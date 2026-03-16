Facts: Jake Libby stands as Worcestershire’s leading batter with 403 runs in 14 innings so far.

Dominic Sibley leads Surrey’s run charts with 590 runs in 12 innings thus far.

Surrey have a 3-1 lead over Worcestershire in the last five head-to-head matches.

Worcestershire vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Worcestershire put the brakes on their rough patch with a draw against Warwickshire in the last outing, and the latter secured a 227-run total while batting first. Worcestershire responded with 181 runs and Jake Libby’s 45 was the only standout performance from the team. Warwickshire had the opportunity to pile on an additional 280 runs which put the team from New Road under pressure. The latter were on the verge of getting bundled out but they were saved by the bell as they were eight wickets down.

Surrey, too, drew their previous game against Essex where the latter were restricted to 217. Surrey managed to surpass the target but the lead was not substantial as they added 279 runs to the scoreboard - Sam Curran top-scored with 70 runs while Jordan Clark and Kurtis Patterson scored 54 and 51 runs, respectively. Essex went on to score an extra 479 runs and Surrey were 289/7 when a lack of time brought the match to an end. Sam Curran was the leading scorer again with 77 runs but the team were saved from the clutches of defeat.

Worcestershire chance of winning - 29%

Surrey chance of winning - 71%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Worcestershire vs Surrey Betting Tips

Surrey to score high before first dismissal

Rory Burns and Dom Sibley are one of the best opening pairs in the tournament this season and they have not lost their competitive edge all season. In the previous five encounters, they secured totals of 22, 76, 56, 58, 15*, 129, 18 and 34 runs before the fall of the first wicket. They are, undeniably, a force to be reckoned with and have what it takes to achieve a monumental stand once more.

Match Prediction Best Odds Worcestershire Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Surrey Opening Partnership to be Over 29.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Worcestershire vs Surrey Toss Prediction

County Ground in New Road has produced a mixed bag of results in the tournament with the teams batting and fielding first sharing a 1-1 record while the other game was drawn. The average first innings score of 249 is attainable and the toss winners elected to field first two out of three times, making it the top strategy for the next match, too.

Weather Report

There is a 35% likelihood of precipitation with light rain at Worcester, and the temperature is expected to reach 22 degrees Celsius.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Amar Virdi, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Jack Home, James Hartshorn, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Logan van Beek, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Ben Allison, Tom Hinley, Jacob Duffy, Fateh Singh, Henry Nicholls.

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Jake Libby Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Kashif Ali Batter Ethan Brookes All-rounder Adam Hose Batter Brett D'Oliveira (C) All-rounder Matthew Waite All-rounder Tom Taylor Bowler Ben Allison Bowler Fateh Singh Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire have the weakest batting lineup in the competition so far which puts them at a disadvantage against Surrey.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Josh Blake, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Jordan Clark, Ollie Sykes, Sam Curran, Shakib Al Hasan, Tom Lawes, Tom Curran, Tom Ealham, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Chris Jordan, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Jamie Overton, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Yousef Majid, Matthew Fisher, Nathan Smith, Kurtis Patterson.

Predicted Playing XI

Rory Burns (C) Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Kurtis Patterson Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper Jason Roy Batter Jamie Overton All-rounder Jordan Clark All-rounder Nathan Smith All-rounder Tom Lawes Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey have two wins and three draws in the last five matches and with Sam Curran back in their roster, they are expected to get more powerful.

Worcestershire vs Surrey Head-to-Head

Surrey have the edge over Worcestershire with three victories in the last five head-to-head fixtures while the latter has a single win.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Worcestershire - 1

Surrey - 3

Draw - 1

Worcestershire vs Surrey Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Worcestershire have improved bit by bit in terms of their opening partnerships but they are still inconsistent and they have experimented with different opening combinations. Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby have been their mainstays, though, and they secured totals of 64, 20, 31, 1, 10 and 1 runs before the first dismissal. However, Surrey’s Rory Burns and Dom Sibley have been much more dependable with scores of 22, 76, 56, 58 and 15* runs in the three matches leading up to this fixture. They are backed to establish a superior result to Worcestershire’s first wicket.

Worcestershire vs Surrey First class County Ground, null Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.41 Bet Now! Surrey Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.75 Bet Now!

Worcestershire vs Surrey Best Batters

Jake Libby to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last game versus Warwickshire, opener Jake Libby top-scored in Worcestershire’s first innings with 45 runs. Although he scored a mere five runs in the following innings, he retains his position as the team’s top scorer with 403 runs in 14 innings. With an average of 28.78, he continues to be the leading choice for the upcoming match.

Sam Curran to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Sam Curran played his first match of the season in the previous match versus Essex and he top-scored in both innings with two back-to-back half-centuries, having notched up 70 and 77 runs. He has a total of 147 runs in two innings and an average of 73.50, making him the favorite against Worcestershire, too.

Worcestershire vs Surrey Best Bowlers

Tom Taylor to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Tom Taylor was the second leading wicket-taker in the previous outing against Warwickshire with four wickets in the first innings and two more in the second. He has extended his lead as Worcestershire’s top bowler with 28 wickets in 13 innings and an average of 24.46, making him the leading contender against Surrey as well.

Jordan Clark to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Jordan Clark picked up three wickets across two innings in the previous outing versus Essex but remains dominant at the top with 25 wickets in 11 innings thus far. Moreover, he has a brilliant average of 25.80 which is the best of the team, and he remains the top pick for the upcoming match despite not coming out on top last time around.