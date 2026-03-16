Facts: James Coles leads Sussex’s run charts with 901 runs in 21 innings this season so far.

Yorkshire’s Adam Lyth is the third leading batter of the County Championship Division One with 1053 runs in 21 innings.

Sussex vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Sussex’s campaign has been mediocre this season and they settled for their fifth draw of the season during the previous game against Hampshire. It was a low-scoring endeavor for both sides as the latter posted 226 runs while batting first, and Sussex responded with 122 runs before getting bundled out. Hampshire added 173 additional runs to their tally and Sussex certainly had their work cut out; the latter were 84/3 in the fourth innings when a lack of time forced a stalemate between the sides.

Yorkshire, too, drew their last outing against Somerset where the latter scored a whopping 441 runs before declaring the first innings. Right off the bat, Yorkshire struggled during their chase as they were 134/9 - Jordan Thompson’s 57 and Adam Lyth’s 30 were the top scores from the innings but at this juncture, a draw was reached due to a shortage of time.

Sussex chance of winning - 48%

Yorkshire chance of winning - 52%

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Sussex vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

Yorkshire to score over 25.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean have been Yorkshire’s mainstay openers all season long and they have improved consistently over the course of the tournament. In the five fixtures leading up to this game, the pair secured impressive totals of 32, 46, 107, 15, 81, 41* and 0 runs before the first dismissal. Their partnership is not easy to break up and they are endorsed to put on a big score in the next game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sussex Opening Partnership to be Under 28.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Yorkshire Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Sussex vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

The pitch at County Ground in Hove is better suited to the batters but the vote is split 3-3 between the teams batting and fielding first. Nevertheless, the batting sides emerged victorious in two matches while those chasing sides have a single victory this season. Moreover, the average first innings total of 310 is rather remarkable which will make batting first the top choice in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

A 35% chance of rainfall is predicted at Hovewith light rain and a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius on match day.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Brad Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Tymal Mills, James Hayes, Gurinder Sandhu.

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Hughes Batter Tom Haines Batter Oliver Carter Batter James Coles All-rounder Sean Hunt Bowler Tom Alsop Batter John Simpson (C) Wicket-keeper Jack Carson Bowler Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder Ollie Robinson Bowler Jaydev Unadkat Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have two defeats and three draws in the last five matches which shows that their form is dwindling. Further, their batting performance against Hampshire in the previous game was awful which puts them on the backfoot.

Yorkshire Player List

Jonny Bairstow (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, Noah Kelly, Shan Masood, William Luxton, George Hill, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Thompson, Yash Vagadia, Donovan Ferreira, Finlay Bean, Jonathan Tattersall, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dom Bess, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando, Jack White, Will O’Rourke, Will Sutherland.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Finlay Bean Batter James Wharton Batter William Luxton Batter Jonny Bairstow (C) Wicket-keeper Matthew Revis All-rounder Will Sutherland Bowler Dom Bess Bowler Jordan Thompson All-rounder Ben Coad Bowler Jack White Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire blow hot and cold with their batting displays but they won two of the last five games, including their previous encounter against Sussex this season.

Sussex vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head

In the last five head-to-head games between the sides, Yorkshire have a slight lead with a 2-1 record against Sussex.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Sussex - 1

Yorkshire - 2

Draw - 2

Sussex vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Sussex

Sussex’s opening totals have stagnated this season as Daniel Hughes and Tom Haines have posted substandard scores of 17, 28, 19, 12, 28 and 3 runs in the last three matches. They are unable to make any headway while Yorkshire’s Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean have proved to be a dependable pair for the team this season. In the previous three encounters, they added 32, 46, 107 and 15 runs to the first wicket. Given that the latter’s openers have more firepower, they are expected to establish a superior first partnership in the upcoming match.

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Sussex vs Yorkshire Best Batters

James Coles to be Sussex’s Best Batter

James Coles was not particularly fruitful during the previous game against Hampshire where he was dismissed for four runs in the first innings and remained not out on seven in the second. He continues to be their top batter overall with 901 runs in 21 innings, including three tons and four half-centuries. Averaging at 47.42, he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming match.

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

In Yorkshire’s sole innings against Somerset, Adam Lyth emerged as the second leading run scorer for the team with a 30-run knock. His lead remains unchallenged as he has amassed 1053 runs in 21 innings which includes three centuries and five half-centuries. With an average of 52.65, the opener is the top choice to be their standout batter.

Sussex vs Yorkshire Best Bowlers

Ollie Robinson to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Ollie Robinson was among the top bowlers during the last game against Hampshire where he picked three wickets across two innings. He leads their bowling attack overall with 27 wickets in 14 innings, and although his average of 29.29 could be improved upon, he is expected to be their premier bowler against Yorkshire.

George Hill to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler



George Hill was Yorkshire’s leading wicket-taker in the last outing against Somerset where he delivered 23 overs in his solitary spell, bowled four maidens, bagged two wickets and achieved an economy rate of 2.73. He is their top bowler overall with 41 wickets in 18 innings and a stellar average of 18.02, making him the top contender against Sussex as well.