Facts: Worcestershire’s Matthew Waite is the third leading wicket-taker of the Division One with 23 wickets in 11 innings.

Ed Barnard is the top batter for Warwickshire in the tournament with 557 runs in ten innings.

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Worcestershire defied all odds and bagged their first victory of the season against a struggling Essex in the last encounter. The former were the first to bat and they piled on an impressive total of 358 as Matthew Waite top-scored with 73 runs. Rob Jones scored a half-century with 54 runs while Kashif Ali and Tom Taylor notched up 46 and 43 runs, respectively. The bowlers managed to keep Essex down to 157 and Worcestershire took the opportunity to add 134 runs to their tally. Their defense was on the money as Matthew Waite achieved a remarkable six-for and the team bundled out Essex for 110, taking home a dominant 225-run victory.

Warwickshire, on the contrary, faced an unseemly defeat in the last game against Hampshire where the latter scored 300 and the Edgbaston-based side failed to chase it down, having been bundled out for 194. Ed Barnard and Beau Webster were the only ones who pitched in as they scored 58 and 41 runs, respectively. Hampshire scored an additional 203 runs and Warwickshire found themselves all out for 220 which resulted in an 89-run defeat.

Worcestershire chance of winning - 38%

Warwickshire chance of winning - 62%

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Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Worcestershire to score low before first dismissal

From the beginning of the tournament, Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby have opened for Worcestershire and their scores have not improved in the slightest. In the five matches leading up to this fixture, the duo added measly totals of 31, 1, 10, 7, 7, 0, 16, 0, 90 and 28 to the first wicket. Seeing as there is no change in their form, they are not in a favorable position against Warwickshire.

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

County Ground in New Road is primarily a fielding friendly track with an average first innings score of 260 in the tournament so far which is not safe at this venue. In both games held here, the toss winning skippers chose to field first and even though the record of wins is split 1-1 between those batting and fielding first, chasing is more lucrative on this surface and it will be the preferred choice in the next game.

Weather Report

The temperature at Worcester is going to hover around 19 degrees Celsius and the chance of rain stands at 20%. It is expected to be gloomy on match day.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Amar Virdi, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Jack Home, James Hartshorn, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Logan van Beek, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Ben Allison, Tom Hinley, Jacob Duffy, Fateh Singh, Henry Nicholls.

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Jake Libby Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Kashif Ali Batter Ethan Brookes All-rounder Adam Hose Batter Brett D'Oliveira (C) All-rounder Matthew Waite All-rounder Tom Taylor Bowler Ben Allison Bowler Fateh Singh Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire are in awful form and their one-win wonder against Essex is not expected to help them take on Warwickshire. Their batting is still off the mark and they will certainly fall short against a top team.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Booth, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Roman Walker, Ethan Bamber, Kai Smith, Tazeem Chaudry Ali, Vishwa Fernando, Tom Latham, Beau Webster, Zen Malik.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Alex Davies (C) Wicket-keeper Tom Latham Batter Sam Hain Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Ed Barnard All-rounder Zen Malik All-rounder Kai Smith Batter Ethan Bamber Bowler Che Simmons Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire are a daunting team with a strong batting lineup and they have the potential to return stronger in the next match.

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

The last five matches between Worcestershire and Warwickshire were all drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Worcestershire - 0

Warwickshire - 0

Draw - 5

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby have not been able to provide a strong foundation for Worcestershire to build on and their partnerships of 31, 1, 10, 7, 7 and 0 in the previous three encounters do not inspire confidence whatsoever. Although Warwickshire’s openers have had their share of ups and downs, Rob Yates and Alex Davies have been a dependable pair with totals of 12, 2, 70, 30 and 45 runs in the last three fixtures. Despite their slight downturn in performance, Warwickshire are favored to outclass Worcestershire’s first wicket in the next game.

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Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Jake Libby to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Jake Libby was not a major contributor in the previous game against Essex where he scored 16 and 10 runs before his dismissal. Regardless, he is the team’s leading run scorer with 353 runs in 12 runs. His average of 29.41 is among the best of the team and he is expected to be their standout batter against Warwickshire.

Tom Latham to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Tom Latham’s previous performance against Hampshire was awful as he scored five runs in the first innings and faced a six-ball duck in the following innings. He has 189 runs in three innings so far, and that includes an excellent 184-run century in the first outing. He has an impressive average of 63.00 and will be expected to come out on top in the next match.

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Matthew Waite to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Matthew Waite emerged as the top wicket-taker for Worcestershire in the previous game against Essex where he picked three wickets in the first innings and an exceptional six-wicket haul in the second innings. He has claimed the top spot among the team’s bowlers with 23 wickets in 11 innings and his average of 17.52 is the best of the lot which makes him the top choice for the upcoming game.

Ethan Bamber to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Ethan Bamber’s first spell against Hampshire in the previous game went wicketless but he bounced back with a four-wicket haul in the second innings. He continues to be the top bowler for the team overall with 22 wickets in 11 innings. With an average of 30.13, he is the top pick for the next encounter.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Warwickshire Worcestershire to win @ 2.17

Warwickshire to win @ 1.61 Worcestershire are the tail-enders of the tournament and they suffered a four-match losing streak before claiming their first win of the season against Essex. Even though Warwickshire come into this game on the back of a defeat, they are one of the most formidable sides in the competition as they stand third on the table with two wins, a loss and three draws. Naturally, Warwickshire are expected to bounce back and come good against Worcestershire. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





