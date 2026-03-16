Facts: Worcestershire’s Tom Taylor is the second leading bowler of the County Championship Division One with 50 wickets in 24 innings.

John Simpson, Sussex’s captain, stands as their top run scorer with 952 runs in 21 innings.

Worcestershire and Sussex are tied 1-1 in the last five encounters against each other.

Worcestershire vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Worcestershire were competitive with the bat during the last game against Durham where the former kicked off the match with a 591-run stand before declaring. Wicket-keeper batter Gareth Roderick and Ethan Brookes were both centurions with 151 and 100 runs, respectively, while skipper Brett D'Oliveira was next in line with 84 runs. Tom Taylor’s 66 and Rehaan Edavalath’s 61 were also valuable contributions, and the team had a score they could defend. Durham responded with 450/6 but a lack of time forced a draw between the sides.

Sussex have had a dry spell and their last match against Yorkshire did not end with a conclusive result. The latter were kept down to a mere 194 and Sussex breezed past the total to take the lead, having posted 250 runs on the board. Skipper and wicket-keeper batter, John Simpson, top-scored with 66 runs, and the bowlers allowed Yorkshire to score an additional 109 runs in the third innings. However, their allotted four days were up and the sides were at an impasse.

Worcestershire chance of winning - 36%

Sussex chance of winning - 64%

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Worcestershire vs Sussex Betting Tips

Sussex to score under 29.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

In the tournament so far, Daniel Hughes and Tom Haines are Sussex’s mainstay openers but their performance has barely seen any improvement this season. They posted partnerships of 10, 17, 28, 19, 12, 28, 3 and 98 runs in the last five encounters which is not particularly impressive. Since there is no progress whatsoever, their collaboration is not expected to succeed in the next match either.

Match Prediction Best Odds Worcestershire Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Sussex Opening Partnership to be Under 29.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Worcestershire vs Sussex Toss Prediction

County Ground in New Road has hosted six games this season where those fielding first have the advantage with a 2-1 record while the other three matches were drawn. The average first innings score of 239 is attainable and the toss winners elected to chase in four games so far. This makes it the top choice for the upcoming game as well.

Weather Report

On match day, the weather at Worcester will be gloomy with a slight 20% likelihood of rainfall. The temperature is set to reach 16 degrees Celsius.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Jake Libby, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Amar Virdi, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Jack Home, James Hartshorn, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Logan van Beek, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Ben Allison, Tom Hinley, Jacob Duffy, Fateh Singh, Henry Nicholls, Callum Parkinson, Khurram Shahzad, Bertie Foreman, Daniel Lategan.

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Libby Batter Rehaan Edavalath Batter Kashif Ali Batter Daniel Lategan Batter Brett D'Oliveira (C) All-rounder Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Ethan Brookes All-rounder Matthew Waite All-rounder Tom Taylor Bowler Ben Allison Bowler Khurram Shahzad Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire have two losses and three draws in the last five matches, and they are not in a position to give Sussex a challenge.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Brad Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Tymal Mills, James Hayes, Gurinder Sandhu.

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Hughes Batter Tom Haines Batter Oliver Carter Batter James Coles All-rounder Sean Hunt Bowler Tom Alsop Batter John Simpson (C) Wicket-keeper Jack Carson Bowler Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder Ollie Robinson Bowler Jaydev Unadkat Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex’s form has dwindled in the last five games considering they have two defeats and three draws. However, they have enough firepower to end their campaign on a positive note.

Worcestershire vs Sussex Head-to-Head

Worcestershire and Sussex are nip and tuck with one victory apiece in the previous five head-to-head games.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Worcestershire - 1

Sussex - 1

Draw - 3

Worcestershire vs Sussex Betting Odds

Worcestershire to have a better opening partnership than Sussex

Daniel Hughes and Tom Haines’ partnership for Sussex’s first wicket has stagnated, and there is absolutely no progress. In the three games leading up to this fixture, the duo added 10, 17, 28, 19 and 12 runs to the first wicket. Worcestershire, on the other hand, are a tad more competitive as Rehaan Edavalath and Jake Libby have secured totals of 25, 3, 26, 56 and 4 runs in the previous three games. Despite the lack of consistency, the latter are expected to post a better first partnership in the upcoming match.

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Worcestershire vs Sussex Best Batters

Jake Libby to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Jake Libby was not a major contributor during the last outing against Durham where he scored a mere 14 runs in their sole innings. Nevertheless, he continues to be Worcestershire’s leading batter with 988 runs in 24 innings, and his average of 44.90 is the best of the team. Moreover, he has four centuries and one half-century which makes him the top choice for the next match.

John Simpson to be Sussex’s Best Batter

In the last game versus Yorkshire, skipper and wicket-keeper batter John Simpson emerged as the top scorer for Sussex with a 66-run half-century. He stands as their top run-getter in the tournament with 952 runs in 21 innings, including three tons and four half-centuries. Averaging at 56.00, he is expected to come out on top in the next match against Worcestershire.

Worcestershire vs Sussex Best Bowlers

Tom Taylor to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Tom Taylor was tied for second place in the previous encounter against Durham where he delivered 13 overs, bowled a maiden, picked a single wicket and achieved an economy rate of 3.69. He has a massive lead over the others overall with 50 wickets in 24 innings so far, and his excellent average of 23.98 makes him the top pick against Sussex.

Ollie Robinson to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Ollie Robinson was not the top bowler for Sussex last time out as he picked a single wicket across two innings against Yorkshire. However, he is their leading wicket-taker overall with 28 wickets in 16 innings and an average of 29.39. Despite his performance in the previous encounter, he is the leading contender to be their premier bowler in the upcoming fixture.