runs. Despite the fact that they have faced a few setbacks, they are expected to build on their momentum and put on a big score in the upcoming game.

Sussex vs Essex Toss Prediction

County Ground in Hove has been more favorable forthe teams batting first who have two wins in four gameswhile the other two concluded in draws. The average first innings total of 357 is quite daunting, and batting first will remain the preferred strategy for the next match as well.

Weather Report

With the temperature touching 19 degrees Celsius, the chance of precipitation stands at 25% andlight rain is expected to cause disruptions.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Brad Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Tymal Mills, James Hayes, Gurinder Sandhu.

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Hughes Batter Tom Haines Batter Tom Clark Batter James Coles All-rounder Danial Ibrahim Batter John Simpson (C) Wicket-keeper Jack Carson Bowler Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder Jofra Archer Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Gurinder Sandhu Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have two wins in the last five outings, and they have a solid batting lineup. Daniel Hughes, James Coles and John Simpson are the ones to watch out for in the next match.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Aaron Beard, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Shardul Thakur, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Ben Allison, Eathan Bosch, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer, Kasun Rajitha, Mackenzie Jones.

Predicted Playing XI

Dean Elgar Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Tom Westley (C) All-rounder Jordan Cox Batter Charlie Allison Batter Matt Critchley All-rounder Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper Simon Harmer Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Mackenzie Jones Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex come into this game with two defeats and three draws in the last five matches, and they are an inconsistent team which puts them at a disadvantage.

Sussex vs Essex Head-to-Head

Sussex have the edge in their head-to-head tally with Essex with a 2-1 scorelinein the last five matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Sussex - 2

Essex - 1

Draw - 2

Sussex vs Essex Betting Odds

Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Essex

Sussex’s Daniel Hughes and Tom Haines have had substandard opening partnerships in the last three matches, and they had a sudden upswing during the previous game.They added 98, 9, 0, 11 and 10 runs to the first wicket, but despite their performance the bookmakers are confident that they will pull one out of the bag in the next match. Essex’s first wicket has also been a tad unstable with totals of 24, 2, 19, 30, 50 and 188 runs in the last three encounters. Since their stands have declined over the course of the season, Sussex’s openers are expected to outdo Essex’s opening score.

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Sussex vs Essex Best Batters

John Simpson to be Sussex’s Best Batter

John Simpson was not particularly impactful in their sole innings against Warwickshire last time around where he scored a mere 30 runs. However,his position at the top remains unaffected with 830 runs in 15 innings, including three centuries and three half-centuries. With a stellar average of 75.45, he is expected to lead the charge in the upcoming match.

Paul Walter to be Essex’s Best Batter

Paul Walter was not of much help for Essex in the last match against Yorkshire where he scored 16 runs in the first innings and faced a 16-ball duck in the second. However,he is the second leading batter for the team with 529 runs in 13 inningsand an average of 44.08. He is expected to be their standout batter in the upcoming fixture.

Sussex vs Essex Best Bowlers

Ollie Robinson to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the last match, Ollie Robinson emerged as the top bowler for Sussex with a three-wicket haul in the first innings against Warwickshire and he picked one more wicket in the following innings.He has extended his lead at the top with 24 wickets in 12 inningsand an average of 29.87, making him the top pick against Essex as well.

Simon Harmer to be Essex’s Best Bowler

In the previous match against Yorkshire, Simon Harmer delivered a single spell and was tied for second place with two wickets under his belt. Nevertheless,he is the team’s top bowler overall with 29 wickets in 16 inningsand an average of 30.55, and he is anticipated to come good against Sussex next time around.