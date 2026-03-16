Facts: Warwickshire’s Ethan Bamber is the third leading bowler of the Division One with 18 wickets in seven innings.

Opener Dom Sibley is the top batter for Surrey with 412 runs in seven innings.

Surrey have a 4-0 lead over Warwickshire in the last five head-to-head encounters.

Warwickshire vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Warwickshire recovered from a dismal batting performance and upset Yorkshire in the previous game after limiting the latter to a score of 205. Warwickshire snatched the lead but only just as they piled on 253 runs and Beau Webster starred with the bat, having scored 85 runs. Yorkshire’s second innings with the bat was not competitive either since they were bundled out for 232 and Warwickshire completed their with five wickets in hand.

Surrey brought their drought of wins to an end as they overcame Somerset with ease in the last encounter, having kept the latter down to a total of 283. Surrey scored 367 during their chase with half-centuries from Rory Burns, Jamie Smith, Dan Lawrence and Dom Sibley who scored 76, 58, 55 and 53 runs, respectively. Wicket-keeper batter Ben Foakes contributed 42 runs to the tally and the bowlers worked their charm again by restricting Somerset to 119. Surrey lost two wickets in the process of completing the chase but it did not take much effort before they were over the line.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 35%

Surrey chance of winning - 65%

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Warwickshire vs Surrey Betting Tips

Surrey to score high before first dismissal

Surrey’s opening wicket improved gradually over the course of the season as Rory Burns and Dom Sibley found their momentum. In the four games the sides have participated in so far, they have opened every match together and secured totals of 129, 18, 34, 3, 56, 8 and 38 runs. Despite a slow start, the pair made up a fair bit of ground and are performing at a competitive level which makes it highly likely that they will set up a solid partnership in the next game as well.

Warwickshire vs Surrey Toss Prediction

Edgbaston is a high scoring venue where chases tend to be more easily achieved and the average first innings total of 311 this season is not necessarily a safe score. In both games played here so far, the toss winners chose to field first twice but they were both drawn. The skippers will be keen to field first in the upcoming match, too.

Weather Report

The weather at Birmingham will be clear with a minimal 5% possibility of rainfall and the conditions are going to be partly cloudy. The temperature is predicted to touch 19 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Booth, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Roman Walker, Ethan Bamber, Kai Smith, Tazeem Chaudry Ali, Vishwa Fernando.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Alex Davies (C) Batter Hamza Shaikh Batter Sam Hain Batter Ethan Bamber Bowler Dan Mousley All-rounder Ed Barnard All-rounder Kai Smith Wicket-keeper Michael Booth Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler Vishwa Fernando Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire have had luck on their side since they were saved from the clutches of defeat twice and were able to return in better shape. Their bowlers, in particular, were quite impactful against Yorkshire.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Josh Blake, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Jordan Clark, Ollie Sykes, Sam Curran, Shakib Al Hasan, Thomas Lawes, Tom Curran, Tom Ealham, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Chris Jordan, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Jamie Overton, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Yousef Majid, Matthew Fisher.

Predicted Playing XI

Rory Burns (C) Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Ollie Pope Batter Jamie Smith Batter Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper Dan Lawrence Batter Ryan Patel Batter Jordan Clark All-rounder Gus Atkinson Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey’s bowling against Somerset was incredibly powerful and it made life easy for the batters.

Warwickshire vs Surrey Head-to-Head

Surrey have a dominant lead in their head-to-head tally against Warwickshire, having won the last four matches back-to-back.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Warwickshire - 0

Surrey - 4

Draw - 1

Warwickshire vs Surrey Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire

Both sides have had inconsistent first partnerships in the tournament so far, but Warwickshire have also had painfully mediocre scores as Rob Yates and Alex Davies added 30, 45, 0, 11, 57 and 22 runs to the first wicket in the last three matches. Surrey’s openers have been a slight bit more advanced in this aspect with opening scores of 129, 18, 34, 3 and 56 in the previous three outings. Rory Burns and Dom Sibley are marginally more stable in this regard which makes them the top opening pair for the next clash.

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Warwickshire vs Surrey Best Batters

Ed Barnard to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Ed Barnard was just shy of a second half-century this season as he found himself dismissed on 41 in the first innings against Yorkshire. He scored 37 runs in the following innings and extended his lead at the top with 318 runs in seven innings. With an average of 53.00, he is expected to lead the charge in the next match.

Dom Sibley to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Although Dom Sibley was not the leading batter for Surrey in the previous game, he scored his third half-century of the season in the first innings against Somerset with 53 runs. He remains their top batter by quite a margin, having amassed 412 runs in seven innings with an average of 68.66. He is the top pick against Warwickshire.

Warwickshire vs Surrey Best Bowlers

Ethan Bamber to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Ethan Bamber emerged as the top wicket-taker for Warwickshire during the last game against Yorkshire where he achieved a brilliant fifer in the first innings and a four-wicket haul in the second. This bolstered him to the top spot overall with 18 wickets in seven innings and an average of 27.50. He is the top choice for the upcoming game, too.

Jordan Clark to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Jordan Clark came into his own during the last match against Somerset as he claimed a fifer in the first innings and added three more wickets to his tally in the second. With 14 wickets in six innings and an average of 24.64, he is Surrey’s top bowler at the moment. Given his performance in the previous encounter, he is the leading contender for the next fixture.