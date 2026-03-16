Facts: Tom Taylor leads Worcestershire’s bowling attack with 18 wickets in nine innings thus far.

Jamie Porter is the top wicket-taker for Essex with 19 wickets under his belt in ten innings.

Worcestershire vs Essex Chances of Winning

Worcestershire are, without a doubt, the worst-performing team in the competition so far and they come into this fixture on the back of four defeats. They showed no competitive spirit whatsoever in the last game against Sussex where the latter scored 284 runs to start the match. This was not a particularly daunting total to chase but Worcestershire made a meal of it by getting bundled out for 180. To make matters worse, Sussex scored 256 runs in the second innings and Worcestershire, unable to withstand the pressure, were bowled out for 313 which led to a 47-run defeat.

Essex are a middling team this season and they nearly lost the previous game against Yorkshire before being saved by the bell. The latter’s score of 216 was achievable but Essex crumbled under pressure, having been all out for 123. In the second innings, Essex had their work cut out since Yorkshire added 426 runs to the tally and the deficit was too much to make up. Matt Critchley’s 75 and Michael Pepper’s 68 were the only standout performances and Essex were 273/9, on the verge of defeat, when their allotted four days were up.

Worcestershire chance of winning - 37%

Essex chance of winning - 63%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Worcestershire vs Essex Betting Tips

Worcestershire to score low before first dismissal

Worcestershire are the least successful team in the tournament at the moment and much of their disappointment with the bat boils down to a poor opening wicket. Jake Libby and Gareth Roderick are the team’s openers and their partnerships of 10, 7, 7, 0, 16, 0, 90, 28, 70 and 16 suggest that they are not competitive at all. Their performance saw a sharp decline over the course of the season and they are not expected to come good any time soon.

Worcestershire vs Essex Toss Prediction

The match between Worcestershire and Durham was the only one held at County Ground in New Road this season where the latter chose to field first and it paid off since they kept the home team down to 162 in the first innings. Since the track is better suited to fielding, chasing will be the go-to strategy in the upcoming game as well.

Weather Report

Light rain is forecast at Worcester with a 25% chance of a downpour. The temperature is predicted to go up to 26 degrees Celsius.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Amar Virdi, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Jack Home, James Hartshorn, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Logan van Beek, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Ben Allison, Tom Hinley, Jacob Duffy, Fateh Singh, Henry Nicholls.

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Jake Libby Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Kashif Ali Batter Ethan Brookes All-rounder Adam Hose Batter Brett D'Oliveira (C) All-rounder Matthew Waite All-rounder Tom Taylor Bowler Ben Allison Bowler Fateh Singh Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire’s batting is their biggest vulnerability in the competition and it is easy for the opposition to exploit. Their scores are not competitive whatsoever and they cannot challenge Essex in their present form.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Aaron Beard, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Shardul Thakur, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Ben Allison, Eathan Bosch, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer.

Predicted Playing XI

Dean Elgar Batter Charlie Allison Batter Tom Westley (C) All-rounder Matt Critchley All-rounder Robin Das Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper Simon Harmer Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Noah Thain Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex’s batting performance against Yorkshire was second rate but they beat Worcestershire with ease in their meeting earlier this season.

Worcestershire vs Essex Head-to-Head

In the last five matches between Worcestershire and Essex, the latter have a slight edge with two wins while Worcestershire have a single triumph.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Worcestershire - 1

Essex - 2

Draw - 2

Worcestershire vs Essex Betting Odds

Essex to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Worcestershire’s openers are not up to the mark in the slightest as Jake Libby and Gareth Roderick have both been out of form throughout the competition. In the three games leading up to this fixture, the pair scored 10, 7, 7, 0, 16 and 0 runs before the first dismissal. Their upcoming rivals, Essex, have not been significantly superior in this regard and their opening wicket has had different combinations with Dean Elgar, Charlie Allison and Paul Walter. In the last three outings, the team has had opening totals of 5, 8, 40, 3, 16 and 53 runs. Despite the slight downtrend, Essex’s first partnership is endorsed to outdo that of Worcestershire in the next match.

Worcestershire vs Essex First class County Ground, New Road, Worcester, null Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.34 Bet Now! Essex Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.63 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.6 Bet Now!

Worcestershire vs Essex Best Batters

Jake Libby to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Jake Libby did not do much in the first innings against Sussex, having been out for 13 runs, but he went guns blazing with a 167-run century, marking his first ton of the season. He now leads Worcestershire’s run charts with 327 runs in ten innings and an average of 32.70. Based on his performance in the last game, he is expected to lead the charge once again.

Matt Critchley to be Essex’s Best Batter

Matt Critchley scored a mere six runs in the first innings against Yorkshire but he managed to bag a second half-century this season in the second innings, having scored 75 runs. He is among Essex’s top batters with 333 runs in eight innings and an average of 47.57, making him the favorite against Worcestershire.

Worcestershire vs Essex Best Bowlers

Tom Taylor to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Tom Taylor achieved his first five-wicket haul of the season in the first innings against Sussex and he went on to add two more wickets to his tally in the following innings. He is Worcestershire’s top bowler with 18 wickets in nine innings so far. Although his average of 29.22 could be improved, he is anticipated to come out on top in the next game as well.

Jamie Porter to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Jamie Porter was not the top bowler for Essex during the previous encounter against Yorkshire as he picked just two wickets across two innings. Nevertheless, he is the team’s leading wicket-taker overall with 19 wickets in ten innings and an average of 23.15. He continues to be the top choice for the upcoming fixture, too.