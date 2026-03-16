Facts: Sussex’s Tom Haines and John Simpson remain the top two batters of the Division Two with 513 and 463 runs, respectively, in eight innings.

Matthew Waite stands as the leading bowler for Worcestershire, having bagged 12 wickets in seven innings.

Worcestershire have a 2-0 lead over Sussex in their last five head-to-head fixtures.

Sussex vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

In the previous outing against Nottinghamshire, Sussex found themselves on the losing side for the first time this season after batting first and getting bundled out for a mere 169 runs. Nottinghamshire made matters worse by posting 300 runs on the board. Sussex managed to add 278 runs to their tally with skipper John Simpson and opener Tom Haines as the standout batters, having scored 74 and 64 runs, respectively. The total was not enough to defend, though, as Nottinghamshire were able to clinch victory by a margin of nine wickets.

Worcestershire extended their losing streak as they succumbed to Durham in the last outing; even though the former defended 162 by keeping Durham down to 136, they performed significantly worse in their second innings with the bat as they found themselves all out for 81. The bowlers toppled four wickets but the score was ultimately not good enough, having conceded defeat by six wickets.

Sussex chance of winning - 62%

Worcestershire chance of winning - 38%

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Sussex vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Sussex to score high before first dismissal

Daniel Hughes and Tom Haines are, without a doubt, one of the most formidable opening pairs in the tournament so far and their averages of 48.57 and 73.28, respectively, speak volumes about their impeccable form. They have only had three sub-50 run partnerships in eight innings until now, having added 1, 89, 95 and 132*, 24, 184, 21 and 59 runs to the first wicket in four matches this season. Their dominance knows no bounds and another massive stand is on the cards for this explosive pair.

Sussex vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

County Ground in Hove has hosted two games in the competition this season and both were inconclusive. However, it became clear that batting first is the sought after option since the toss winners elected to do so twice. The average first innings stand of 365 is quite daunting and the teams will vie to bat first in the next game, too.

Weather Report

Clear weather at Hove is going to ensure smooth progression of the match with no prediction for the rain and a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Brad Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Tymal Mills.

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Hughes Batter Tom Haines Batter Tom Clark Batter Tom Alsop Batter James Coles All-rounder John Simpson (C) Wicket-keeper Jack Carson Bowler Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder Danny Lamb Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex had one bad day in office but their batting otherwise has been on the money. Their top order, especially, are a force to be reckoned with this season.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Amar Virdi, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Jack Home, James Hartshorn, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Logan van Beek, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Ben Allison, Tom Hinley, Jacob Duffy.

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Jake Libby Batter Kashif Ali Batter Ethan Brookes All-rounder Adam Hose Batter Brett D'Oliveira (C) All-rounder Matthew Waite All-rounder Tom Taylor Bowler Ben Allison Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler Adam Finch Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire have lost three games on the trot and it has been a result of their dismal batting performances. Their entire unit is out of form, and they have not shown any signs of improvement in the tournament.

Sussex vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head

Worcestershire have a two-win lead over Sussex in the last five head-to-head encounters considering the latter do not have any victories.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Sussex - 0

Worcestershire - 2

Draw - 3

Sussex vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby’s paltry individual scores have had a detrimental impact on Worcestershire’s first wicket, and it reflects in measly totals of 7, 0, 16, 0, 90 and 28 runs in the last three matches. They are no match for Sussex in their present form since Daniel Hughes and Tom Haines have set up remarkable partnerships of 1, 89, 95, 132*, 24 and 184 runs in the previous three fixtures. For the upcoming game, Sussex’s openers are endorsed to secure a superior partnership compared to Worcestershire’s first wicket.

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Sussex vs Worcestershire Best Batters

Tom Haines to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Tom Haines faced a two-ball duck in the first innings against Nottinghamshire but he went on to score a half-century with 64 runs in the second innings. He is still miles ahead of the other batters with a grand total of 513 runs in eight innings. He has two centuries and two half-centuries, and remains the top choice against Worcestershire as well.

Brett D'Oliveira to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Brett D'Oliveira leads Worcestershire’s batting with 253 runs in eight innings and even though he was far from the top in the last game, having scored 28 and 3 runs, he has the potential to bounce back. His average of 31.62 could also be improved and he is expected to come good against Sussex.

Sussex vs Worcestershire Best Bowlers

Jayden Seales to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Jayden Seales was the leading wicket-taker for Sussex against Nottinghamshire, having claimed an impressive four-wicket haul in the first innings and a fifth wicket in the second. His performance earned him the top spot among the bowlers with 15 wickets in seven innings. His average of 35.20 is quite a bit higher than desired but it is the best of the team, making him the leading contender for the next game.

Jacob Duffy to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Jacob Duffy was tied for second place among the bowlers with two wickets in the first innings and an additional wicket in the following innings. He is also tied as Worcestershire’s second leading bowler with 11 wickets in six innings. Based on his present form, he is anticipated to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.