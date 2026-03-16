Facts: Sussex’s John Simpson is the third leading batter of the Division One with 203 runs in two innings.

Somerset’s Tom Banton is the top batter of the tournament with 371 runs in a single innings.

Sussex vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Sussex’s batting was absolutely off the charts during the previous match against Warwickshire where the former went all out to post 528 runs in the first innings; skipper and wicket-keeper batter John Simpson top-scored with a stellar unbeaten 181 while Tom Clark and James Coles scored 140 and 51 runs, respectively. Warwickshire came close during their chase with 454 runs but Sussex kept their lead running by adding 313 runs to their tally. This time, Tom Alsop was the leading batter as he was not out on 82 and James Coles was next in line with 47 runs. Warwickshire were 104/2 when the teams were out of time and a stalemate was reached.

Somerset, too, were completely ballistic during their first match against Worcestershire where the latter were kept down to 154. Somerset took the opportunity to go hammer and tongs to score a staggering 670 runs. To add the cherry to the cake, Tom Banton showcased the ultimate batting prowess he could possibly muster with a knock of 371 which completely overshadowed James Rew’s 152 and Tom Abell’s 52. Worcestershire had to pull off a miracle and they did the best they could as they reached 485/9. Unfortunately for Somerset, they were on the brink of victory before the match was called off due to a lack of time.

Sussex chance of winning - 45%

Somerset chance of winning - 55%

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Sussex vs Somerset Betting Tips

Sussex to score high before first dismissal

Sussex’s first wicket is incredibly powerful and has been since the previous season. With the likes of Daniel Hughes, Tom Haines and Oli Carter opening for the team, they secured totals of 56, 27 and 110 runs in the last three games of the 2024 season. In the last match between Sussex and Warwickshire, Haines and Hughes went hammer and tongs to score 21 and 59 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Given the form they have shown, another big knock is on the cards for the opening duo.

Sussex vs Somerset Toss Prediction

A mixture of results were seen at County Ground in Hove last season where two games were drawn, two went in favor of the teams batting first and the remaining three were won by the chasing sides. However, on all seven occasions, the toss winning skippers favored fielding first despite a high average first innings score of 349. For the upcoming game, too, the toss winning side will want to chase.

Weather Report

A 10% possibility of rain is not likely to disrupt the game at Hove and a slight cloud cover is expected. The temperature is set to peak at 16 degrees Celsius.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Brad Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Tymal Mills.

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Hughes Batter Tom Haines Batter Tom Clark Batter Tom Alsop Batter James Coles All-rounder John Simpson (C) Wicket-keeper Jack Carson Bowler Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder Danny Lamb Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex’s bowlers need to get better at defending the totals the batters put on, especially since the scores are highly competitive.

Somerset Player List

Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, Craig Overton, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Brett Randell, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Shoaib Bashir.

Predicted Playing XI

Sean Dickson Batter Archie Vaughan All-rounder Tom Lammonby Batter Tom Abell Batter Tom Banton Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Kasey Aldridge All-rounder Lewis Gregory (C) All-rounder Craig Overton Bowler Josh Davey Bowler Jack Leach Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset’s batting was unmatched in the previous game and if they keep this momentum going, they will become invincible with time.

Sussex vs Somerset Head-to-Head

Somerset hold the lead in their head-to-head tally against Sussex with two wins in the previous five meetings between the sides.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Sussex - 1

Somerset - 2

Draw - 2

Sussex vs Somerset Betting Odds

Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Somerset

Sean Dickson and Archie Vaughan, Somerset’s openers during the last match against Worcestershire, made a rather underwhelming start to their campaign with a stand of just 21 runs. Although Sussex also did exactly the same with Daniel Hughes and Tom Haines scoring 21 runs together against Warwickshire, they absolutely took off in the second innings to secure a solid 59-run partnership. Given their massive upswing in momentum after having had time to bed in, Sussex’s first wicket will be endorsed to achieve a better result than Somerset’s opening partnership in the upcoming fixture.

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Sussex vs Somerset Best Batters

John Simpson to be Sussex’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last match, skipper John Simpson emerged as Sussex’s leading batter against Warwickshire with an exceptional unbeaten 181 in the first innings. Although he only scored 22 more runs during the second innings, he is the team’s leading run scorer overall with 203 runs in two innings which makes him the top choice for the upcoming fixture.

Tom Banton to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Tom Banton displayed an absolute masterclass of an innings in the last match against Worcestershire where he scored a whopping 371 runs on his own. Needless to say, no one else from the team holds a candle to his sublime innings and he continues to be the top pick to be their standout batter.

Sussex vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Jack Carson to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Jack Carson was Sussex’s top wicket-taker in the last game against Warwickshire, as predicted. He captured an impressive four-wicket haul in the first innings and took one more wicket in the following innings. He has five wickets in two innings and an average of 27.80, making him the top contender against Somerset.

Jack Leach to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Jack Leach was tied as the second leading batter for Somerset in the last outing versus Worcestershire, having taken five wickets across two innings. Even though his average of 26.60 is a tad high at the moment, he is expected to come good and lead the charge in the upcoming game against Sussex.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Somerset Sussex to win @ 2.24 (Parimatch)

Somerset to win @ 1.57 (Parimatch) Sussex and Somerset both certainly made their statements with solid batting performances in their respective first games. Sussex were placed fourth on the table after a stellar showing against Essex but Somerset got the better of them by finishing third due to a superior overall performance. Moreover, Somerset also have a 2-1 lead over Sussex in their last five meetings which makes the former the match favorites. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





