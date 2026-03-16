Facts: Opener Rob Yates stands as the top run-getter for Warwickshire with 225 runs in four innings.

Nottinghamshire’s Fergus O'Neill is the leading bowler of the Division One with 11 wickets in four innings.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Warwickshire’s last game against Durham went down to the wire in a nail-biting finish as the latter kicked off the match with 387 runs on the board. Warwickshire’s chase was quite successful as they scored 325 and the deficit was not too much to make up. Wicket-keeper batter Kai Smith’s 79 was the top score for the team while Michael Booth’s unbeaten 58 was a close second. Durham extended their lead with 276 more runs and Warwickshire had a difficult fourth-innings chase to pull off. Their batting lineup banded together and put on commendable performances; Ed Barnard was the standout batter with 101 runs followed by Kai Smith, Alex Davies and Michael Booth who scored 62, 50 and 40 runs, respectively. Warwickshire were down to their last wicket but they managed to overcome the target and relish their first victory of the season.

Nottinghamshire were quite competitive in the previous game as well as they took on Essex. The former scored 347 to start the game with Kyle Verreynne’s 128* was the top score. Essex responded by adding 367 runs to the board and Nottinghamshire reclaimed their lead with 385 additional runs. This time, it was Jack Haynes who top-scored with 142 while Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater were next in line with 92 and 67 runs. Essex were going strong with 106/1 in the fourth innings but the match ended at this juncture in a draw.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 56%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 44%

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Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Warwickshire to score high before first dismissal

Rob Yates and Alex Davies are a dependable opening duo for Warwickshire given how long they have been at the front. Their left-hand right-hand combination works wonders for the team and they made a solid start to the tournament with scores of 57, 22, 116 and 27 runs. Even though their consistency could be better, they are on the right track and will be expected to put on another solid partnership against Nottinghamshire.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

The toss winners favor chasing at Edgbaston and during the last match as well, Warwickshire elected to field first against Sussex. In the 2024 season, the average first innings score of 332 was quite impressive but no total is adequate on this surface since high scoring chases are frequent. Fielding first will be the toss winner’s top choice for the next game, too.

Weather Report

A gloomy outlook is predicted at Birmingham accompanied by a 20% likelihood of rainfall. The temperature is expected to be around 16 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Booth, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Roman Walker, Ethan Bamber, Kai Smith, Tazeem Chaudry Ali, Vishwa Fernando.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Alex Davies (C) Batter Hamza Shaikh Batter Sam Hain Batter Ethan Bamber Bowler Dan Mousley All-rounder Ed Barnard All-rounder Kai Smith Wicket-keeper Michael Booth Bowler Tazeem Chaudry Ali Bowler Vishwa Fernando Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire’s final innings against Durham was a brilliant batting display and they are undoubtedly a strong lineup this season.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Robert Lord, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Kyle Verreynne, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Farhan Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jacob Duffy, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten. Fergus O'Neill.

Predicted Playing XI

Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Ben Slater Batter Freddie McCann Batter Joe Clarke Batter Jack Haynes Batter Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper Lyndon James All-rounder Fergus O'Neill Bowler Brett Hutton Bowler Farhan Ahmed Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire’s batting showcase was quite competitive against Essex but they were still on the verge of losing due to a lax bowling attack.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

The last three matches between Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire were drawn but the two matches prior to that were won by the former.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Warwickshire - 2

Nottinghamshire - 0

Draw - 3

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Both sides have had fluctuating opening partnerships in the tournament so far. For Warwickshire, Rob Yates and Alex Davies are the openers again and they have set up quite competitive stands of 57, 22, 116 and 27 runs in the last two games. Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater’s partnerships have also been on par but their inconsistency is more glaring, considering they have added 1, 113, 62 and 8 runs to the first wicket in two matches. Since Yates and Davies are more seasoned as an opening pair, they are relied upon to outgun Nottinghamshire’s first partnership.

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Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Alex Davies to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Alex Davies scored 38 runs in the first innings against Durham but went on to achieve his second half-century of the season in the following innings, having scored precisely 50 runs. Although he has 155 runs in four innings while some of his teammates have done better, he is expected to come into his own in the upcoming match.

Kyle Verreynne to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

The previous game against Essex was Kyle Verreynne’s first game of the season and he went hammer and tongs to score an unbeaten 128 in the first innings. He only scored three more runs in the following innings before his dismissal but his form is quite promising, making him the top choice against Warwickshire.

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Michael Booth to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Michael Booth went ham against Durham during the last match where he picked three wickets in the first innings and a whopping four-wicket haul in the next innings. He is now the joint leading bowler for the team with eight wickets in four innings but his average of 31.75, though quite high, is the best of the team. He remains the top pick for the next game.

Fergus O'Neill to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Fergus O'Neill was the second leading wicket-taker in the previous match against Essex where he claimed three wickets in the first innings but went wicketless during the second. Overall, he is the top bowler for Nottinghamshire with 11 wickets in four innings. Averaging at 19.27, he is the leading contender for the upcoming fixture.