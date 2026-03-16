Facts: Alex Davies of Warwickshire was the third highest run scorer of the Division One in 2024 with 1115 runs in 23 innings.

Sussex’s John Simpson was the third leading batter of the Division Two, having scored 1197 runs in 20 innings.

Warwickshire vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Warwickshire had an entirely forgettable season prior to this considering they wound up with a single win. Their last match against Nottinghamshire showed a glimpse of their competitiveness since the latter posted 487 runs on the scoreboard and Warwickshire were on course to catching up. Sam Hain was the standout performer with an unbeaten 153-run century while Ed Barnard and wicket-keeper batter Michael Burgess were next in line with 81 and 56 runs, respectively. However, their allotted four days were up at this juncture and the match ended in a deadlock.

On the contrary, Sussex come into this tournament as the reigning champions of Division Two. In the last match against Middlesex, Sussex’s bowlers decimated the latter by restricting their score to 271 and the batters kicked them when they were down by surpassing the target with 459 runs. James Coles and Tom Haines emerged as centurions with 132* and 105 runs, respectively, while skipper John Simpson scored an unbeaten 87. Tom Alsop also contributed 66 runs and the team were in a comfortable position but with the time having run out, both sides had to settle for a draw.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 59%

Sussex chance of winning - 41%

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Warwickshire vs Sussex Betting Tips

Sussex to score high before first dismissal

Sussex’s openers took apart the opposition’s bowling any chance they got and they barely spared any team. During the last five matches of the 2024 season, Tom Haines was the mainstay opener while his partner oscillated between Oli Carter and Daniel Hughes but regardless, their partnerships were impressive as they piled on 56, 27, 110, 196, 5 and 27 runs before the first dismissal. Since they were able to put in competitive performances consistently, they will be expected to bring the same form to the upcoming tournament.

Warwickshire vs Sussex Toss Prediction

Although it is not impossible for a high scoring endeavor at Edgbaston, chasing is a favored option given the wicket is better suited to the fielding sides. The average first innings score of 332 is not necessarily safe at this venue and the teams elected to field first five out of seven times in the 2024 season. In the next outing, too, fielding first will be the toss winner’s top choice.

Weather Report

Overcast skies are forecast at Birmingham on match day coupled with a 20% chance of rain and a maximum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Player List

Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali, Will Rhodes, Alex Davies, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Booth, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Roman Walker.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Alex Davies Batter Will Rhodes All-rounder Sam Hain Batter Dan Mousley All-rounder Ed Barnard All-rounder Michael Burgess Wicket-keeper Danny Briggs Bowler Michael Booth Bowler Craig Miles Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire were quite weak in their bowling attack and their batting lacked depth with several top-order batters struggling for form.

Sussex Player List

Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Brad Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Tymal Mills.

Predicted Playing XI

Oliver Carter Batter Tom Haines Batter Tom Clark Batter Tom Alsop Batter James Coles All-rounder John Simpson Wicket-keeper Jack Carson Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder

Sussex Team Form

Sussex’s batting and bowling were both equally solid and they will be tough to beat if they retain their form from the last season.

Warwickshire vs Sussex Head-to-Head

The last three games between Warwickshire and Sussex ended in draws but the former won the two matches prior to that.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Warwickshire - 2

Sussex - 0

Draw - 3

Warwickshire vs Sussex Betting Odds

Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire

Rob Yates and Alex Davies were the frontrunners for Warwickshire last season and the seasoned openers did not do justice to the team’s opening wicket, especially since the former was out of form. In the last five matches, the duo added 0, 6 and 26 runs to the first wicket. Their performance was evidently underwhelming and Sussex’s openers were much more successful in their campaign; Oli Carter and Tom Haines scored 56, 27 and 110 runs in the last three games of the tournament and will, naturally, be backed to outclass Warwickshire’s first partnership.

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Warwickshire vs Sussex Best Batters

Alex Davies to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Alex Davies emerged as the leading run scorer for Warwickshire last season, having accumulated a grand total of 1115 runs in 23 innings. He scored four centuries and three half-centuries over the course of the season. His consistency was remarkable and his average of 50.68 makes him the leading contender against Sussex.

John Simpson to be Sussex’s Best Batter

In Sussex’s last game against Middlesex last season, skipper John Simpson scored his fourth half-century of the season with an unbeaten 87. He was the leading batter for Sussex with 1197 runs in 20 innings and an average of 74.81. Given that he also garnered five centuries, he remains the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Warwickshire vs Sussex Best Bowlers

Oliver Hannon-Dalby to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Oliver Hannon-Dalby was in a league of his own last season as he managed to claim 50 wickets over the course of 24 innings. He was the most consistent and dependable bowler from the team, having achieved three fifers. He also earned a brilliant average of 22.28 in the tournament which makes him the top choice for the next match.

Jack Carson to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Jack Carson led Sussex’s bowling unit in the 2024 season where he bagged 50 wickets overall in 22 innings, including three fifers and a ten-wicket haul. He was unmatched for the entire season and consistently emerged as the team’s top bowler. With an average of 22.46, he is anticipated to lead the charge once again.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Warwickshire Warwickshire to win @ 1.68 (Parimatch)

Sussex to win @ 2.05 (Parimatch) Warwickshire were a shadow of themselves in the previous season and it was extremely uncharacteristic of them to have achieved a single win in 14 outings. They managed to remain a middling team as they finished seventh in the standings but they have a lot of revamping to do coming into the present season. Sussex are in a great position, though, as the current champions of Division Two. They won eight out of 14 games and were a highly competitive side. While Warwickshire are in the midst of recouping, Sussex are at an advantage and have the firepower to come out on top. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





