Yorkshire vs Essex Match Prediction YOR 44 % Chance of Winning ESS 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 From June 29 to July 2, 2025, Yorkshire will engage with Essex in their second County Championship Division One clash of the season at York Cricket Club. The action is set to kick off at 3:30 PM IST.

Facts: Yorkshire’s George Hill is the second leading wicket-taker of the Division One with 34 wickets in 13 innings.

Essex have a better record in their head-to-head tally against Yorkshire with a 2-0 lead.

Yorkshire vs Essex Chances of Winning

Yorkshire’s last game against Nottinghamshire ended in a high scoring draw after the former chased down a 487-run target by piling on 510 runs. Opener Finlay Bean was the star turn for the first time this season as he notched up a phenomenal double century with 224 runs, while Matthew Revis was second with an unbeaten 93. They put the pressure back on Nottinghamshire but the clock ran out in the latter’s second innings with the bat, bringing the game to a close in a stalemate.

Essex’s dry spell continues as they drew yet another match against Hampshire last time out - the former found themselves bundled out for a total of 296 runs where Charlie Allison’s 101 was the standout performance. Hampshire got past the score with ease as they piled on 453 runs in response and Essex were much better at the second time of asking, having posted 358 runs on the board. This time, Michael Pepper and Tom Westley were the top batters with 140 and 130* runs, respectively, and the rest of the team did not contribute much. However, all of their toil went in vain as the time ran out and a deadlock was reached.

Yorkshire chance of winning - 44%

Essex chance of winning - 56%

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Yorkshire vs Essex Betting Tips

Yorkshire to score over 27.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Yorkshire’s opening order has experienced highs and lows throughout the season and their openers have not been able to strike a balance. Finlay Bean was the weak link for a majority of the season before returning to form, while Adam Lyth is the one going through his own tussle with form at the moment. The pair have set up stands of 0, 2, 40, 52, 19, 71, 72, 23 and 9 runs in the last five games and they are expected to forge a better partnership as they take on Essex.

Match Prediction Best Odds Yorkshire Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Essex Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Yorkshire vs Essex Toss Prediction

York Cricket Club is yet to host a match in the County Championship and the ground has hosted a single One Day International in the past. The team batting first emerged victorious after putting on a 195-run total, and batting first remains the safe choice for the next match as well.

Weather Report

Gloomy skies are predicted at York with a 20% chance of rainfall and the temperature will go up to 26 degrees Celsius.

Yorkshire Player List

Jonny Bairstow (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, Noah Kelly, Shan Masood, William Luxton, George Hill, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Thompson, Yash Vagadia, Donovan Ferreira, Finlay Bean, Jonathan Tattersall, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dom Bess, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando, Jack White, Will O’Rourke.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Finlay Bean Batter James Wharton Batter Dawid Malan Batter Daniel Moriarty All-rounder Jonny Bairstow (C) Wicket-keeper Matthew Revis All-rounder George Hill All-rounder Dom Bess Bowler Will O’Rourke Bowler Jack White Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire’s batting is inconsistent which is their biggest detriment this season and they will have a hard time fending off Essex’s bowling attack.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Aaron Beard, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Shardul Thakur, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Ben Allison, Eathan Bosch, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer, Kasun Rajitha, Mackenzie Jones.

Predicted Playing XI

Dean Elgar Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Tom Westley (C) All-rounder Jordan Cox Batter Charlie Allison Batter Matt Critchley All-rounder Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper Simon Harmer Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Mackenzie Jones Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex need to improve with the bat and become a tad more stable but overall, they have a stronger lineup than Yorkshire.

Yorkshire vs Essex Head-to-Head

Essex have a 2-0 scoreline against Yorkshire in the last five head-to-head matches between the sides.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Yorkshire - 0

Essex - 2

Draw - 3

Yorkshire vs Essex Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Essex @ 1.74 (Parimatch)

Essex have opened with Dean Elgar, Paul Walter and Charlie Allison in the last three matches and their opening totals have fluctuated as a consequence. The pairs have added 19, 30, 50, 188, 0 and 34 runs to the first wicket which makes them rather unpredictable. Their counterparts at Yorkshire, Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean, have had their own share of struggles in the tournament which reflects in scores of 0, 2, 40, 52 and 19 runs in the last three matches. The bookmakers are confident that Yorkshire’s openers will have a breakthrough in the next game and outclass Essex’s first partnership.

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Yorkshire vs Essex Best Batters

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Adam Lyth has experienced a slight dip in performance as he faced a golden duck dismissal in the previous game against Nottinghamshire during their sole innings. However, he remains unchallenged at the top with a whopping 728 runs in 15 innings and an average of 48.53. It is only a matter of time before he comes good and he is expected to do so in the upcoming game.

Paul Walter to be Essex’s Best Batter

Paul Walter failed to make an impact during the last game against Hampshire where he scored measly totals of six and 12 runs. Nevertheless, he stands as the second highest run scorer for Essex with 513 runs in 11 innings and an average of 51.30, and he is on course to come into his own in the next fixture.

Yorkshire vs Essex Best Bowlers

George Hill to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

George Hill was tied as the second leading bowler for Yorkshire in the last outing against Nottinghamshire where his first spell yielded two wickets and he did not manage to take any more wickets in the second innings. Despite this, he is completely out of reach with 34 wickets in 13 innings and an average of 16.52, and he is expected to come out on top against Essex.

Simon Harmer to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Simon Harmer emerged as the second leading wicket-taker in the previous encounter against Hampshire where he picked two wickets in his solitary 45-over spell, including 13 maidens and a brilliant economy rate of 2.37. He is among the top bowlers for the team overall with 27 wickets in 15 innings. In spite of a rather high average of 30.18, he is the top choice for the game against Yorkshire.