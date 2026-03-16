Facts: Yorkshire’s Adam Lyth is the third leading batter of the County Championship Division One, having amassed 1104 runs in 23 innings.

Emilio Gay stands as the leading run scorer for Durham with 941 runs in 21 innings.

Yorkshire lead their head-to-head tally against Durham by a 2-1 scoreline in the last five games.

Yorkshire vs Durham Chances of Winning

Yorkshire made no headway whatsoever as they drew their previous game against Sussex, having posted a measly 194-run stand in the first innings. Opener Adam Lyth emerged as the top scorer with 47 runs, and the team allowed Sussex to get past the target with 250 runs on the board. In their second innings with the bat, the Leeds-based side were 109/3 - skipper and wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow was unbeaten on 66. However, as they approached the end of day four, the match headed for a draw.

Durham were quite strong during the last outing against Worcestershire where the latter posted a competitive stand of 591 runs. However, this did not deter Durham in the slightest as they were 450/6 during their chase; opener Emilio Gay and Will Rhodes went hammer and tongs with 161 and 151* runs, respectively, while David Bedingham made a valuable contribution of 58 runs. Despite this high scoring endeavor, a shortage of time brought the match to a close in a deadlock.

Yorkshire chance of winning - 62%

Durham chance of winning - 38%

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Yorkshire vs Durham Betting Tips

Yorkshire to score over 28.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Yorkshire’s opening wicket has been thriving this season in the hands of Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean. In the five matches prior to this fixture, the pair secured stands of 69, 5, 32, 46, 107, 15, 81 and 41* runs. Their consistency is commendable and they are expected to end their season with a bang.

Match Prediction Best Odds Yorkshire Opening Partnership to be Over 28.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Durham Opening Partnership to be Under 29.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Yorkshire vs Durham Toss Prediction

Although the teams batting first have a 2-1 lead at Headingley this season, the pitch favors the teams chasing. The toss winners elected to field first on all three occasions while the average first innings total of 296 is quite low. The results this season are outliers and the toss winning skipper will be keen to chase in the next game, too.

Weather Report

Leeds will experience cloudy conditions with a low 20% likelihood of a downpour with the temperature going up to 14 degrees Celsius on the day of the match.

Yorkshire Player List

Jonny Bairstow (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, Noah Kelly, Shan Masood, William Luxton, George Hill, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Thompson, Yash Vagadia, Donovan Ferreira, Finlay Bean, Jonathan Tattersall, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dom Bess, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando, Jack White, Will O’Rourke, Will Sutherland.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Finlay Bean Batter James Wharton Batter William Luxton Batter Jonny Bairstow (C) Wicket-keeper Matthew Revis All-rounder Will Sutherland Bowler Dom Bess Bowler Jordan Thompson All-rounder Ben Coad Bowler Jack White Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire have two wins and three draws in the last five matches which is a rather positive trajectory for the team. Their batting could use improvement based on their display in the last encounter against Sussex.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, Mitchell Killeen, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, David Bedingham, Haydon Mustard, Ollie Robinson, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, James Minto, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Neil Wagner, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Stanley McAlindon, Emilio Gay, Will Rhodes, Brendan Doggett, Codi Yusuf, Sam Conners.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees (C) Batter Emilio Gay Batter Will Rhodes Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Graham Clark Batter Bas de Leede Bowler George Drissell Bowler Ben Raine Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler Sam Conners Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham’s batting performance was stellar in the previous match versus Worcestershire but their inconsistency is a problem.

Yorkshire vs Durham Head-to-Head

Yorkshire have a 2-1 lead over Durham in the last five encounters in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Yorkshire - 2

Durham - 1

Draw - 2

Yorkshire vs Durham Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Alex Lees’ dwindling performances have put strain on Durham’s first wicket, and Emilio Gay is left to pick up the slack which has resulted in subpar opening stands in the last three matches. The pair set up totals of 10, 55, 18, 27 and 23 runs which pale in comparison to Yorkshire’s opening wicket. Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean are much more proactive with scores of 69, 5, 32 and 46 together in the previous three games. Naturally, the bookmakers are positive that Yorkshire’s openers have the upper hand in the upcoming fixture.

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Yorkshire vs Durham Best Batters

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Adam Lyth was Yorkshire’s leading batter in the first innings against Sussex where he scored 47 runs, and he went on to score four additional runs in the following innings. He solidified his position as the team’s top run scorer with 1104 runs in 23 innings, along with three tons and five half-centuries. With an average of 50.18, he is expected to be their standout batter in the next match.

Emilio Gay to be Durham’s Best Batter

Emilio Gay emerged as the leading run-getter for Durham against Worcestershire last time around, having notched up a remarkable 161-run century. He has claimed the top spot overall with 941 runs in 21 innings, including four centuries and one 50. Averaging at 49.52, he is anticipated to come out on top against Yorkshire.

Yorkshire vs Durham Best Bowlers

George Hill to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the previous game panned out as expected considering George Hill emerged as Yorkshire’s top bowler in their sole innings against Sussex. He delivered 19.2 overs, bowled six maidens, captured a four-wicket haul and earned an impressive economy rate of 2.22. He is their top wicket-taker this season with 45 wickets in 19 innings, and his average of 17.37 makes him the favorite against Durham.

Ben Raine to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Ben Raine was tied as the second leading bowler for Durham in the last outing against Worcestershire, having claimed two wickets in 33 overs. He extended his lead as their top wicket-taker with a total of 39 wickets in 20 innings and an average of 29.58. He remains the leading contender for the next encounter, too.