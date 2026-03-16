Facts: Brett D'Oliveira, Worcestershire’s skipper, is their leading batter with 222 runs in six innings.

Skipper Alex Lees leads Durham’s run charts with 273 runs in five innings.

Worcestershire vs Durham Chances of Winning

Worcestershire have already suffered two defeats in three matches this season and they were rather careless in their last game against Essex. Despite restricting the latter to 179 in the first innings, Worcestershire’s batters only made 202 runs before getting bundled out. Skipper Brett D'Oliveira and Adam Hose were tied as the top batters with 48 runs each but the contributions from the others were minimal. Essex managed to add 317 runs to their tally and this put Worcestershire under pressure in the fourth innings. Unable to withstand it, they found themselves all out for 266 and they wound up losing by a mere 28 runs.

Durham seemed to have a better approach in the previous encounter against Yorkshire after losing two games in a row. After the latter scored 307 runs, Durham surpassed the target and took the lead by a massive margin as they secured 427 runs. Skipper and opener Alex Lees top-scored with a 172-run daddy hundred while Emilio Gay followed closely behind with 152 runs. Yorkshire were now under pressure and they were 277/6 when the allotted 20 overs were up and a draw was reached.

Worcestershire chance of winning - 39%

Durham chance of winning - 61%

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Worcestershire vs Durham Betting Tips

Durham to score high before first dismissal

Alex Lees and Ben McKinney, Durham’s openers, have been phenomenal individually both their inconsistency has affected the first wicket a great deal. Although the pair are averaging at 54.60 and 46.80, respectively, they have not been able to work well together. In the last three games, they have added 22, 0, 46, 22 and 29 runs to the first wicket. Despite these lackluster scores, they have had some time to bed in which puts them in an advantageous position for the next encounter.

Worcestershire vs Durham Toss Prediction

In the 2024 season of the tournament, County Ground in New Road hosted five matches where all the toss winners elected to field first. The average first innings total of 246 is not a difficult target to chase which will make fielding first the favored option at the venue for the upcoming game, too.

Weather Report

A mild 20% likelihood of rainfall is predicted at New Road, Worcester, and light rain will put a slight damper on the game. The temperature will touch 16 degrees Celsius.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Amar Virdi, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Jack Home, James Hartshorn, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Logan van Beek, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Ben Allison, Tom Hinley, Jacob Duffy.

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Jake Libby Batter Kashif Ali Batter Ethan Brookes All-rounder Adam Hose Batter Brett D'Oliveira (C) All-rounder Matthew Waite All-rounder Tom Taylor Bowler Ben Allison Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler Adam Finch Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire’s batting was absolutely not up to the mark in the last match and this puts them on the backfoot for the next game.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, Mitchell Killeen, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, David Bedingham, Haydon Mustard, Ollie Robinson, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, James Minto, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Neil Wagner, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Stanley McAlindon, Emilio Gay, Will Rhodes, Brendan Doggett.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees (C) Batter Ben McKinney Batter Emilio Gay Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Will Rhodes Batter Graham Clark Batter Ben Raine Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler Daniel Hogg Bowler Brendan Doggett Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham depend heavily on a select few players to deliver but if the batters work on their consistency, they will have a great chance at victory.

Worcestershire vs Durham Head-to-Head

Worcestershire won the previous encounter against Durham in the 2024 season but the latter have the edge with two wins in their last five head-to-head games.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Worcestershire - 1

Durham - 2

Draw - 2

Worcestershire vs Durham Betting Odds

Durham to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Worcestershire’s Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby have been far from consistent - individually and together - which reflects in their fluctuating opening scores of 16, 0, 90, 28, 70 and 16 runs in the last three matches. Although Durham’s openers are in the same plight, Alex Lees and Ben McKinney are a tad more predictable together with stands of 22, 0, 46, 22 and 29 runs in the previous three encounters. Both sides have got their work cut out for them at the front but Durham have a better chance of outdoing Worcestershire’s opening wicket.

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Worcestershire vs Durham Best Batters

Brett D'Oliveira to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last match, Brett D'Oliveira emerged as the joint leading batter for Worcestershire in the first innings against Essex where he scored 48 runs. He scored 36 more runs in the following innings and retains his lead at the top of the team’s run charts with 222 runs in six innings. With an average of 37.00, he remains the top choice against Durham.

Alex Lees to be Durham’s Best Batter

Alex Lees notched up his first century of the season with a sensational knock of 172 in Durham’s sole innings against Yorkshire. He is the top batter for the team with 273 runs in five innings thus far. Averaging at 54.60, he is expected to be their standout batter once again.

Worcestershire vs Durham Best Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Jacob Duffy was the second leading bowler for Worcestershire in the previous outing against Essex where he picked four wickets in the first innings and one more in the second. He is the joint leading wicket-taker for the team overall with eight wickets in four innings and although his average of 37.75 is rather high, he continues to be the top contender for the next game.

Ben Raine to be Durham’s Best Bowler

In the previous outing versus Yorkshire, Ben Raine was the top wicket-taker for Durham with four wickets in the first innings and he added two more to his tally in the following innings. He leads their bowling attack with 13 wickets in six innings. Despite an unappealing average of 31.53, he is relied upon to do well in the upcoming fixture as well.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Durham Both Worcestershire and Durham have to dig themselves out of the mess they landed themselves in after an awful start to the tournament. Worcestershire are last in the standings after drawing the first match and losing the following two games. Durham, on the other hand, are in the penultimate position with two back-to-back defeats and a draw. They have both got a lot of ground to make up but Durham’s performance in the last match inspires confidence in their ability to overcome Worcestershire. Worcestershire to win @ 2.14 (Parimatch) Durham to win @ 1.62 (Parimatch) Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





