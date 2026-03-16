Facts: Worcestershire’s Tom Taylor is the leading wicket-taker of the County Championship Division One with 43 wickets in 21 innings.

Nottinghamshire’s Haseeb Hameed is the top run scorer of the tournament with 1108 runs in 19 innings.

Nottinghamshire have a 2-1 lead over Worcestershire in their last five head-to-head games.

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Worcestershire are in the midst of an entirely forgettable campaign but they showed signs of competitiveness in the previous game against Hampshire. After the latter posted 293 runs while batting first, Worcestershire responded with 249 - opener Jake Libby’s unbeaten 100 was the top contribution and Adam Hose was next in line with 82 runs. Hampshire added 313 runs to their tally but Worcestershire were not deterred as they scored 303 runs during the final innings. However, a lack of time resulted in a draw between the sides.

Nottinghamshire are a strong contender this season and they were brilliant in the last game against Somerset. They allowed the latter to score 438 runs while batting first but managed to take the lead with a whopping 544 runs on the board. Skipper and opener Haseeb Hameed’s 208 was otherworldly while Lyndon James’s 72 and Jack Haynes’ 70 were helpful additions. The bowlers kept Somerset down to 200/5 in the third innings but the time ran out, leading to a stalemate.

Worcestershire chance of winning - 35%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 65%

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Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Worcestershire to score over 21.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby are Worcestershire’s mainstay openers in the tournament and although they have had their ups and downs together, they remain a dependable pair for the team. In the five games leading up to this fixture, they added 56, 4, 32, 80, 3, 23, 4, 64 and 20 runs to the first wicket. Their progress in the season puts them in a position to secure a solid partnership in the next game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Worcestershire Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership to be Over 29.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

County Ground in New Ground is more favorable to those fielding first considering the toss winners chose to do so three out of five times this season. The teams batting and fielding first have a 1-2 record this season while the other two matches were drawn, and the average first innings score of 251 is not compelling. Chasing will remain the toss winner’s top option.

Weather Report

The conditions at Worcester will be sunny on the day of the game with a negligible 15% chance of precipitation, and the temperature is expected to reach 18 degrees Celsius.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Jake Libby, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Amar Virdi, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Jack Home, James Hartshorn, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Logan van Beek, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Ben Allison, Tom Hinley, Jacob Duffy, Fateh Singh, Henry Nicholls, Callum Parkinson, Khurram Shahzad, Bertie Foreman.

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Libby Batter Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Kashif Ali Batter Adam Hose Batter Brett D'Oliveira (C) All-rounder Ethan Brookes All-rounder Bertie Foreman All-rounder Tom Taylor Bowler Ben Allison Bowler Adam Finch Batter Khurram Shahzad Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire are past the point of redemption and their campaign has no upward scope. Even though their batting was competitive in the last game, they do not stand a chance to overcome Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Robert Lord, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Kyle Verreynne, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Farhan Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jacob Duffy, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten. Fergus O'Neill, Mohammad Abbas, Ishan Kishan.

Predicted Playing XI

Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Ben Slater Batter Freddie McCann Batter Joe Clarke Batter Jack Haynes Batter Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Lyndon James All-rounder Liam Patterson-White Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler Farhan Ahmed Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire are a formidable team to say the least, and they have a powerful batting lineup this season.

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

Nottinghamshire have a slight lead over Worcestershire with two wins in the last five head-to-head games.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Worcestershire - 1

Nottinghamshire - 2

Draws - 2

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Worcestershire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Although Haseeb Hameed is an absolutely explosive player for Nottinghamshire, he has not received adequate support from his opening partner, Ben Slater, which has resulted in subpar scores of 6, 3, 9 and 38 runs in the previous three encounters. Worcestershire’s Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby have shown more potential in this regard with totals of 56, 4, 32, 80 and 3 runs in the last three outings. The latter have the edge going into the next game.

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Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Jake Libby to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

In the previous game against Hampshire, Jake Libby scored two back-to-back centuries with 100* runs in the first innings and 106 runs in the second innings. He stands as the leading run scorer for Worcestershire with 931 runs in 21 innings, including four tons and one 50. Averaging at 49.00, he is expected to lead the charge once again in the next encounter.

Haseeb Hameed to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

The prediction for the previous encounter panned out as expected considering opener Haseeb Hameed led Nottinghamshire’s run charts against Somerset with a 208-run double century in their sole innings. He extended his overall lead with 1108 runs in 19 innings and an average of 79.14, making him the top contender against Worcestershire as well.

Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Tom Taylor to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the last outing against Hampshire, Tom Taylor emerged as the top wicket-taker for Worcestershire with a fifer in the first innings and one additional wicket in the second. He is the team’s leading bowler overall with a grand total of 43 wickets in 21 innings. Moreover, his average of 24.09 is the best of the team which makes him the favorite against Nottinghamshire.

Mohammad Abbas to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Mohammad Abbas was Nottinghamshire’s top bowler against Somerset last time around, as predicted, and he was tied for the spot as he captured four wickets across two innings. He is the second leading bowler for the team overall with 26 wickets in 12 innings and an average of 23.07. His consistency makes him the top pick for the upcoming fixture, too.