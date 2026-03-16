Facts: Warwickshire’s Ed Barnard is the third leading run scorer of the Division One with 495 runs in eight innings.

Hampshire’s Kyle Abbott is the top wicket-taker of the tournament with 23 wickets in ten innings.

Warwickshire vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Warwickshire were outstanding with the bat in the previous game against Surrey as the former were tasked with setting a score and they piled on a whopping 665 runs before declaring. Tom Latham and Ed Barnard were particularly commendable as they each scored 184 and 177* runs, respectively, while Zen Malik also notched up a century with an unbeaten 105. Openers Rob Yates and Alex Davies also did well for the team, having scored 86 and 45 runs, respectively. Surrey responded with 504 and followed on with 15 runs when the match ended in a draw due to a shortage of time.

Hampshire, on the other hand, suffered their first defeat of the season as they went up against Nottinghamshire in the previous match. The latter’s score of 333 was too much for Hampshire and they collapsed with 196 runs on the board during their chase; Kyle Abbott and Tom Prest were the only contributors with 67 and 43 runs, respectively. Nottinghamshire added 345 additional runs to their score which made it impossible for Hampshire to catch up, and the latter were bundled out 116, losing by a horrendous margin of 336 runs.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 60%

Hampshire chance of winning - 40%

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Warwickshire vs Hampshire Betting Tips

Hampshire to score low before first dismissal

Mark Stoneman and Fletcha Middleton have been Hampshire’s openers from the start of the season but there has been a flatline in their trajectory with no improvement whatsoever. In five matches so far, the openers set up partnerships of 20, 15, 17, 38, 6, 16, 70 and 47 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Their performance has been suboptimal to say the least and they are not expected to do well in the upcoming game either.

Warwickshire vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

Despite a high average first innings score of 429 at Edgbaston this season, fielding first is the way to go since the surface supports high scoring chases. In all three matches held here so far this season, the toss winners chose to field first on call occasions and even though all of the matches were drawn, the toss winning skipper will want to chase in the next fixture as well.

Weather Report

Birmingham will be sunny and clear on match day with no rain clouds in sight and a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Booth, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Roman Walker, Ethan Bamber, Kai Smith, Tazeem Chaudry Ali, Vishwa Fernando, Tom Latham, Beau Webster, Zen Malik.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Alex Davies (C) Wicket-keeper Tom Latham Batter Sam Hain Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Ed Barnard All-rounder Zen Malik All-rounder Kai Smith Batter Ethan Bamber Bowler Che Simmons Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire have been improving over the course of the season and Tom Latham’s arrival in the last match was the cherry on top. Their batting is their greatest strength this season.

Hampshire Player List

Ben Brown (c), Ali Orr, Fletcha Middleton, James Vince, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, Felix Organ, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mark Stoneman, Brett Hampton, Sonny Baker.

Predicted Playing XI

Mark Stoneman Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter Toby Albert Batter Tom Prest All-rounder Brad Wheal Bowler Liam Dawson All-rounder Ben Brown (C) Wicket-keeper Brett Hampton Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler James Fuller Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire’s batting was absolutely awful in the previous game and they do not have it in them to put up a fight against Warwickshire.

Warwickshire vs Hampshire Head-to-Head

Warwickshire and Hampshire are quite closely matched with a 2-1 scoreline in the previous five games.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Warwickshire - 2

Hampshire - 1

Draw - 2

Warwickshire vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire

Mark Stoneman and Fletcha Middleton are both struggling to get going and their partnerships in the last three matches reflect how awful their form has been, having scored 20, 15, 17 and 38 runs for Hampshire’s first wicket. This is quite the contrast to Warwickshire’s first partnership as Rob Yates and Alex Davies have added 70, 30, 45, 0 and 11 runs to the first wicket in the three games leading up to this fixture. Since they are in better shape and have shown power hitting potential, Warwickshire are favored in this regard in the upcoming game.

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Warwickshire vs Hampshire Best Batters

Tom Latham to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Tom Latham took part in his first match of the tournament against Surrey last time out and he notched up a century with a whopping 184 runs. He has 5834 runs in 158 tests so far which includes 13 centuries and 31 half-centuries. His average of 38.38 is impressive and he is expected to come out on top in the next match.

Nick Gubbins to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Nick Gubbins had a substandard outing against Nottinghamshire prior to this where he was out on a duck in the first innings and managed to score a mere 12 runs in the second innings. However, his position at the top remains unchallenged with 345 runs in eight innings and an average of 43.12. He is anticipated to top their charts in the next game.

Warwickshire vs Hampshire Best Bowlers

Ethan Bamber to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Ethan Bamber delivered two spells against Surrey in the last match but had a disappointing outing as he failed to capture any wickets. Despite that, he has a huge lead over the other bowlers from the team with 18 wickets in nine innings and an average of 31.33. He remains the top choice against Hampshire.

Kyle Abbott to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

As predicted, Kyle Abbott emerged as the top wicket-taker for Hampshire in the previous game versus Nottinghamshire, having claimed a fifer in the first innings and a three-wicket haul in the second innings. He is their leading bowler overall, too, with 23 wickets in ten innings and an average of 18.47 which makes him the top contender against Warwickshire as well.