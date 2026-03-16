Facts: James Coles leads Sussex’s run charts with 890 runs in 19 innings so far.

Hampshire’s Kyle Abbott is the second highest wicket-taker of the County Championship Division One with 42 wickets in 19 innings.

Sussex have a 4-1 lead over Hampshire in their last five head-to-head encounters.

Sussex vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Sussex remain a middling team in the tournament and their subpar performance against Yorkshire solidified their position as a mediocre side this season. The former were bundled out for a mere 222 runs in the first innings where Danny Lamb’s 48, James Coles’ 47 and Tom Alsop’s 40 were the top scores. Their score was overcome by Yorkshire who posted 545 runs on the board before declaring, and that put further pressure on Sussex. In their second innings with the bat, the Hove-based team were bowled out for a measly total of 195 which handed them a pasting by a margin of an innings and 128 runs.

Hampshire are a middling team, too, but they have limited damage by conceding fewer defeats. Their previous game against Worcestershire was quite competitive as the former scored 293 runs; openers Fletcha Middleton and Joe Weatherley led from the front with 79 and 62 runs, respectively, while Tom Prest’s 54 and James Fuller’s 41 were valuable contributions. They allowed Worcestershire to score 249 runs which gave Hampshire the push to extend their lead by 313 runs before declaring - this time, the entire team pitched in and Nick Gubbins’s 84 was the standout performance. The bowlers were on the verge of bundling out the opposition but a shortage of time prevented a conclusive result between the sides.

Sussex chance of winning - 48%

Hampshire chance of winning - 52%

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Sussex vs Hampshire Betting Tips

Hampshire to score over 23.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Although Hampshire’s first wicket has undergone several changes this season, Fletcha Middleton has remained their only recurring opener. In the last five matches, he has opened alongside Joe Weatherley, Ali Orr and Mark Stoneman, and the team’s opening partnerships have certainly improved with time. They added 144, 37, 94, 19, 54, 34, 0 and 38 runs to the first wicket, and they are expected to secure another stellar stand in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sussex Opening Partnership to be Under 28.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Hampshire Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Sussex vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

The teams batting first have the upper hand at County Ground in Hove, having won two out of five matches this season while those chasing have one victory. Further, the toss winners favored batting first on three occasions while the average stand of 326 with the first bat is quite competitive. For the next game, too, both sides will vie to set the target.

Weather Report

A mild 20% possibility of rain is predicted at Hove with mostly sunny skies and a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Brad Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Tymal Mills, James Hayes, Gurinder Sandhu.

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Hughes Batter Tom Haines Batter Tom Clark Batter James Coles All-rounder Danial Ibrahim Batter John Simpson (C) Wicket-keeper Jack Carson Bowler Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder Aristides Karvelas Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler Gurinder Sandhu Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex come into this game on the back of a two-match losing streak, and they are not in a position to fight Hampshire.

Hampshire Player List

Ben Brown (c), Ali Orr, Fletcha Middleton, James Vince, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, Felix Organ, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mark Stoneman, Brett Hampton, Sonny Baker, Tilak Varma, Eddie Jack.

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Weatherley Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter Tilak Varma Batter Ben Brown (C) Wicket-keeper Liam Dawson All-rounder Tom Prest All-rounder Felix Organ Batter Kyle Abbott Bowler James Fuller Bowler Eddie Jack Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire have a powerful batting lineup, and all the batters pull their weight which makes them the superior team.

Sussex vs Hampshire Head-to-Head

Sussex dominate their last five head-to-head encounters against Hampshire with four victories.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Sussex - 4

Hampshire - 1

Sussex vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Sussex

Sussex’s first wicket has underperformed all season long as Daniel Hughes and Tom Haines are not quite pulling their weight. In the last three games, they set up substandard scores of 19, 12, 28, 3 and 98 runs together before the first dismissal. On the other hand, Hampshire’s Joe Weatherley and Fletcha Middleton have knocked it out of the park with impressive partnerships of 144, 37, 94, 19 and 54 runs in the previous three outings. The latter are, evidently, superior in this regard and will be favored to outdo Sussex’s opening wicket.

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Sussex vs Hampshire Best Batters

James Coles to be Sussex’s Best Batter

James Coles was the second leading batter for Sussex in the first innings against Yorkshire with 47 runs and he faced a golden duck dismissal in the second innings. Nevertheless, he continues to be their leading run scorer for the team with 890 runs in 19 innings and an average of 49.44. He also has three tons and four half-centuries, making him the top choice for the next game.

Tilak Varma to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Tilak Varma was not among the top contributors in the previous outing against Worcestershire, given that he scored five and 38 runs in the two innings. However, he has 358 runs in six innings which includes two tons and a half-century. Moreover, he has an impressive average of 59.66 and will be expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Sussex vs Hampshire Best Bowlers

Fynn Hudson-Prentice to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

In the last game against Yorkshire, Fynn Hudson-Prentice delivered a single spell where he was the second highest wicket-taker for Sussex with two wickets in 24 overs. He stands as their leading bowler overall with 23 wickets in 12 innings. His average of 29.56, though quite high, is the best of the lot and he is expected to be their premier bowler against Hampshire.

Kyle Abbott to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Kyle Abbott managed to pick a single wicket across two innings in the last encounter against Worcestershire but that has not affected his standing as their top wicket-taker overall, having bagged 42 wickets in 19 innings. His average of 21.52 is rather remarkable and he is anticipated to be their top bowler against Sussex in the next match.