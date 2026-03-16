Facts: Tom Taylor is the leading wicket-taker for Worcestershire with 37 wickets in 19 innings.

Hampshire’s Kyle Abbott is the top bowler of the Division One so far with 41 wickets in 17 innings.

Hampshire and Worcestershire have a 3-1 record in the last five head-to-head fixtures.

Worcestershire vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Worcestershire continue on their dry spell and they lost to Warwickshirein the match prior to this. The former, having batted first as the visitors, posted a competitive stand of 333 runs on the board with Ethan Brookes’ 140 as the top score. The bowlers did a sublime job as they restricted Warwickshire to a meager 184 and the batters gave the team a solid chance at victory by piling on an additional 243 runs on the board where Ethan Brookes top-scored again with 87 runs. However, the bowlers made a meal of the final innings as they failed to curtail the opposition and conceded defeat by five wickets.

Hampshire were in a draw with Nottinghamshire last time out, and it was a high scoring endeavor as the latter racked in 578 runs.Hampshire were not entirely out of touch as they responded with 454 runs; Felix Organ’s unbeaten 122 was the leading total while Tilak Varma was a close second with 112 runs. Openers Joe Weatherley and Fletcha Middleton scored 52 runs apiece and their 94-run opening stand was commendable. Nottinghamshire were 108/1 when a lack of time thwarted a result.

Worcestershire chance of winning - 36%

Hampshire chance of winning - 64%

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Worcestershire vs Hampshire Betting Tips

Worcestershire to score low before first dismissal

Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby have had their ups and downs over the course of the season and their partnership never attained consistency. During the previous five games,they posted scores of 32, 80, 3, 23, 4, 64, 20, 31 and 1 runs, and they have only had two competitive stands to show for themselves. Since they are not entirely reliable, they are not expected to put on a big total in the next game either.

Worcestershire vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

County Ground in New Road is more favorable tothose fielding first who have two wins so farwhile those batting first have a single victory. The remaining game was drawn but chasing was a popular choice since the toss winners elected to do so three out of four times. Moreover, the average first innings score of 240 is quite low which will make fielding first the top choice.

Weather Report

A strong 50% chance of rain is predicted at Worcesterand light rain will disrupt the game. The temperature is expected to touch 22 degrees Celsius.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Jake Libby, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Amar Virdi, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Jack Home, James Hartshorn, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Logan van Beek, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Ben Allison, Tom Hinley, Jacob Duffy, Fateh Singh, Henry Nicholls, Callum Parkinson, Khurram Shahzad, Bertie Foreman.

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Libby Batter Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Kashif Ali Batter Adam Hose Batter Brett D'Oliveira (C) All-rounder Ethan Brookes All-rounder Bertie Foreman All-rounder Tom Taylor Bowler Ben Allison Bowler Adam Finch Batter Khurram Shahzad Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire have an inconsistent team in the tournament. The batters and bowlers do not work in tandem which has cost them favorable results.

Hampshire Player List

Ben Brown (c), Ali Orr, Fletcha Middleton, James Vince, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, Felix Organ, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mark Stoneman, Brett Hampton, Sonny Baker, Tilak Varma, Eddie Jack.

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Weatherley Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter Tilak Varma Batter Ben Brown (C) Wicket-keeper Liam Dawson All-rounder Tom Prest All-rounder Felix Organ Batter Kyle Abbott Bowler James Fuller Bowler Eddie Jack Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire are not an entirely balanced side but they have enough firepower to fight Worcestershire, especially with Tilak Varma and Joe Weatherley in the picture.

Worcestershire vs Hampshire Head-to-Head

Hampshire have the upper hand over Worcestershirewith three wins in the last five head-to-head fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Worcestershire - 1

Hampshire - 3

Draw - 1

Worcestershire vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby are an established opening pair in the tournament but even though they have been the mainstays, their collaboration has yielded erratic results. In the last three games, they secured totals of 32, 80, 3, 23 and 4 runs. However, Hampshire have been better in this regard, especially now that Joe Weatherley has taken over from a struggling Ali Orr to open alongside Fletcha Middleton.The openers set up stands of 94, 19, 54 and 34 runsin the last three encounters, and they are expected to build on that form as they head into the next fixture.

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Worcestershire vs Hampshire Best Batters

Adam Hose to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Adam Hose was not the top scorer for the team in the previous game against Warwickshire with 40 runs in the first innings and 23 additional runs in the second.He has 577 runs in 13 inningsso far which includes one century and one half-century. Averaging at 44.38, he is expected to come out on top in the next match.

Tilak Varma to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Tilak Varma was the second leading batter for Hampshire during the last game versus Nottinghamshire, having scored 112 runs in their sole innings.This marks his second ton of the season and he now has 315 runs in four innings. With an exceptional average of 78.75, he is the top pick to be their standout batter against Worcestershire.

Worcestershire vs Hampshire Best Bowlers

Tom Taylor to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Tom Taylor was not the top bowler for the team in the last match against Warwickshire where he went wicketless in the first innings and picked two wickets in the following innings.He stands as their leading wicket-taker overall with 37 wickets in 19 inningsand an average of 25.62, and he is expected to be their top bowler in the upcoming game.

Kyle Abbott to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

In the last outing versus Nottinghamshire, Kyle Abbott was the joint leading wicket-taker for the team with three wickets in the first innings. He did not deliver a second spell andremains their top bowler overall with 41 wickets in 17 inningsand an average of 19.97, and he remains the leading contender to be their premier bowler once more.