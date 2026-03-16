Facts: Ethan Bamber is the leading wicket-taker for Warwickshire with 38 wickets in 22 innings so far.

Essex’s Jamie Porter is the third highest bowler of the County Championship Division One with 42 wickets in 19 innings

Warwickshire vs Essex Chances of Winning

Warwickshire were in a high scoring draw with Surrey during their previous encounter where the former surpassed 246 runs by posting 248 on the board. Top order batter Will Young and all-rounder Ed Barnard led the innings with 72 and 50 runs, respectively. The bowlers allowed Surrey to score an additional 391 runs in the third innings which put immense pressure on the Birmingham-based team. In the final innings of the game, opener Rob Yates remained not out on 34* while Alex Davies and Will Young scored 31 runs each. At this juncture, the match was brought to a close due to a lack of time.

In Essex’s previous outing against Durham, the latter scored 333 which the Chelmsford-rooted team surpassed with ease. They responded by posting 457 runs before declaring; Dean Elgar and Matt Critchley top-scored with 150 and 129 runs, respectively, while Simon Harmer’s 44 was also a valuable contribution. Durham were restricted to 173/7 and Essex had a surefire shot at victory but since their allotted four days were up, a deadlock was reached.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 57%

Essex chance of winning - 43%

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Warwickshire vs Essex Betting Tips

Essex to score over 26.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Dean Elgar and Paul Walter have opened Essex’s last five matches and although they could work on their consistency, their partnership has become successful with time. Together, the duo secured totals of 7, 68, 10, 63, 24, 2, 19 and 30 runs before the fall of the first wicket. They are on course to set up another competitive stand in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Warwickshire Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Essex Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Warwickshire vs Essex Toss Prediction

The toss winners elected to bat and field first three times each this season and the victories are also divided 1-1 between those batting and chasing. Nevertheless, the average first innings score of 404 is quite competitive and defensible which will make batting first the top choice in the upcoming fixture, too.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests light showers at Birmingham with a mild 25% possibility of precipitation. The temperature is expected to touch 15 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Booth, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Roman Walker, Ethan Bamber, Kai Smith, Tazeem Chaudry Ali, Vishwa Fernando, Tom Latham, Beau Webster, Zen Malik, Corey Rocchiccioli, Will Young, Nathan Gilchrist.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Alex Davies (C) Wicket-keeper Will Young Batter Sam Hain Batter Zen Malik Batter Ed Barnard All-rounder Dan Mousley Batter Michael Booth Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire have four draws and one victory in the last five matches which indicates damage limitation. Moreover, they have a powerful batting order with Sam Hain and Will Young returning to the first squad.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Aaron Beard, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Shardul Thakur, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Ben Allison, Eathan Bosch, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer, Kasun Rajitha, Mackenzie Jones, Khaleel Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XI

Dean Elgar Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Tom Westley (C) All-rounder Jordan Cox Batter Charlie Allison Batter Matt Critchley All-rounder Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper Noah Thain Bowler Simon Harmer Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex have a mixed bag of results with three draws, one win and one defeat in the last five encounters. They have a strong top order but the other batters need to pull their weight as well.

Warwickshire vs Essex Head-to-Head

Essex have the advantage in their head-to-head tally against Warwickshire with three wins in the previous five encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Warwickshire - 1

Essex - 3

Draw - 1

Warwickshire vs Essex Betting Odds

Essex to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire

Warwickshire’s Rob Yates and Alex Davies are the mainstay openers for the team this season but their form is a tad erratic, evidenced by scores of 10, 48, 52, 0 and 8 runs in the last three matches. They pale in comparison to Essex considering Dean Elgar and Paul Walter have set up stands of 7, 68, 10 and 63 runs in the previous three outings. Although the latter have shown inconsistency as well, the bookmakers rely on the latter to achieve a better first partnership than their counterparts at Warwickshire.

Warwickshire vs Essex First class Edgbaston, Birmingham, null Warwickshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Essex Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.93 Bet Now!

Warwickshire vs Essex Best Batters

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Sam Hain returned to the squad after sitting out a few games, and he struggled to hit the ground running as he faced a golden duck dismissal against Surrey. He did not get a chance to bat in the second innings but he remains Warwickshire’s second leading batter overall with 671 runs in 16 innings and an average of 55.91 which makes him the favorite against Essex.

Matt Critchley to be Essex’s Best Batter

In the previous outing against Durham, Matt Critchley emerged as the top batter for Essex in their sole innings with a 129-run century. He has made his way to second place among the team’s batters with 764 runs in 19 innings which includes three tons and three half-centuries. Further, he has an impressive average of 42.44, making him the top pick against Warwickshire.

Warwickshire vs Essex Best Bowlers

Ethan Bamber to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Ethan Bamber was among the top bowlers for Warwickshire in the previous game against Surrey, having claimed two wickets in each of the two innings. He stands as the team’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 38 wickets in 22 innings. Although his average of 34.52 is not particularly favorable, he is expected to showcase his wicket-taking prowess in the upcoming fixture.

Jamie Porter to be Essex’s Best Bowler



As predicted for the last game, Jamie Porter led Essex’s bowling attack against Durham with a four-wicket haul in the first innings and three additional wickets in the following innings. He has extended his lead at the top with 42 wickets in 19 innings and a stellar average of 22.00, the best of the team. He continues to be the leading contender in the upcoming fixture as well.