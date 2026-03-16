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Sussex vs Yorkshire Match Prediction

SUS

48%

Chance of Winning

YOR

52%

00

First class

County Ground, Hove

Sussex and Yorkshire’s second County Championship Division One encounter of the season is slated to be held from September 15 to 18, 2025, at County Ground, Hove. The game will begin at 3:00 PM IST.
Sussex vs Yorkshire.

Facts:

  • James Coles leads Sussex’s run charts with 901 runs in 21 innings this season so far.
  • Yorkshire’s Adam Lyth is the third leading batter of the County Championship Division One with 1053 runs in 21 innings.

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Sussex vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Sussex’s campaign has been mediocre this season and they settled for their fifth draw of the season during the previous game against Hampshire. It was a low-scoring endeavor for both sides as the latter posted 226 runs while batting first, and Sussex responded with 122 runs before getting bundled out. Hampshire added 173 additional runs to their tally and Sussex certainly had their work cut out; the latter were 84/3 in the fourth innings when a lack of time forced a stalemate between the sides.

Yorkshire, too, drew their last outing against Somerset where the latter scored a whopping 441 runs before declaring the first innings. Right off the bat, Yorkshire struggled during their chase as they were 134/9 - Jordan Thompson’s 57 and Adam Lyth’s 30 were the top scores from the innings but at this juncture, a draw was reached due to a shortage of time.

Sussex chance of winning - 48%

Yorkshire chance of winning - 52%

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Sussex vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

Yorkshire to score over 25.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean have been Yorkshire’s mainstay openers all season long and they have improved consistently over the course of the tournament. In the five fixtures leading up to this game, the pair secured impressive totals of 32, 46, 107, 15, 81, 41* and 0 runs before the first dismissal. Their partnership is not easy to break up and they are endorsed to put on a big score in the next game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Sussex Opening Partnership to be Under 28.5

1.83

Yorkshire Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5

1.83

Sussex vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

The pitch at County Ground in Hove is better suited to the batters but the vote is split 3-3 between the teams batting and fielding first. Nevertheless, the batting sides emerged victorious in two matches while those chasing sides have a single victory this season. Moreover, the average first innings total of 310 is rather remarkable which will make batting first the top choice in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

A 35% chance of rainfall is predicted at Hovewith light rain and a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius on match day.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Brad Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Tymal Mills, James Hayes, Gurinder Sandhu.

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Hughes

Batter

Tom Haines

Batter

Oliver Carter

Batter

James Coles

All-rounder

Sean Hunt

Bowler

Tom Alsop

Batter

John Simpson (C)

Wicket-keeper

Jack Carson

Bowler

Fynn Hudson-Prentice

All-rounder

Ollie Robinson

Bowler

Jaydev Unadkat

Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have two defeats and three draws in the last five matches which shows that their form is dwindling. Further, their batting performance against Hampshire in the previous game was awful which puts them on the backfoot.

Yorkshire Player List

Jonny Bairstow (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, Noah Kelly, Shan Masood, William Luxton, George Hill, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Thompson, Yash Vagadia, Donovan Ferreira, Finlay Bean, Jonathan Tattersall, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dom Bess, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando, Jack White, Will O’Rourke, Will Sutherland.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth

Batter

Finlay Bean

Batter

James Wharton

Batter

William Luxton

Batter

Jonny Bairstow (C)

Wicket-keeper

Matthew Revis

All-rounder

Will Sutherland

Bowler

Dom Bess

Bowler

Jordan Thompson

All-rounder

Ben Coad

Bowler

Jack White

Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire blow hot and cold with their batting displays but they won two of the last five games, including their previous encounter against Sussex this season.

Sussex vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head

In the last five head-to-head games between the sides, Yorkshire have a slight lead with a 2-1 record against Sussex.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Sussex - 1

Yorkshire - 2

Draw - 2

Sussex vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Sussex

Sussex’s opening totals have stagnated this season as Daniel Hughes and Tom Haines have posted substandard scores of 17, 28, 19, 12, 28 and 3 runs in the last three matches. They are unable to make any headway while Yorkshire’s Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean have proved to be a dependable pair for the team this season. In the previous three encounters, they added 32, 46, 107 and 15 runs to the first wicket. Given that the latter’s openers have more firepower, they are expected to establish a superior first partnership in the upcoming match.

Sussex vs Yorkshire

First class

County Ground, Hove, null

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Sussex

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.85
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Yorkshire

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.85

Sussex vs Yorkshire Best Batters

James Coles to be Sussex’s Best Batter

James Coles was not particularly fruitful during the previous game against Hampshire where he was dismissed for four runs in the first innings and remained not out on seven in the second. He continues to be their top batter overall with 901 runs in 21 innings, including three tons and four half-centuries. Averaging at 47.42, he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming match.

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

In Yorkshire’s sole innings against Somerset, Adam Lyth emerged as the second leading run scorer for the team with a 30-run knock. His lead remains unchallenged as he has amassed 1053 runs in 21 innings which includes three centuries and five half-centuries. With an average of 52.65, the opener is the top choice to be their standout batter.

Sussex vs Yorkshire Best Bowlers

Ollie Robinson to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Ollie Robinson was among the top bowlers during the last game against Hampshire where he picked three wickets across two innings. He leads their bowling attack overall with 27 wickets in 14 innings, and although his average of 29.29 could be improved upon, he is expected to be their premier bowler against Yorkshire.

George Hill to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler


George Hill was Yorkshire’s leading wicket-taker in the last outing against Somerset where he delivered 23 overs in his solitary spell, bowled four maidens, bagged two wickets and achieved an economy rate of 2.73. He is their top bowler overall with 41 wickets in 18 innings and a stellar average of 18.02, making him the top contender against Sussex as well.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Yorkshire

Sussex and Yorkshire are both middling teams this season as they stand sixth and seventh, respectively, in the Division One standings. Both sides have exactly the same results with three wins, four defeats and five drawn matches so far. However, Yorkshire lead their head-to-head tally against Sussex with a 2-1 scoreline in the last five matches, and the Leeds-based team are favored to clinch victory once again in the upcoming match.
  • Sussex to win @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
  • Yorkshire to win @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
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