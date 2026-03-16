Facts: Ethan Bamber is the leading wicket-taker for Warwickshire with 28 wickets in 16 innings.

Worcestershire’s Tom Taylor is the third leading bowler of the County Championship Division One with 35 wickets in 17 innings.

The last five head-to-head games between Warwickshire and Worcestershire were all drawn.

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Warwickshire ended their third game in a row in a drawas they faced Sussex last time out and batted first. The Birmingham-based side piled on a huge total of 415 runs with excellent batting displays from Rob Yates, Sam Hain and Ed Barnard who scored 93, 87 and 66 runs, respectively. Sussex managed to get the lead, though, as they scored 533 runs. Warwickshire were 260/4 in the third innings where Tom Latham, Alex Davies and Sam Hain scored 69, 58 and 53* runs, respectively. However, the time ran out and the sides had to settle for a draw.

Worcestershire, too, had their last match against Hampshire end in a draw as the former racked in a whopping 679 runs while batting first. Adam Hose and Jake Libby were in a league of their own with double centuries each, having notched up 266 and 228* runs, respectively. Gareth Roderick was also a major contributor with 80 runs and the bowlers kept Hampshire down to 221 and 294/4.Despite their efforts, a lack of time thwarted their chance at victory.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 64%

Worcestershire chance of winning - 36%

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Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Worcestershire to score low before first dismissal

During Worcestershire’s previous five games, Jake Libby has been the only mainstay opener and given that he has had three different partners explains the first wicket’s inconsistency. Having led the innings with Henry Nicholls, Gareth Roderick and Ben Gibbon,the openers set up stands of 3, 23, 4, 64, 20, 31, 1, 10 and 7. They do not have what it takes to take Warwickshire’s bowlers head-on in the next match.

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

The toss winners at Edgbaston have preferred to field first more often, having chosen to do so three out of five times. However,four matches have ended up in draws while one went in favor of the team batting first. The average first innings score of 417 is quite high and the toss winner will want to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Light rain is expected at Birmingham with a 25% chance of precipitation, and the temperature is predicted to reach 20 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Booth, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Roman Walker, Ethan Bamber, Kai Smith, Tazeem Chaudry Ali, Vishwa Fernando, Tom Latham, Beau Webster, Zen Malik, Corey Rocchiccioli.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Alex Davies (C) Batter Tom Latham Batter Sam Hain Batter Jacob Bethell All-rounder Ed Barnard All-rounder Kai Smith Wicket-keeper Corey Rocchiccioli Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Che Simmons Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire have a powerful batting lineup with Sam Hain and Tom Latham in sublime form leading up to this game. They also have a strong bowling attack, especially thanks to Ethan Bamber.

Worcestershire Player List

Jake Libby (c), Brett D'Oliveira, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Amar Virdi, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Jack Home, James Hartshorn, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Logan van Beek, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Ben Allison, Tom Hinley, Jacob Duffy, Fateh Singh, Henry Nicholls, Callum Parkinson.

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Libby (C) Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Kashif Ali Batter Adam Hose Batter Adam Finch Batter Ethan Brookes All-rounder Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Matthew Waite All-rounder Tom Taylor Bowler Ben Allison Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire have a mixture of results in the last five matches and that puts them on the backfoot since they are inconsistent.

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head

The last five matches between Warwickshire and Worcestershirewere all drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Warwickshire - 0

Worcestershire - 0

Draw - 5

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

In the last three matches, Worcestershire’s opening wicket has largely been underperforming with Jake Libby, Gareth Roderick and Henry Nicholls as the openers. They added 3, 23, 4, 64 and 20 runs to the first wicket, and barring one competitive stand the openers were off the mark. Warwickshire’s first partnership has not been significantly better but there is certainly an improvement consideringRob Yates and Alex Davies have secured totals of 79, 22, 33, 1, 5 and 15 runsin the last three matches. They are expected to build on their momentum and achieve a big score in the next match.

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Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Best Batters

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

In the previous outing against Sussex, Sam Hain scored two back-to-back half-centuries with 87 and 53* runs.He is now the second leading batter for Warwickshire overall with 671 runs in 15 inningswhich includes a whopping six half-centuries. Although he struggled early in the tournament, he has an average of 61.00 and will be expected to come out on top in the next match.

Adam Hose to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Adam Hose emerged as the leading run scorer for Worcestershire in the last game versus Hampshire,having scored an impressive double century with 266 runs. He is the team’s second highest run-getter with 514 runs in 11 innings and an average of 46.72 which makes him the favorite against Warwickshire as well.

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Best Bowlers

Ethan Bamber to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Ethan Bamber was the second leading bowler for Warwickshire in the last match against Sussex, having delivered 23 overs, bowled four maidens, bagged two wickets and achieved an economy rate of 2.91.He is the team’s top wicket-taker overall with 28 wickets in 16 inningsalong with an average of 33.32, making him the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Tom Taylor to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Tom Taylor was tied as the top wicket-taker for Worcestershire last time around, having claimed a remarkable four-wicket haul in the first innings against Hampshire. Although he went wicketless in the following innings,he leads their bowling attack with 35 wickets in 17 innings. Averaging at 23.62, he is anticipated to be their premier bowler once again.