Facts: Sussex’s John Simpson is the second leading batter of the Division One with 800 runs in 14 innings.

Ed Barnard remains Warwickshire’s top run-getter with 602 runs in 14 innings so far.

Sussex vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Sussex ended their previous match against Durham in a high scoring draw as the former kicked off the game with 361 on the board; James Coles’ 148 was the standout performance while Daniel Hughes and John Simpson contributed 60 and 40 runs to the tally. Durham responded with 327 runs and Sussex had to put on another big score in order to pull away with the lead, and they did just that by adding 322 runs to their score. This time, Danial Ibrahim was the top batter with an unbeaten 121 and skipper John Simpson was a close second with an 85-run half-century. However, at this juncture, the match came to an end due to a lack of time.

Warwickshire did not have a sliver of a chance against Somerset in the last game, especially after the latter posted 498 runs while batting first and the Birmingham-based side scored 351 runs in response. Sam Hain, Alex Davies and Tom Latham were the ones who led the innings with 78, 78 and 65 runs, respectively. Somerset went on to score an additional 229 runs and Warwickshire had their work cut out in the final innings - Sam Hain and Tom Latham scored half-centuries once again with 68* and 52 runs, respectively, but the team were saved by the bell in a stalemate.

Sussex chance of winning - 56%

Warwickshire chance of winning - 44%

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Sussex vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Warwickshire to score low before first dismissal

Warwickshire’s first wicket stands have slowly but surely declined over the course of the season and Rob Yates’ inability to pull his weight has been a major reason for the downtrend. In the five games leading up to this fixture, Rob Yates and Alex Davies have secured partnerships of 33, 1, 5, 15, 12, 2, 70, 30 and 45 runs. Their abrupt fall-off has not inspired confidence that they will be able to do better against Sussex.

Sussex vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

In the three matches held at County Ground, Hove, this season, the toss winners elected to bat first twice and it paid off both times while the other game was drawn. The average first innings stand of 338 is dominant and that makes setting the target more lucrative at this venue for the next match as well.

Weather Report

Hove will be partially cloudy on match day with a 15% chance of rainfall, and the temperature is expected to go up to 24 degrees Celsius.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Brad Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Tymal Mills, James Hayes, Gurinder Sandhu.

Predicted Playing XI

Oliver Carter Batter Tom Haines Batter Tom Clark Batter James Coles All-rounder Danial Ibrahim Batter John Simpson (C) Wicket-keeper Jack Carson Bowler Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder Jofra Archer Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Gurinder Sandhu Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex’s batters are in a league of their own at the moment and they are rather difficult to topple, especially since Warwickshire are in the midst of a struggle.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Booth, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Roman Walker, Ethan Bamber, Kai Smith, Tazeem Chaudry Ali, Vishwa Fernando, Tom Latham, Beau Webster, Zen Malik, Corey Rocchiccioli.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Alex Davies (C) Batter Tom Latham Batter Sam Hain Batter Jacob Bethell All-rounder Ed Barnard All-rounder Kai Smith Wicket-keeper Corey Rocchiccioli Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Che Simmons Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire’s performance has taken a hit, and it was evident in the last game where the bowlers conceded too many runs and the batters failed to catch up with the target.

Sussex vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

The last four games between Sussex and Warwickshire were drawn but the former emerged victorious once in their previous five head-to-head matches.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Sussex - 1

Warwickshire - 0

Draw - 4

Sussex vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire

Both sides have seen a downward trend in terms of opening partnerships but for Warwickshire, their openers have remained stagnant for quite some time which does not bode well for them. In the three matches preceding this encounter, Rob Yates and Alex Davies added 33, 1, 5, 15, 12 and 2 runs to the first wicket. On the other hand, Sussex’s Daniel Hughes and Tom Haines have been a tad better with stands of 9, 0, 11, 10, 37 and 100 runs in the previous three matches. Seeing as the latter have shown that they have the prowess to set up a big total, they are the favorite opening duo for the next game.

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Sussex vs Warwickshire Best Batters

John Simpson to be Sussex’s Best Batter

John Simpson was among the top scorers for the team in their previous game against Durham where he scored 40 runs in the first innings and achieved his third half-century of the season with an 85-run knock in the second innings. He has a whopping 800 runs in 14 innings so far with an average of 80.00, making him the top choice once again.

Tom Latham to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Tom Latham scored two back-to-back half-centuries with 65 and 52 runs in the previous match against Somerset. He has taken part in seven innings until now and has managed to amass 385 runs with a brilliant average of 55.00, the best of the lot. With a century and three half-centuries under his belt, he is the top pick for the upcoming match as well.

Sussex vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Ollie Robinson to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Ollie Robinson stands as Sussex’s leading wicket-taker so far, having taken 20 wickets in ten innings with an average of 28.65. In the last game versus Durham, he picked two wickets in his solitary spell and even though he was not the top bowler, he is expected to come out on top this time around.

Ethan Bamber to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Ethan Bamber is the leading bowler for Warwickshire with 26 wickets in 15 innings, and although his average of 33.30 is quite high, he is a consistent and dependable choice. In the last game against Somerset, he captured three wickets across two innings and will be expected to lead the charge against Sussex, too.