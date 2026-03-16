Facts: Sussex’s skipper, John Simpson, is the second leading batter of the tournament with 360 runs in four innings.

Dom Sibley, Surrey’s opener, is the third highest run-getter so far with 274 runs in four innings.

Sussex vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Sussex got their first breakthrough against Somerset last time around where the former batted first and posted a total of 294 runs on the scoreboard. Daniel Hughes and Tom Clark were both tied as the top batters with 49 runs each, having missed out on their respective half-centuries by a single run, while skipper John Simpson was next in line with 47 runs. Somerset struggled to chase it down as they managed to score 201 runs and Sussex took the opportunity to add 501 runs to their original tally; Tom Haines and John Simpson scored 141 and 110*, respectively, while Daniel Hughes trailed closely behind with 91 runs. Somerset gave out after 334 runs, giving Sussex an impressive 260-run victory.

Surrey drew their second match in a row as they played against Hampshire in the last outing. Batting first, Surrey scored 253 runs with Dom Sibley’s unbeaten 100 as the standout performance. Hampshire came close with 219 runs and Surrey added a whopping 342 runs to the scoreboard. Once again, Dom Sibley stood out with 105 runs, followed by Jamie Smith and Ollie Pope who scored 84 and 65 runs, respectively. Hampshire were 300/5 and looked poised to chase the target down but a lack of time caused a stalemate.

Sussex chance of winning - 65%

Surrey chance of winning - 35%

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Sussex vs Surrey Betting Tips

Sussex to score high before first dismissal

Daniel Hughes and Tom Haines are the mainstay openers for Sussex this season and they make for a solid opening pair. In the tournament so far, they have secured totals of 24, 184, 21 and 59 runs in the two matches they have played. Additionally, Hughes and Haines have averages of 48.00 and 51.50, respectively, which makes them a highly dependable duo to set up another big total as they take on Surrey.

Sussex vs Surrey Toss Prediction

County Ground in Hove was much more favorable to the fielding side last season and the toss winners chose to field first on all seven occasions. However, the first game of the present season was quite an anomaly since Sussex chose to bat first against Somerset but still won by a landslide. Despite this result, the toss winner of the next match will want to chase.

Weather Report

Light rain is expected at Hove with a 25% likelihood of a downpour, coupled with a maximum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius on match day.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Brad Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Tymal Mills.

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Hughes Batter Tom Haines Batter Tom Clark Batter Tom Alsop Batter James Coles All-rounder John Simpson (C) Wicket-keeper Jack Carson Bowler Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder Danny Lamb Bowler Sean Hunt Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex’s batting efforts won them the game against Somerset and they will be unstoppable if they can keep this momentum up.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Josh Blake, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Jordan Clark, Ollie Sykes, Sam Curran, Shakib Al Hasan, Thomas Lawes, Tom Curran, Tom Ealham, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Chris Jordan, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Jamie Overton, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Yousef Majid, Matthew Fisher.

Predicted Playing XI

Rory Burns (C) Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Ollie Pope Batter Jamie Smith Batter Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper Dan Lawrence Batter Ryan Patel Batter Jordan Clark All-rounder Matthew Fisher Bowler Kemar Roach Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey are still in search of their breakthrough this season and their batting lineup has the potential to give them some success. Their bowling, though, needs a lot more work.

Sussex vs Surrey Head-to-Head

Surrey have a 2-1 lead over Sussex in the five head-to-head games leading up to this fixture.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Sussex - 1

Surrey - 2

Draw - 2

Sussex vs Surrey Betting Odds

Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Surrey

Rory Burns and Dom Sibley’s partnerships have not been particularly great in the last two matches, especially in terms of their consistency. Together, they added 3, 56, 8 and 38 runs to the first wicket and their stability is something which needs to be worked upon. On the other hand, Sussex’s openers have been on a much better plane with scores of 24, 184, 21 and 59 runs in the previous two games between Daniel Hughes and Tom Haines. The latter have better consistency and opening totals, making them the favorite pair for the upcoming fixture.

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Sussex vs Surrey Best Batters

John Simpson to be Sussex’s Best Batter

John Simpson was among the top scorers for Sussex during the previous match against Somerset where he missed on what would have been his first half-century of the season, having been dismissed for 47. However, he went on to score his second ton with an unbeaten 110 in the following innings. He has 360 runs in four innings and an average of 180.00, making him Sussex’s top batter and the leading choice for the next game.

Dom Sibley to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Dom Sibley notched up two back-to-back centuries in the previous outing against Hampshire where he scored 100 runs in the first innings and 105 in the second innings. He now leads Surrey’s run charts with 274 runs in four innings, including two tons and a half-century. With an average of 91.33, he is expected to be their top batter against Sussex.

Sussex vs Surrey Best Bowlers

Sean Hunt to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Sean Hunt took part in his first match this season against Somerset where he was the leading wicket-taker with a fifer in the first innings and a four-wicket haul in the second innings. He is already the top bowler for Sussex with nine wickets in two innings and a stellar average of 8.44. He is the top pick for the next match.

Daniel Worrall to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Daniel Worrall played his first match of the season against Hampshire where he was among the top bowler with three wickets in the first innings. Although he went wicketless in the following innings, his average of 31.33 is the best of the team and he remains the top contender for the upcoming fixture.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Sussex Sussex to win @ 2.27 (Parimatch)

Surrey to win @ 1.55 (Parimatch) Sussex were tough to beat in the Division Two last season and their promotion to the Division One is quite justified, given that they were able to take their first win after a solid batting display. They are third on the table with one win and a draw while Surrey are down in seventh with two successive draws. Although Surrey have a 2-1 scoreline against Sussex in the last five matches, the latter are in a better position to emerge victorious this time around. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





